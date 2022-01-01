Cuban Eddies - Dumont
$
110 W Shore Ave
Dumont, NJ 07628
Appetizers
Empanadas
Soups
Salads
Cuban Eddie’s #1 Salad (L)
Mixed greens, mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, cranberries, onion.
Cuban Eddie’s #2 Salad (L)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, apricots, onion
Cuban Salad (L)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, ham, roasted pork, and onion.
Avocado Salad (L)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, onion
Side Salad (L)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion
Grilled Chicken Lunch Salad
Cuban Eddie’s #1 Salad (D)
Mixed greens, mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes, cranberries, onion.
Cuban Eddie’s #2 Salad (D)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, apricots, onion.
Cuban Salad (D)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, ham, roast pork, and onion.
Avocado Salad (D)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and onion.
Side Salad (D)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion.
Grilled Chicken Dinner Salad
Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread, toasted.
Hermano Sandwich
Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, on Cuban bread, toasted.
Mario's Way Sandwich
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and 2 croquettes, on Cuban bread, toasted.
Croquette Sandwich
2 Croquettes, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles on Cuban bread, toasted.
Ham&Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Swiss cheese on Cuban bread toasted.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded Chicken cutlets tossed in our Ropa Vieja sauce, topped with cheese on a toasted hero roll.
Jackie's Way Sandwich
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, mixed greens, mayo and avocado on a toasted hero roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Wraps
Jackie's Way Wrap
Grilled Chicken with tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.
Jersey Shore Wrap
Grilled Sausage with peppers and onions, tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.
Mel's Wrap
Breaded Chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce with french fries, mixed greens, and tomatoes.
Cheese Steak Wrap
Thin sliced steak, peppers and onions, french fries, and cheese.
Burritos
BBQ Beef Burrito
Ground beef (Picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Classic Burrito
Ground Beef (Picadillo)
Gordo Burrito
Roasted Pork
Flaco Burrito
Grilled Chicken
TJ Burrito
Grilled Chicken, avocado, and tomatoes.
Veggie Burrito
Sauteed peppers and onions
CMC Burrito
Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) with Jalapenos.
Fish Burrito
Grilled seasoned white fish.
Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken with chipotle aioli.
Jersey Shore Burrito
Grilled sausage with peppers and onions.
Steak Burrito
Grilled steak with peppers and onions.
Burrito Bowls
BBQ Beef Bowl
Ground Beef (picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Classic Bowl
Ground Beef (Picadillo)
Gordo Bowl
Roasted Pork (Pernil)
Flaco Burrito Bowl
Grilled Chicken
TJ Bowl
Grilled Chicken with tomatoes and avocado
Veggie Bowl
Sauteed peppers and onions.
CMC Bowl
Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) with jalapenos.
Fish Bowl
Grilled white fish.
Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken with chipotle aioli.
Jersey Shore Bowl
Grilled Sausage (Chorizo) cooked with peppers and onions.
Steak Bowl
Grilled thin sliced steak.
Main Dishes
Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
Grilled chicken with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)
Fried thighs and legs. Bone- In
Buffalo Chicken (L)
Fried thighs and legs tossed in buffalo sauce.
BBQ Chicken (L)
Fried thighs and legs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.
Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)
Chicken legs cooked in a savory red sauce with potatoes.
Breaded Chicken (L)
Breaded chicken tenders.
Grilled Chicken (L)
Marinated Grilled Chicken breast.
$5 Roasted Chicken
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs. Bone-In.
Jerk Chicken (L)
Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)
Grilled chicken with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Roasted Chicken Pollo Asado (D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (D)
Fried roasted chicken thighs and legs.
Buffalo Chicken (D)
Fried roasted chicken thighs and legs tossed in homemade buffalo sauce.
BBQ Chicken (D)
Fried roasted chicken thighs and legs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.
Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (D)
Chicken legs cooked in a savory red sauce with potatoes, served with rice and beans.
Breaded Chicken (D)
Bread chicken breast served with homemade BBQ on the side.
Grilled Chicken (D)
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with onions.
Jake's Way (D)
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with ham, cheese and onions.
Chicken Parm (D)
Jerk Chicken (D)
Pork Belly (L)
Chicharron Fried.
