Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale

168 Reviews

$$

800 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Popular Items

Masitas de Puerco
Garlic Shrimp
Churrasco Burger

Appetizers & Ceviches

Bread and Mango Butter

Bread and Mango Butter

$4.00

Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.

Tropical Chips and Dips

Tropical Chips and Dips

$12.50

Plantain and malanga chips. Black bean hummus, guacamole Cubano, Cuba Libre salsa.

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

$10.75

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

$15.75

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$23.50

Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

$17.75

A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

$12.00

Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil, fresh black pepper

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$17.50

Wood grilled shrimp, garlic, lemon, smoked paprika, olive oil, grilled artisan bread

Octopus al Carbon

Octopus al Carbon

$18.50

Charcoal grilled marinated Spanish octopus leg, Romesco sauce. Asparagus-grilled artichoke hearts salad, herb vinaigrette

Bolitas de Yuca

Bolitas de Yuca

$11.50

Mozzarella and queso fresco stuffed yuca fritters, lemon mayonnaise sauce

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

$15.75

Choose two per order. Served with aji-sour cream. - Pork Del Campo: Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes, West Indian culantro - Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins - Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese

Malanga Fritters

Malanga Fritters

$10.75

A traditional Cuban street food of crispy taro, garlic, West Indies culantro. Tamarindo ketchup

Tuna Ceviche Nikkie

Tuna Ceviche Nikkie

$16.75

Marinated yellowfin tuna, house pickled cucumbers, seaweed, avocado, toasted Macadamia nuts, pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette

Soup/Salad

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors. Cachucha relish

Jardin Salad

Jardin Salad

$12.75

Watercress, baby spinach, romaine, organic grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, marinated queso blanco, boniato chips, red wine vinaigrette

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

$16.00

"Raise the Dead" soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil

Entrees

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$28.75

Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$30.00

Tender braised and crisped-shredded brisket roasted and citrus-garlic sauce. White rice and Cuban black beans

Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$28.50

Plantain breaded Palomilla steak, Congri, tostones Hawaianos. Pickled okra

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

$36.50

Grilled skirt steak, parsley, lemon and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

$66.00

Grilled skirt steak, parsley, lemon and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$27.00

Tender morsels of pork slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, sauteed onion mojo. White rice, black beans, tostones

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$28.75

Roasted half chicken, all-natural, free range, sour orange sauce "Rancho y Luna" style, black beans, white rice

Pez Cobia

Pez Cobia

$31.75

Pan roasted Black Kingfish, sweet shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk Chino-Cubano broth, green mango escabeche, white rice

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in Cuba Libre enchilado tomato, culantro sauce, white rice, maduros

Visit to Havana

Visit to Havana

$23.00

Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with sides of Black Bean Soup, House Salad, and Tropical Chips.

Churrasco Burger

Churrasco Burger

$22.50

12oz triple patty, Meyer all-natural black angus skirt steak burger, chipotle-onion marmalade, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. King's Hawaiian roll. Boniato chips and house made pickles

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$36.00

Jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster tail, mussels, squid, Baja Bay scallops, claw crabmeat, saffron long grain rice, roasted piquillo pepper salad

Paella Vegetariana

Paella Vegetariana

$25.00

Baby spinach, "Soyrizo" sausage, wild mushrooms, garbanzo beans, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and grilled artichoke heart salad

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$29.50

Traditional combination of shrimp, chicken, Cortez chorizo, smoked ham, green peas, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and watercress salad

Plato Gaucho

Plato Gaucho

$79.00

Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce. Accompanied by traditional black beans and white rice.

Cuban Roast Pork Shank

Cuban Roast Pork Shank

$62.00

Slow roasted Sakura pork shank, crispy skin, sour orange, onion, and caper mojo. Accompanied traditional black bean soup and white rice.

Plastic Utensils

$1.50

Please be considerate of the environment; we do not provide plastic utensils unless specifically requested.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Empanadas

$14.95

Served with aji-sour cream Two per order - choose from: Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Pork Del Campo: Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes and West Indies culantro All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Pollo Asado

$14.95

All natural-free range roasted quarter chicken. Sour orange sauce. Served with black beans and white rice. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Churrasco Burger

$14.95

A quarter pound skirt steak burger, lettuce, tomato on toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll®. Served with shoestring fries All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Cornflake crusted chicken tenders. Shoestring fries All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Cubanito

$14.95

Half a Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with plantain chips and Cuba Libre. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Arroz con Pollo

$14.95

Saffron long grain rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, hard-boiled egg, asparagus, Palacios chorizo, roasted piquillo pepper salad All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Sides

Arroz con Frijoles

Arroz con Frijoles

$8.00

Steamed white rice and traditional black bean soup

Aguacate

Aguacate

$8.00

Half an avocado. Olive oil and sea salt

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Crispy and creamy yuca. Cilantro-caper allioli

Tostones Hawaianos

Tostones Hawaianos

$8.00

Twice-fried green Hawaiian plantains. Dijon-mojo

Maduros

Maduros

$8.00

Fried ripened sweet plantains

Black Beans

$4.00
White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Steamed white rice.

Chip Basket

Chip Basket

$4.00

Crispy malanga and plantain chips, seasoned with our house blended Cuban spice mix.

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Crispy, thin cut french fries.

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three milks. Mocha mousse & whipped cream

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$10.00

A traditional Cuban dessert of vanilla custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream, and vanilla cookie

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

$10.00

Classic Cuban rice pudding recipe handed down from Chef Pernot’s mother-in-law, whipped cream and vanilla cookie

Churros Con Chocolate

Churros Con Chocolate

$10.00

Crispy cinnamon-sugar dusted fried dough, dark chocolate-orange dipping sauce

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation. The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.

800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

