Cuban Eddie's Fair Lawn
763 Reviews
$
21-04 Morlot Ave.
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Popular Items
Appetizers
Empanadas
Soups
Salads
Cuban Eddies #1
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, cranberries, and onion.
Cuban Eddies #2
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried apricots, roasted red pepper, onion, and mozzarella cheese
Cuban Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, ham, swiss cheese, roasted pork, and onions.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion.
Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
Roast Pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.
Hermano Sandwich
Grilled chicken, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.
Mario's Way Sandwich
Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard with 2 croquettes inside. On Cuban bread toasted.
Croquettes Sandwich
Ham, swiss cheese, and pickles with 2 croquettes inside, on Cuban bread toasted
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham and cheese on toasted Cuban Bread.
Wraps
Jersey Shore Wrap
Grilled Sausage with peppers and onions, tomato, mixed greens, mayo stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.
Mel's Wrap
Breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with french fries, mixed greens, and tomato.
Cheese Steak Wrap
Thin sliced steak with peppers and onions, french fries, and cheese.
Burritos
BBQ Beef
Ground Beef (Picadillo) with homemade BBQ sauce.
Classic
Ground Beef (Picadillo)
Gordo
Roasted Pork
Flaco
Grilled Chicken
Veggie
Sauteed peppers and onions
Cmc
Ropa Vieja (shredded beef) with jalapenos.
Jersey Shore Burrito
Grilled sausage with peppers and onions
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli.
Main Dishes
Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
Grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)
Roasted chicken thighs and legs , Fried.
Buffalo Chicken (L)
Roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.
BBQ Chicken (L)
Roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.
Breaded Chicken (L)
Crispy breaded chicken tenders.
Grilled Chicken (L)
Marinated grilled chicken breast.
Roast Chicken (L)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs.
Lunch Salad with Chicken
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and grilled chicken.
Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)
Grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Roasted Chicken (D)
Marinated slow roasted chicken thighs and legs.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried.
Buffalo Chicken (D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.
BBQ Chicken (D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.
Breaded Chicken (D)
Breaded chicken breast served BBQ sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken (D)
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with onions.
Pork Belly (L)
Chicharron fried.
Masitas (L)
Marinated boneless pork fried and topped with onions.
Pork Chop / Chuleta (L)
Marinated grilled pork chops.
Pork Belly (D)
Chicharron Fried.
Pork Chops / Chuletas (D)
Marinated grilled pork chops.
Marinated Boneless Pork (D)
Marinated boneless pork fried and topped with onions.
Picadillo / Ground beef (L)
Homemade ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.
Ropa Vieja / Shredded beef (L)
Shredded beef cooked with peppers and onions served in a savory red sauce.
Vaca Frita (L)
Pepper Steak (L)
Picadillo / Ground beef (D)
Ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.
Ropa Vieja / Shredded Beef (D)
Shredded beef cooked with peppers and onions in a savory red sauce.
Vaca Frita (D)
Pepper Steak (D)
Sides
White Rice
Arroz Blanco
Yellow Rice
Arroz Amarillo
Black Beans
Frijoles Negros
Rice and Beans Combo
Your choice of rice and beans combo.
Tamales
Pork Tamales
Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with garlic and oil.
String Beans
Sautéed string beans with garlic and oil.
Maduros
Fried sweet plantains
Tostones
Fried green plantains served with mojito on the side.
Boiled Yuca
Boiled cassava topped with onions and mojito sauce.
Fried Yuca
Fried cassava served with mojito sauce on the side
French Fries
Seasoned French fries
Picadillo Over French Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with our Picadillo (Ground Beef)
Chicken Fingers
Breaded Chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard on the side
Mojito 8oz
8oz of our homemade garlic lemon sauce.
Mojito Small
Piece Of Chicken
Desserts
Beverages
Brisk
Pepsi Products 20 Ounces
Pepsi Products 2 Liter
Materva
Jupina
Iron Beer
Coco Rico
Postobon
Colombiana Kola
Inca Cola
Country Club
Jarritos
Water
Coconut Juice
Malta
Gatorade
Mamey Shake
Mango Shake
Banana Shake
Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Lunch Chicken Dishes
Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
Grilled chicken breast, peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)
Fried legs and thighs. Served with rice and beans.
Buffalo Chicken (L)
Fried legs and thighs tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
BBQ Chicken (L)
Thighs and legs fried and tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Breaded Chicken (L)
Crispy chicken tenders, served with rice and beans.
Grilled Chicken (L)
Grilled chicken breast dressed in our homemade mojito sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Roast Chicken (L)
Thighs and legs, served with rice and beans.
Lunch Pork Dishes
Pork Belly (L)
Chicharrones fried to perfection, served with rice and beans.
Roasted Pork / Pernil (L)
Slow cooked pork shredded with onions. Served with rice and beans.
Masitas (L)
Marinated boneless pork fried and topped with onions. Served with rice and beans.
Pork Chop (L)
Grilled pork chops served with rice and beans.
Chorizo (L)
Grilled sausage with peppers and onions topped with our mojito sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Beef Dishes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
21-04 Morlot Ave., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410