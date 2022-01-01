Cuban Eddies - Rivervale

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizers

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.65

Fried mashed potato ball stuffed with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Cheese.

Croquetas

Croquetas

$0.75

Fried and stuffed with ham and potato.

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$1.75

Plantain chips

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$3.15

Pork rinds

Extra Mojo

$0.15

Extra Sour Cream

$0.15

Pork Skin

$1.75Out of stock

Empanadas

Crescent shaped pastry stuffed with your choice of filling either savory or sweet.

Beef Empanadas

$1.75

Chicken Empandas

$1.75

Cheese Empanadas

$1.75

Beef & Cheese Empanadas

$1.75

Beef & Jalapeno Empanadas

$1.75

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$1.75

Ham & Cheese Empanadas

$1.85

Cheese Steak Empanadas

$1.85

Mixed Veggie

$1.85

Oreo & Cream

$1.89

Apple & Cream

$1.89

Guava & Cheese

$1.89

BBQ Pork Empanada

$1.85

Pumpkin

$1.89

Chicken And Cheese

$1.75

Soups

All soups served with a piece of toasted bread. Come in Small (16oz) or Large (32oz)
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.09+

Homemade chicken soup with potatoes, carrots, noodles, and chicken.

White Bean soup

White Bean soup

$4.09+

White bean soup cooked with collard greens, sausage, pork belly, roast pork, and potatoes.

Salads

All salads served with dressing on the side.

#1 Salad

$7.29+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, mozzarella, and onions

#2 Salad

$7.29+

Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, apricots, mozzarella, and onions

Cuban Salad

$7.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, ham, Swiss cheese, roasted pork, and onions.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.29+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and avocado.

Lunch Salad W\ Chix

Lunch Salad W\ Chix

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and grilled chicken.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.49+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$7.25

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.

Hermano Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.

Mario's Way Sandwich

$7.89

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and 2 croquettes, on Cuban bread toasted.

Croquettes Sandwich

Croquettes Sandwich

$6.49

2 croquettes with ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.39

Ham and cheese toasted on Cuban bread.

Wraps

Jackie's Way Wrap

$7.75

Grilled Chicken with tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.

Jersey Shore Wrap

$7.75

Grilled Sausage with peppers and onions, tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.

Mel's Wrap

$7.75

Breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with french fries, mixed greens, and tomato

Cheese Steak Wrap

Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.75

Thin sliced steak, peppers and onions, french fries, and cheese.

Burritos

All Burritos are made with sour cream, cheese, sweet plantains, and your choice or rice and beans. On a whole wheat or flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side. Also served as a burrito bowl, we add mixed greens to the bowls.
BBQ Beef Burrito

BBQ Beef Burrito

$5.00

Stuffed with our ground beef (Picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$5.00

Stuffed with our ground beef (Picadillo)

Gordo Burrito

Gordo Burrito

$5.00

Stuffed with our roasted pork (Pernil).

Flaco Burrito

Flaco Burrito

$5.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken.

TJ Burrito

$5.50

Stuffed with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and avocado.

CMC Burrito

CMC Burrito

$5.50

Stuffed with shredded beef (Ropa Vieja) and jalapenos.

Fish Burrito

$5.75

Stuffed with seasoned grilled white fish.

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$5.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken tossed in our chipotle aioli.

Jersey Shore Burrito

Jersey Shore Burrito

$5.00

Stuffed with grilled sausage and sauteed peppers and onions.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$5.00

Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$5.50

Stuffed with Peppers & Onions

Burrito Bowls

All Bowls served with your choice of rice and beans, sweet plantains, mixed greens, sour cream, and cheese, Salsa served on the side.

BBQ Beef Bowl

$8.49

Ground Beef (Picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Classic Bowl

$8.49

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

Gordo Bowl

$8.49

Roasted Pork (Pernil)

Flaco Bowl

$8.49

Grilled Chicken

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$8.49

Grilled Chicken with chipotle aioli

Tj Bowl

$8.59

Grilled Chicken with avocado and tomatoes.

Jersey Shore Bowl

$8.49

Grilled Sausage (Chorizo) cooked with peppers and onions.

Veggies Bowl

$8.59

Sauteed peppers and onions.

Cmc Bowl

$8.59

Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) with jalapenos.

Steak Bowl

$8.59

Thin sliced grilled steak.

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$8.59

Main Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)

$6.39

Marinated roasted chicken, deep fried, thighs and legs.

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$6.69

Marinated roasted chicken, deep fried, and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Thighs and legs

BBQ Chicken (L)

$6.69

Marinated roasted chicken, fried, and tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. Thighs and legs.

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)

$6.79

Chicken legs cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.

Breaded Chicken (L)

Breaded Chicken (L)

$6.79

Breaded chicken tenders

Grilled Chicken (L)

Grilled Chicken (L)

$6.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast

$5 Roasted Chicken (L)

$5 Roasted Chicken (L)

$5.00

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs

Lunch Salad W\ Chix

Lunch Salad W\ Chix

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicken, and onions. Dressing served on the side.

Jerk Chicken (L)

Jerk Chicken (L)

$6.59

Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)

$11.39

Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Roasted Chicken Pollo Asado (D)

Roasted Chicken Pollo Asado (D)

$8.59

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito D)

Fried Chicken Pollo Frito D)

$9.10

Marinated roasted chicken, fried, thighs and legs.

New! Buffalo Chicken (D)

$10.10

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.

New! Bbq Chicken (D)

$10.10

Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (D)

Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (D)

$9.69

Chicken legs cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.

Grilled Chicken (D)

Grilled Chicken (D)

$11.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with onions.

Jake's Way (D)

Jake's Way (D)

$13.39

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with ham, cheese, and onions.

Chicken Parm (D)

$13.10

Breaded Chicken (D)

$11.89

Jerk Chicken (D)

$10.09
Pork Belly (L)

Pork Belly (L)

$6.99

Chicharron. Fried.

Roasted Pork (L)

Roasted Pork (L)

$6.99

Slow roasted pork shredded.

Masitas (L)

Masitas (L)

$7.49

Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.

Pork Belly Solo

Pork Belly Solo

$6.99

Chicharron. Fried. Not Served over rice and beans. Only Chicharron.

Pork Belly (D)

Pork Belly (D)

$13.10

Chicharron. Fried.

Roasted Pork (D)

Roasted Pork (D)

$11.39

Slow roasted pork, shredded.

Grilled Pork Chops (D)

Grilled Pork Chops (D)

$13.59

Marinated grilled pork chops

Chorizo (D)

Chorizo (D)

$11.10

Grilled sausage with peppers and onions.

Masitas (D)

Masitas (D)

$11.29

Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.

Pork Belly Solo

Pork Belly Solo

$7.10

Chicharron. Fried. Not served with a side.

Picadillo (L)

Picadillo (L)

$7.25

Classic ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.

Shredded Beef (L)

Shredded Beef (L)

$7.99

Ropa Vieja. Shredded Beef cooked with peppers and onions in a red sauce.

Beef Stew (L)

Beef Stew (L)

$7.99

Cubed beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.

Pepper Steak (L)

$7.99

Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce

Vaca Frita (L)

$7.99

Grilled steak, shredded, topped with onions and mojito

Picadillo (D)

$11.49

Classice ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.

Ropa (D)

Ropa (D)

$11.79

Ropa Vieja. Shredded beef cooked in a red sauce with peppers and onions.

Beef Stew (D)

Beef Stew (D)

$11.79

Cubed beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.

Pepper Steak Dinner

$12.69

Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce.

Vaca Frita (D)

$11.75

Grilled Steak, Shredded, topped with onions and mojito

Grilled Basa - Lunch

Grilled Basa - Lunch

$7.99

Seasoned white fish grilled, served over your choice of rice and beans.

Grilled Basa - Dinner

Grilled Basa - Dinner

$11.10

Seasoned grilled white fish served over a bed spinach. Your choice of rice and beans on the side.

Garlic Basa - Dinner

Garlic Basa - Dinner

$12.49

Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade garlic sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.

Spicy Basa - Dinner

$12.49

Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.

Sides

Maduros

Maduros

$4.25

Fried sweet plantains

Tostones

Tostones

$4.25

Fried Green plantains. Served with mojito on the side.

Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.39

Broccoli steamed with garlic and oil.

String Beans

String Beans

$4.39Out of stock

String beans sauteed with garlic and oil.

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$3.09+

Arroz Amarillo

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00+

Arroz Blanco

Moro

Moro

$3.09+

Arroz Moro. Black bean and rice blend

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.09+

Frijoles Negros

Red Beans

Red Beans

$3.09+
Boiled Yuca

Boiled Yuca

$4.25

Boiled Cassava. Topped with mojito and onions

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$4.29

Fried Yuca. Served with mojito on the side.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.39

Seasoned French fries

Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Chicken tenders served with honey mustard on side.

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$6.99

Chicken tenders served over fries. Honey mustard on the side.

Picadillo Over French Fries

$6.99

Classic ground beef served over French fries

Picadillo over Fries with Cheese

$7.49

Classic ground beef served over French fries with cheese.

Tamales

Tamales

$3.00

Pork tamales

Rice and Bean Combo

$5.00

Your choice of rice and beans combo.

Tortillas

$1.00Out of stock

8 Oz. Mojito

$1.99

8oz of our homemade garlic sauce

8 Oz Sour Cream

$1.99

8 Oz. Bbq Sauce

$1.99

Mojito Onside

$0.55

BBQ Onside

$0.55

Sour Cream Onside

$0.55

Jalapenos Onside

$0.55

Ropa Vieja Sauce

$1.75

Hot Sauce Packets

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.99

Creamy custard dessert with a caramel topping

Rice pudding

Rice pudding

$3.99

Arroz con leche

Banana pudding

$3.99

Banana pudding layer with sliced bananas and vanilla cookies.

Large Flan 7”

$12.99

Creamy custard dessert with caramel topping. Serves 6-8.

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$1.89

Oreo & Cream Empanada

$1.89

Apple Pie Empanada

$1.89

Pumpkin

$1.89

Beverages

Can of soda

$1.70

Materva

$1.75

Jupina

$1.75

Ice Tea

$1.70

Postobon

$2.10

Colombiana Kola

$2.10

Inca Cola

$2.10

Country Club

$2.35

Jarritos

$2.35

Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Mango Jiuce

$2.00

Malta

$2.25

Diet Snapple

$2.25

Mystic Orange Mango

$2.29

Mamey Shake

$4.25

Mango Shake

$4.25

Banana Shake

$4.25

Guava Shake

$4.25

Pineapple

$4.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.25

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$4.25

Mango Smoothie

$4.25

Watermelon

$4.25

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

216 Rivervale Rd, Rivervale, NJ 07675

Directions

Gallery
Cuban Eddies image
Cuban Eddies image
Cuban Eddies image
Cuban Eddies image

