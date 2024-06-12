Cubamex in the keys 103200 Overseas Hwy #13
Appetizers
- Chips & Pico$4.99
- Coconut Onion Rings with Thai Sauce$9.99
- Coconut Shrimp (6) with Thai Sauce$9.99
- Homemade Chicken Croquetas- Pollo$1.85
- Homemade Cod Fish Croquetas-Bacalao$2.05
- Homemade Ham Croquetas- Jamon$1.85
- Jalapeno Poppers 4 with Thai Sauce$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks 6 with Marinara Sauce$5.99
- Plantain Chips -Mariquitas$4.99
- Stuffed Cassava- Yuca Rellena$2.50
- Stuffed Potato Ball- Papa Rellena$2.50
- Yuca Fried- Yuca Frita$4.99
Soups
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.59
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.99
- House Salad$6.99
- Tuna Salad$12.99
- Chicken Taco Salad on a Shell
Refried Beans, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Baja Special Sauce & Sour Cream$12.99
- Ground Beef Taco Salad on a Shell
Refried Beans, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Baja Special Sauce & Sour Cream$12.99
- Ground Chorizo Salad on a Shell$12.99
- Mahi Mahi Taco Salad on a Shell
Refried Beans, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Baja Special Sauce & Sour Cream$12.99
- Steak Taco Salad on a Shell$12.99
- Shrimp Taco Salad on a Shell$12.99
- Vegetarian Taco Salad on a Shell$12.99
Sandwiches
- Cuban Sandwich with Potato Sticks$10.99
- Midnight Sandwich Media Noche with Potato Sticks$8.99
- Croqueta Preparada Sandwich with Potato Sticks$8.99
- Chicken Sandwich with Potato Sticks$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich on Whole Wheat Bread with French Fries
Tossed in Hot Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions$10.99
- Elena Ruth Sandwich with Potato Sticks$11.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich with French Fries$6.99
- Blackened & Blue Hamburger with French Fries$12.99
- Frita Cuban- Cuban Hamburger with Potato Sticks$10.99
- Hamburger with French Fries$10.99
- Mahi Sandwich with French Fries$14.99
- Spicy Mahi Fish on Whole Wheat Bread with French Fries
Tossed in Hot Buffalo Sauce with Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, sauteed onions & Homemade Spicy Mayo$12.49
- Lolo's Mahi Fish Sandwich on a Roll with French Fries
Grilled or Blackened with Cheese, Sliced jalapenos, Jalapeno Tartar Sauce & Tomatoes$12.49
- Harvey Mahi Fish Sandwich on Whole Wheat Bread with French Fries
Grilled or Blackened, with cheese, tomatoes & Tartar Sauce$15.99
- Macho Mahi Fish on Whole Wheat with French Fries$12.49
- Steak Sandwich with Potato Sticks$12.99
- Pork Sandwich with Potato Sticks$10.99
- Ropa Vieja Sandwich with Potato Sticks$12.99
- Tuna Sandwich with Potato Sticks$10.99
- Turkey Sandwich Potato Sticks$10.99
- Vaca Frita Sandwich with Potato Sticks$12.99
Baskets
Wraps
- Crispy Cuban Sandwich Wrap with Potato Sticks$10.99
- Cuban Meal Wrap with Potato Sticks$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Taco Wrap with French Fries$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Taco Wrap with French Fries$10.99
- Mahi Taco WRAP with French Fries$12.99
- Shrimp Taco WRAP with French Fries$12.99
- Steak Taco WRAP with French Fries$12.99
Tacos
- 3 Grilled Chicken -Lettuce, Pico de Gallo , Shredded Cheese & Baja Sauce$9.99
- 3 Ground Beef -Lettuce, Pico de Gallo , Shredded Cheese & Baja Sauce$9.99
- 3 Ground Chorizo -Lettuce, Pico de Gallo , Shredded Cheese & Baja Sauce$9.99
- 3 Mahi -Lettuce, Pico de Gallo , Shredded Cheese & Baja Sauce$10.99
- 3 Shrimp-Lettuce, Pico de Gallo , Shredded Cheese & Baja Sauce$10.99
- 3 Steak -Lettuce, Pico de Gallo , Shredded Cheese & Baja Sauce$9.98
- 3 Tropical Tacos-Pork, Enchilada Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Mango Sauce$11.49
- 3 Veggie Tacos-Yellow Squash, Zucchini, onions, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Mango Sauce$10.99
Burritos
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla Come with Sour Cream & Pico$8.99
- Chicken Quesadilla Come with Sour Cream & Pico$9.99
- Mahi Quesadilla Come with Sour Cream & Pico$10.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla Come with Sour Cream & Pico$10.99
- Steak Quesadilla Come with Sour Cream & Pico$11.99
- Chorizo Quesadilla Come with Sour Cream & Pico$11.99
Entrees
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.99
- Breaded Chicken Breast$16.99
- Chicken Milanesa$18.99
- Churrasco with Chimichurri on the side$29.99
- Palomilla Steak$16.99
- Breaded Steak (Palomilla)$17.99
- Palomilla Milanesa$19.99
- Ground Beef- Picadillo$10.99
- Shredded Pork$11.99
- Fried Pork Chunks- Masas de Puerco$14.99
- Chicken Pasta$13.99
- Shrimp Pasta$14.99
- Shredded Beef- Ropa Vieja$16.99
- Shrimp$13.99
- Coconut Shrimp (6)$15.99
- Mahi$15.99
- Mahi in Mango Sauce$15.99
- Mahi Mediterranean Style$15.99
- Mahi Southwest Style- Pico with Baja Sauce$15.99
- Oxtail$22.99
- Vaca Frita$16.99
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
- Ironbeer$1.95
- Matreva$1.95
- Jupina$1.95
- Monster$3.99
- Mango Can Soda$1.95
- Peach -Melocoton Can Soda$1.95
- Jarritos-Fruit Punch$2.59
- Jarritos-Grapefruit$2.59
- Jarritos-Lime$2.59
- Jarritos- Mandarin$2.59
- Jarritos-Pineapple$2.59
- Jarritos-Sparkling Water$2.59
- Jarritos-Tamarind$2.59
- Glass Mexican Coca-Cola$3.09
- Glass Mexican- Orange Fanta$3.09
- Glass Mexican-Sprite$3.09
- Water$1.89
- Coca-Cola$3.09
- Diet-Cola$3.09
- Coca-Cola Zero$3.09
- Orange Fanta$3.09
- Sprite$3.09
- Sweet Tea$3.09
- Unsweetened Tea$3.09
- Red Powerade$3.09
- Blue Powerade$3.09
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Cuban and Mexican Food
103200 Overseas Hwy #13, Key Largo, FL 33037