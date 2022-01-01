Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuban Eddie's Fair Lawn

763 Reviews

$

21-04 Morlot Ave.

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich
Ropa Vieja / Shredded beef (L)
Maduros

Appetizers

Papa Rellena

$2.75

Stuffed mashed potato ball, fried, with your choice of meat, chicken, or cheese.

Croquettes

$0.75

Stuffed with ham and potato, fried.

Chips

$1.69

Plantain chips

Pork Rinds

$3.15

Pork rinds

Empanadas

Crescent shaped pastry stuffed with your choice of filling, sweet or savory.

Beef

$1.75

Beef & Cheese

$1.75

Beef & Jalapeno

$1.75

Chicken

$1.75

Spicy Chicken

$1.75

Steak

$1.75

Cheese

$1.75

Guava & Cheese

$1.75

Oreo & Cream

$1.75

Cookie Dough

$1.75

Soups

All soups served with a piece of bread. Come in a small (16oz) or large (32oz).

Chicken Soup

$3.99+

Homemade soup cooked with chicken, carrots, potatoes, and noodles.

White Bean Soup / Caldo Gallego

$3.99+Out of stock

White beans soup cooked with collard greens, sausage, roasted pork, pork belly, and potatoes.

Salads

All Salads served with dressing on the side.

Cuban Eddies #1

$6.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, cranberries, and onion.

Cuban Eddies #2

$6.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried apricots, roasted red pepper, onion, and mozzarella cheese

Cuban Salad

$6.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, ham, swiss cheese, roasted pork, and onions.

Side Salad

$4.89+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion.

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$6.45

Roast Pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.

Hermano Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled chicken, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.

Mario's Way Sandwich

$6.85

Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard with 2 croquettes inside. On Cuban bread toasted.

Croquettes Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, swiss cheese, and pickles with 2 croquettes inside, on Cuban bread toasted

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Ham and cheese on toasted Cuban Bread.

Wraps

Jersey Shore Wrap

$6.99

Grilled Sausage with peppers and onions, tomato, mixed greens, mayo stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.

Mel's Wrap

$6.99

Breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with french fries, mixed greens, and tomato.

Cheese Steak Wrap

$6.99

Thin sliced steak with peppers and onions, french fries, and cheese.

Burritos

All burritos are made with sour cream, cheese, sweet plantains, and your choice of rice and beans. On a whole wheat or flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side. Also have the option of burrito bowls, which have mixed greens added to it.

BBQ Beef

$7.59

Ground Beef (Picadillo) with homemade BBQ sauce.

Classic

$7.59

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

Gordo

$7.59

Roasted Pork

Flaco

$7.59

Grilled Chicken

Veggie

$7.59

Sauteed peppers and onions

Cmc

$7.59

Ropa Vieja (shredded beef) with jalapenos.

Jersey Shore Burrito

$7.59

Grilled sausage with peppers and onions

Chipotle Chicken

$7.59

Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli.

Main Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$5.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

$5.99

Roasted chicken thighs and legs , Fried.

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$5.99

Roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken (L)

$5.99

Roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.

Breaded Chicken (L)

$5.90

Crispy breaded chicken tenders.

Grilled Chicken (L)

$5.90

Marinated grilled chicken breast.

Roast Chicken (L)

$5.00

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs.

Lunch Salad with Chicken

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and grilled chicken.

Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)

$10.39

Grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Roasted Chicken (D)

$8.99

Marinated slow roasted chicken thighs and legs.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito D)

$9.99

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried.

Buffalo Chicken (D)

$9.99

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken (D)

$9.99

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.

Breaded Chicken (D)

$11.49

Breaded chicken breast served BBQ sauce on the side.

Grilled Chicken (D)

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with onions.

Pork Belly (L)

$6.45

Chicharron fried.

Masitas (L)

$6.40

Marinated boneless pork fried and topped with onions.

Pork Chop / Chuleta (L)

$6.45

Marinated grilled pork chops.

Pork Belly Solo

$6.99

Chicharron fried. Not served over rice and beans.

Pork Belly (D)

$12.99

Chicharron Fried.

Pork Chops / Chuletas (D)

$12.99

Marinated grilled pork chops.

Marinated Boneless Pork (D)

$10.99

Marinated boneless pork fried and topped with onions.

Pork Belly Solo

$6.99

Chicharron, fried. Not served with rice and beans.

Picadillo / Ground beef (L)

$5.95

Homemade ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.