Roasted Pork (L)
Marinated shredded roast pork.
Grilled Pork Chops (L)
Marinated grilled pork chops.
Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (L)
Chorizo grilled with peppers and onions.
Masitas (L)
Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.
Pork Belly Solo
Chicharron, fried.
Pork Belly (D)
Chicharron, Fried.
Roasted Pork (D)
Marinated roasted pork shredded.
Grilled Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (D)
Chorizo grilled with peppers and onions
Marinated Boneless Pork (D)
Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.
Pork Belly Solo
Chicharron, Fried.
Picadillo (L)
Ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.
Shredded Beef (L)
Ropa Vieja, Shredded beef cooked in a red sauce with peppers and onions.
Beef Stew (L)
Cubes of beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.
Pepper Steak (L)
Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce.
Vaca Frita (L)
Grilled Steak shredded topped with mojito and onions
Picadillo (D)
Ground Beef cooked with potatoes and olives.
Shredded Beef (D)
Ropa Vieja, Shredded beef cooked in a red sauce with peppers and onions.
Beef Stew (D)
Cubes of beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.
Pepper Steak D
Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce.
Vaca Frita (D)
Grilled steak, shredded, topped with onions and mojito
Grilled Basa - Dinner
Seasoned grilled white fish served over a bed of spinach, with our homemade mojito sauce on the side. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.
Garlic Basa Dinner
Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade garlic sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.
Spicy Basa Dinner
Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.
Grilled Fish L
Seasoned grilled white fish served over your choice of rice and beans.
Sides
White Rice
Arroz Blanco
Yellow Rice
Arroz Amarillo
Moro Rice
Black Bean and rice blend
Black Beans
Frijoles Negros
Red Beans
Frijoles Colorados. Contain Pork.
Rice and Beans Combo
Your Choice of rice and beans.
Tamales
Pork tamales
Cuban Garlic Bread
Toasted Cuban bread with our homemade garlic sauce.
Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with garlic and oil.
String Beans
Sauteed string beans with garlic and oil
Tostones
Fried Green Plantains served with mojito on the side.
Maduros
Fried Sweet plantains
Boiled Yuca
Boiled cassava topped with onions and mojito
Fried Yuca
Fried Cassava served with mojito on the side.
French Fries
Seasoned french fries
Picadillo Over French Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with our classic ground beef
Picadillo FF W/ Cheese
Seasoned French fries topped with cheese and classic ground beef
Chicken Fingers
Bread Chicken Fingers served with honey mustard on the side
Chicken Fingers With Fries
Breaded Chicken tenders served over fries. Honey mustard on the side.
Roasted Chicken Piece
Tortillas (3 For $1)
8oz Sour Cream
8oz BBQ Sauce
8oz Mojito
8 oz of our homemade garlic sauce
Mojito Onside
Jalapenos On Side
Sour Cream Onside
Hot Sauce Packets
Desserts
Flan
Creamy custard topped with caramel.
Rice Pudding
Arroz con leche.
Banana Pudding
Banana pudding layered with sliced bananas and cookies.
7-Inch Flan
Creamy custard topped with caramel. Serving 6-8.
Apple Pie Empanada
Guava Cheese Empanada
Oreo Empanada
Pumpkin Empanada
Beverages
Can of soda
Snapple
Pepsi Products 2 Liter
Materva
Jupina
Coco Rico
Postobon
Colombiana Kola
Inca Cola
Country Club
Jarritos
Water
Malta
Gatorade
Mango Juice Bottle
Mystic Orange Mango
Mamey Shake
Mango Shake
Banana shake
GUAVA SHAKE
Pineapple Shake
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Watermelon Smoothies
Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
Grilled chicken with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)
Fried thighs and legs, served with rice and beans.
Buffalo Chicken (L)
Fried thighs and legs tossed in buffalo sauce, served with rice and beans.
BBQ Chicken (L)
Fried thighs and legs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)
Chicken legs cooked in a savory red sauce with potatoes, served with rice and beans.
Breaded Chicken (L)
Grilled Chicken (L)
Roasted Chicken (L)
Jerk Chicken (L)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
110 W Shore Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628