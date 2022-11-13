Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia

5,635 Reviews

$$

10 S 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Paid Cover Charges

$5 Cover Charge

$4.85

$10 Cover Charge

$9.71

$20 Cover Charge

$19.42

Comped Cover Charges

Guest List Comp

Manager Cover Comp

Dinner Receipt

Comp Card

DJ Comp Cover

Appetizers

Bread and Mango Butter

Bread and Mango Butter

$4.00

Our house made signature mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.

Tropical Chips and Dips

Tropical Chips and Dips

$12.50

Plantain and malanga chips. Black bean hummus, guacamole Cubano, Cuba Libre salsa

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

$10.75

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

$15.75

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$23.50

Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

$17.75

A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$16.75

Marinated yellowfin tuna, house pickled cucumbers, seaweed, avocado, toasted Macadamia nuts, pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

$15.75

Two per order. Served with aji-sour cream sauce - Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins - Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese - Pork Del Campo: Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes, West Indies culantro

Malanga Fritters

Malanga Fritters

$10.75

A traditional Cuban street food of crispy taro, garlic, West Indies culantro. Tamarindo ketchup

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

$12.00

Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil

Soup/Salad

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup.

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

$16.00

“Raise the Dead” soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil

Jardin Salad

Jardin Salad

$12.75

Watercress, baby spinach, romaine, organic grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, marinated queso blanco, boniato chips, red wine vinaigrette

Entrees

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$28.75

Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$30.00

Tender braised and crisped-shredded steak, roasted onions and citrus-garlic sauce, white rice, black beans

Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$28.50

Plantain breaded Palomilla steak, Congri, tostones Hawaianos. Pickled okra

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

$36.50

Grilled skirt steak, parsley, lemon, and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

$66.00

Grilled skirt steak, parsley, lemon, and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$27.00

Tender morsels of pork slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, sauteed onions mojo, white rice, black beans, tostones

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$28.75

Roasted half chicken, all-natural, free range, sour orange sauce “Rancho Y Luna” style, black beans, white rice

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in Cuba Libre enchilado tomato, culantro sauce, white rice, maduros

Pez Cobia

Pez Cobia

$31.75

Pan roasted Black Kingfish, sweet shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk Chino-Cubano broth, green mango escabeche, white rice

Cuban Sandwich Combo - Visit to Havana

Cuban Sandwich Combo - Visit to Havana

$22.00

Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish, Black Bean Soup, House Salad, Tropical Chips

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$36.00

Jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster tail, mussels, squid, Baja Bay scallops, claw crabmeat, saffron long grain rice, roasted piquillo pepper salad

Paella Vegetariana

Paella Vegetariana

$25.00

Baby spinach, “Soyrizo”, wild mushrooms, garbanzo beans, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and grilled artichoke hearts salad

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$29.50

Traditional combination of shrimp, chicken, Cortez chorizo, smoked ham, green peas, saffron grain rice, asparagus and watercress salad

Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)

Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)

$82.00

Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo sausage, parsley chimichurri sauce. Accompanied by two sides of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Cuban Roast Pork Shank (Serves 2)

Cuban Roast Pork Shank (Serves 2)

$62.00

Slow roasted Sakura pork shank, crispy skin, sour orange, onion and caper mojo. Accompanied by two sides of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Plastic Utensils

$1.50

Please be considerate of the environment; we do not provide plastic utensils unless specifically requested.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Empanadas (Online)

$14.95

Served with aji-sour cream Two per order - choose from: Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Pork Del Campo: Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes and West Indies culantro All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Chicken Tenders (Online)

$14.95

Cornflake crusted chicken tenders. Shoestring French fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Pollo Asado (Online)

$14.95

All natural-free range roasted quarter chicken. Sour orange sauce. Served with black beans and white rice. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Churrasco Burger (Online)

$14.95

A quarter pound skirt steak burger, lettuce, tomato on toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll®. Served with shoestring fries All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Cuban Sandwich (Online)

$14.95

Half an Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with plantain chips and Cuba Libre salsa. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Arroz con Pollo (Online)

$14.95

Saffron long grain rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, hard-boiled egg, asparagus, Palacios chorizo, roasted piquillo pepper salad All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Sides

Arroz con Frijoles

Arroz con Frijoles

$8.00

Steamed white rice and Cuban black beans

Aguacate

Aguacate

$8.00

Half a fresh avocado, olive oil, sea salt

Boniato

$8.00

Roasted garlic boniato-potato mash

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Crispy and creamy yuca, cilantro-caper allioli

Tostones Hawaianos

Tostones Hawaianos

$8.00

Twice-fried green Hawaiian plantains, Dijon-mojo

Maduros

Maduros

$8.00

Fried ripened sweet plantains

Chip Basket

Chip Basket

$8.00

House made plantain and malanga chips perfect for dipping.

Black Beans

$4.00

Our traditional Cuban black bean soup.

White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Steamed white rice

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Crispy shoestring French fries.

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three milks. Mocha mousse & whipped cream

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$10.00

A traditional Cuban dessert of vanilla custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream, and vanilla cookie

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

$10.00

Classic Cuban rice pudding recipe handed down from Chef Pernot’s mother-in-law, whipped cream and vanilla cookie

Churros con Chocolate

Churros con Chocolate

$10.00

Crispy cinnamon-sugar dusted fried dough, dark chocolate-orange dipping sauce

Gifts

Cuban Mango Butter - Gift Jar

$5.00

A jar of our signature, house made mango butter to enjoy at home.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation.The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.

Website

Location

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar image
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar image