Ropa Vieja / Shredded beef (L)

$6.95

Shredded beef cooked with peppers and onions served in a savory red sauce.

Vaca Frita (L)

$6.95

Pepper Steak (L)

Picadillo / Ground beef (D)

$11.99

Ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.

Ropa Vieja / Shredded Beef (D)

$11.99

Shredded beef cooked with peppers and onions in a savory red sauce.

Vaca Frita (D)

$11.99

Pepper Steak (D)

$11.99

Sides

White Rice

$2.35+

Arroz Blanco

Yellow Rice

$2.85+

Arroz Amarillo

Black Beans

$2.75+

Frijoles Negros

Rice and Beans Combo

$3.75

Your choice of rice and beans combo.

Tamales

$2.75

Pork Tamales

Broccoli

$3.99

Steamed broccoli with garlic and oil.

String Beans

$3.99

Sautéed string beans with garlic and oil.

Maduros

$3.75

Fried sweet plantains

Tostones

$3.75

Fried green plantains served with mojito on the side.

Boiled Yuca

$3.75

Boiled cassava topped with onions and mojito sauce.

Fried Yuca

$3.75

Fried cassava served with mojito sauce on the side

French Fries

$3.99

Seasoned French fries

Picadillo Over French Fries

$6.49

Seasoned French fries topped with our Picadillo (Ground Beef)

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Breaded Chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard on the side

Mojito 8oz

$1.60

8oz of our homemade garlic lemon sauce.

Mojito Small

$0.15

Piece Of Chicken

$1.50

Desserts

Flan

$3.60

Creamy custard with a caramel topping.

7-Inch Flan

$10.99

Creamy custard with caramel topping. Serves 6-8.

Guava Cheese Empanada

$1.75

Oreo Empanada

$1.75

Rice Pudding

$3.55Out of stock

Arroz con leche.

Beverages

Brisk

$2.15

Pepsi Products 20 Ounces

$2.15

Pepsi Products 2 Liter

$3.30

Materva

$1.50

Jupina

$1.50

Iron Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Coco Rico

$2.15

Postobon

$2.00

Colombiana Kola

$2.00

Inca Cola

$2.15

Country Club

$2.15

Jarritos

$2.15

Water

$1.00

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Malta

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.15

Mamey Shake

$4.25Out of stock

Mango Shake

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Shake

$4.25Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$4.25Out of stock

Mango Smoothie

$4.25

Lunch Chicken Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast, peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

$6.99

Fried legs and thighs. Served with rice and beans.

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$6.99

Fried legs and thighs tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

BBQ Chicken (L)

$6.99

Thighs and legs fried and tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Breaded Chicken (L)

$6.99

Crispy chicken tenders, served with rice and beans.

Grilled Chicken (L)

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast dressed in our homemade mojito sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Roast Chicken (L)

$6.80

Thighs and legs, served with rice and beans.

Lunch Pork Dishes

Pork Belly (L)

$7.00

Chicharrones fried to perfection, served with rice and beans.

Roasted Pork / Pernil (L)

$7.00

Slow cooked pork shredded with onions. Served with rice and beans.

Masitas (L)

$7.29

Marinated boneless pork fried and topped with onions. Served with rice and beans.

Pork Chop (L)

$7.00

Grilled pork chops served with rice and beans.

Chorizo (L)

$7.29

Grilled sausage with peppers and onions topped with our mojito sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Beef Dishes

Picadillo / Ground beef (L)

$5.95

Ground beef with potatoes and olives served with rice and beans.

Ropa Vieja / Shredded beef (L)

$6.95

Shredded beef with peppers and onions served in a savory red sauce with rice and beans.

Pepper Steak (L)

$6.95

Vaca Frita (L)

Lunch Seafood Dishes

Grilled Basa (L)

$7.99

Grilled white fish served with rice and beans.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

21-04 Morlot Ave., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Directions

Gallery
Cuban Eddie's image
Cuban Eddie's image
Cuban Eddie's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Giovannis deli & catering
orange starNo Reviews
22-08 Morlot Ave Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Kosher Express - Fair Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
22-16 Morlot Ave. Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6-02 Berdan Ave Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
95 BROADWAY ELMWOOD PARK, NJ 07407
View restaurantnext
Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Fair Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
2140 Promenade Boulevard Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 658
102 McLean Blvd Paterson, NJ 07514
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fair Lawn

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ
orange star4.7 • 55
6-03 Saddle River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fair Lawn
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston