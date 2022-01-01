Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuban Eddies - Dumont

1,505 Reviews

$

110 W Shore Ave

Dumont, NJ 07628

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich
$5 Roasted Chicken
Chipotle Chicken Burrito

Appetizers

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.65

Fried Mashed potato ball stuffed with your choice of Beef, Chicken, Or Cheese.

Croquetas

Croquetas

$0.75

Fried, stuffed with ham and potato.

Chips

Chips

$1.75

Plantain Chips

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$3.15

Pork rinds

Empanadas

Crescent shaped pastry, stuffed with your choice of fillings, we have savory or sweet options

Beef

$1.75

Chicken

$1.75

Ham & Cheese

$1.85

Cheese Steak

$1.85

Beef & Cheese

$1.75

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$1.75

Vegetable

$1.89

Cheese

$1.79

Beef And Jalapenos

$1.75

Apple & Cream

$1.89

Oreo & Cream

$1.89

Guava & Cheese

$1.89

BBQ Pork

$1.89

Pumpkin

$1.89

Chorizo

$1.85Out of stock

Chicken And Cheese

$1.75

Soups

All Soups served with a piece of bread. Come in Small (16oz) or Large (32oz).
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$3.99+

Homemade soup cooked with chicken, potatoes, carrots, and noodles.

White Bean Soup

White Bean Soup

$3.99+

White Bean soup cooked with collard greens, potatoes, sausage, pork belly, and roasted pork.

Salads

All Salads served with the dressing on the side. Sizes: Lunch or Dinner.

Cuban Eddie’s #1 Salad (L)

$7.29

Mixed greens, mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, cranberries, onion.

Cuban Eddie’s #2 Salad (L)

$7.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, apricots, onion

Cuban Salad (L)

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, ham, roasted pork, and onion.

Avocado Salad (L)

$7.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, onion

Side Salad (L)

Side Salad (L)

$5.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion

Grilled Chicken Lunch Salad

Grilled Chicken Lunch Salad

$6.99

Cuban Eddie’s #1 Salad (D)

$10.29

Mixed greens, mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, cranberries, onion.

Cuban Eddie’s #2 Salad (D)

$10.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, apricots, onion.

Cuban Salad (D)

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, ham, roast pork, and onion.

Avocado Salad (D)

$10.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and onion.

Side Salad (D)

Side Salad (D)

$7.79

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion.

Grilled Chicken Dinner Salad

Grilled Chicken Dinner Salad

$10.29

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$7.15

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread, toasted.

Hermano Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, on Cuban bread, toasted.

Mario's Way Sandwich

$7.75

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and 2 croquettes, on Cuban bread, toasted.

Croquette Sandwich

Croquette Sandwich

$6.45

2 Croquettes, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles on Cuban bread, toasted.

Ham&Cheese Sandwich

Ham&Cheese Sandwich

$5.39

Ham and Swiss cheese on Cuban bread toasted.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$7.49

Breaded Chicken cutlets tossed in our Ropa Vieja sauce, topped with cheese on a toasted hero roll.

Jackie's Way Sandwich

$7.19

Grilled chicken with tomatoes, mixed greens, mayo and avocado on a toasted hero roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.09

Wraps

All Wraps are served on your choice of a flour or a wheat tortilla.

Jackie's Way Wrap

$7.75

Grilled Chicken with tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.

Jersey Shore Wrap

$7.75

Grilled Sausage with peppers and onions, tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.

Mel's Wrap

$7.75

Breaded Chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce with french fries, mixed greens, and tomatoes.

Cheese Steak Wrap

Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.75

Thin sliced steak, peppers and onions, french fries, and cheese.

Burritos

All burrito's made with cheese, sour cream, sweet plantains, and your choice of rice and beans. On either a white or wheat tortilla. Or we have the option of a burrito bowl, the bowls we add mixed greens as well. Served with hot sauce on the side.
BBQ Beef Burrito

BBQ Beef Burrito

$5.00

Ground beef (Picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$5.00

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

Gordo Burrito

Gordo Burrito

$5.00

Roasted Pork

Flaco Burrito

Flaco Burrito

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

TJ Burrito

$5.50

Grilled Chicken, avocado, and tomatoes.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$5.50

Sauteed peppers and onions

CMC Burrito

CMC Burrito

$5.00

Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) with Jalapenos.

Fish Burrito

$5.50

Grilled seasoned white fish.

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$5.00

Grilled Chicken with chipotle aioli.

Jersey Shore Burrito

Jersey Shore Burrito

$5.00

Grilled sausage with peppers and onions.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$5.00

Grilled steak with peppers and onions.

Burrito Bowls

All bowls made with your choice of rice and beans, sweet plantains, mixed greens, sour cream, and cheese. Served with salsa on the side.

BBQ Beef Bowl

$8.39

Ground Beef (picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Classic Bowl

$8.39

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

Gordo Bowl

$8.39

Roasted Pork (Pernil)

Flaco Burrito Bowl

$8.39

Grilled Chicken

TJ Bowl

$8.59

Grilled Chicken with tomatoes and avocado

Veggie Bowl

$8.59

Sauteed peppers and onions.

CMC Bowl

$8.49

Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) with jalapenos.

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$8.49

Grilled white fish.

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$8.39

Grilled Chicken with chipotle aioli.

Jersey Shore Bowl

$8.39

Grilled Sausage (Chorizo) cooked with peppers and onions.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$8.49

Grilled thin sliced steak.

Main Dishes

All Main dishes served with your choice of rice and beans.

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$6.99

Grilled chicken with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

$6.39

Fried thighs and legs. Bone- In

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$6.69

Fried thighs and legs tossed in buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken (L)

$6.69

Fried thighs and legs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)

$6.79

Chicken legs cooked in a savory red sauce with potatoes.

Breaded Chicken (L)

Breaded Chicken (L)

$6.79

Breaded chicken tenders.

Grilled Chicken (L)

Grilled Chicken (L)

$6.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken breast.

$5 Roasted Chicken

$5 Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs. Bone-In.

Jerk Chicken (L)

Jerk Chicken (L)

$6.59

Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)

$11.49

Grilled chicken with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Roasted Chicken Pollo Asado (D)

Roasted Chicken Pollo Asado (D)

$8.69

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (D)

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (D)

$9.10

Fried roasted chicken thighs and legs.

Buffalo Chicken (D)

$10.10

Fried roasted chicken thighs and legs tossed in homemade buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken (D)

$10.10

Fried roasted chicken thighs and legs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (D)

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (D)

$9.75

Chicken legs cooked in a savory red sauce with potatoes, served with rice and beans.

Breaded Chicken (D)

$11.89

Bread chicken breast served with homemade BBQ on the side.

Grilled Chicken (D)

Grilled Chicken (D)

$11.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with onions.

Jake's Way (D)

$13.39

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with ham, cheese and onions.

Chicken Parm (D)

$13.10

Jerk Chicken (D)

$10.09
Pork Belly (L)

Pork Belly (L)

$6.99

Chicharron Fried.

Roasted Pork (L)

Roasted Pork (L)

$6.99

Marinated shredded roast pork.

Grilled Pork Chops (L)

Grilled Pork Chops (L)

$6.99

Marinated grilled pork chops.

Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (L)

Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (L)

$7.29

Chorizo grilled with peppers and onions.

Masitas (L)

Masitas (L)

$7.49

Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.

Pork Belly Solo

Pork Belly Solo

$6.99

Chicharron, fried.

Pork Belly (D)

Pork Belly (D)

$13.10

Chicharron, Fried.

Roasted Pork (D)

Roasted Pork (D)

$11.39

Marinated roasted pork shredded.

Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (D)

Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (D)

$11.10

Chorizo grilled with peppers and onions

Marinated Boneless Pork (D)

Marinated Boneless Pork (D)

$11.29

Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.

Pork Belly Solo

Pork Belly Solo

$7.10

Chicharron, Fried.

Picadillo (L)

Picadillo (L)

$7.19

Ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.

Shredded Beef (L)

Shredded Beef (L)

$7.99

Ropa Vieja, Shredded beef cooked in a red sauce with peppers and onions.

Beef Stew (L)

Beef Stew (L)

$7.99

Cubes of beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.

Pepper Steak (L)

$7.99

Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce.

Vaca Frita (L)

Vaca Frita (L)

$7.99

Grilled Steak shredded topped with mojito and onions

Picadillo (D)

Picadillo (D)

$11.39

Ground Beef cooked with potatoes and olives.

Shredded Beef (D)

Shredded Beef (D)

$11.79

Ropa Vieja, Shredded beef cooked in a red sauce with peppers and onions.

Beef Stew (D)

Beef Stew (D)

$11.79

Cubes of beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.

Pepper Steak D

$12.69

Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce.

Vaca Frita (D)

Vaca Frita (D)

$11.75

Grilled steak, shredded, topped with onions and mojito

Grilled Basa - Dinner

Grilled Basa - Dinner

$11.10

Seasoned grilled white fish served over a bed of spinach, with our homemade mojito sauce on the side. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.

Garlic Basa Dinner

Garlic Basa Dinner

$12.49

Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade garlic sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.

Spicy Basa Dinner

$12.49

Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.

Grilled Fish L

Grilled Fish L

$7.99

Seasoned grilled white fish served over your choice of rice and beans.

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00+

Arroz Blanco

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$3.09+

Arroz Amarillo

Moro Rice

Moro Rice

$3.09+

Black Bean and rice blend

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.09+

Frijoles Negros

Red Beans

Red Beans

$3.09+

Frijoles Colorados. Contain Pork.

Rice and Beans Combo

$5.00

Your Choice of rice and beans.

Tamales

Tamales

$3.00

Pork tamales

Cuban Garlic Bread

$3.00

Toasted Cuban bread with our homemade garlic sauce.

Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.39

Steamed broccoli with garlic and oil.

String Beans

String Beans

$4.39Out of stock

Sauteed string beans with garlic and oil

Tostones

Tostones

$4.19

Fried Green Plantains served with mojito on the side.

Maduros

Maduros

$4.19

Fried Sweet plantains

Boiled Yuca

Boiled Yuca

$4.29

Boiled cassava topped with onions and mojito

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$4.35

Fried Cassava served with mojito on the side.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.35

Seasoned french fries

Picadillo Over French Fries

$6.99

Seasoned French fries topped with our classic ground beef

Picadillo FF W/ Cheese

$7.49

Seasoned French fries topped with cheese and classic ground beef

Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Bread Chicken Fingers served with honey mustard on the side

Chicken Fingers With Fries

$6.99

Breaded Chicken tenders served over fries. Honey mustard on the side.

Roasted Chicken Piece

Roasted Chicken Piece

$1.79

Tortillas (3 For $1)

$1.00

8oz Sour Cream

$1.99

8oz BBQ Sauce

$1.99

8oz Mojito

$1.99

8 oz of our homemade garlic sauce

Mojito Onside

$0.20

Jalapenos On Side

$0.20

Sour Cream Onside

$0.20

Hot Sauce Packets

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Creamy custard topped with caramel.

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Arroz con leche.

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Banana pudding layered with sliced bananas and cookies.

7-Inch Flan

$12.99

Creamy custard topped with caramel. Serving 6-8.

Apple Pie Empanada

$1.89

Guava Cheese Empanada

$1.89

Oreo Empanada

$1.89

Pumpkin Empanada

$1.89

Beverages

Can of soda

$1.70

Snapple

$2.35

Pepsi Products 2 Liter

$4.25

Materva

$1.75

Jupina

$1.75

Coco Rico

$2.10

Postobon

$2.10

Colombiana Kola

$2.10

Inca Cola

$2.10

Country Club

$2.35

Jarritos

$2.35

Water

$1.10

Malta

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Mango Juice Bottle

$2.00

Mystic Orange Mango

$2.29

Mamey Shake

$4.25

Mango Shake

$4.25

Banana shake

$4.25

GUAVA SHAKE

$4.25

Pineapple Shake

$4.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.25

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$4.25

Mango Smoothie

$4.25

Watermelon Smoothies

$4.25

Lunch Beef Dishes

Picadillo (L)

Picadillo (L)

$8.10
Shredded Beef (L)

Shredded Beef (L)

$8.15
Beef Stew (L)

Beef Stew (L)

$8.15

Pepper Steak (L)

$8.15

Vaca Frita (L)

$8.15

Lunch Chicken Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$7.49

Grilled chicken with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

$7.39

Fried thighs and legs, served with rice and beans.

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$7.49

Fried thighs and legs tossed in buffalo sauce, served with rice and beans.

BBQ Chicken (L)

$7.49

Fried thighs and legs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)

$7.39

Chicken legs cooked in a savory red sauce with potatoes, served with rice and beans.

Breaded Chicken (L)

Breaded Chicken (L)

$7.39
Grilled Chicken (L)

Grilled Chicken (L)

$7.39
Roasted Chicken (L)

Roasted Chicken (L)

$6.99
Jerk Chicken (L)

Jerk Chicken (L)

$7.39

Lunch Pork Dishes

Pork Belly (L)

Pork Belly (L)

$7.49
Roasted Pork (L)

Roasted Pork (L)

$7.49
Grilled Pork Chops (L)

Grilled Pork Chops (L)

$7.49
Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (L)

Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (L)

$7.49
Masitas (L)

Masitas (L)

$7.49

Lunch Seafood Dishes

Grilled Fish (L)

Grilled Fish (L)

$8.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 W Shore Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628

Directions

Gallery
Cuban Eddies image
Cuban Eddies image
Cuban Eddies image
Cuban Eddies image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel Nosh - 55 S Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
55 S Washington Ave Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Marcels BBQ - 17 Grant Ave
orange starNo Reviews
17 Grant Ave Dumont, NJ 07628
View restaurantnext
BrainFreeze Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
370 River Road new milford, NJ 07646
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Tenafly
orange starNo Reviews
35 Washington Street Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Vish
orange starNo Reviews
6-8 washington st Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NJ006 - Bergenfield NJ
orange star4.5 • 581
477 South Washington Avenue Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dumont
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston