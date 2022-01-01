- Home
Cuban Eddies - Rivervale
73 Reviews
$
216 Rivervale Rd
Rivervale, NJ 07675
Popular Items
Appetizers
Empanadas
Beef Empanadas
Chicken Empandas
Cheese Empanadas
Beef & Cheese Empanadas
Beef & Jalapeno Empanadas
Buffalo Chicken Empanadas
Ham & Cheese Empanadas
Cheese Steak Empanadas
Mixed Veggie
Oreo & Cream
Apple & Cream
Guava & Cheese
BBQ Pork Empanada
Pumpkin
Chicken And Cheese
Soups
Salads
#1 Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, mozzarella, and onions
#2 Salad
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, apricots, mozzarella, and onions
Cuban Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, ham, Swiss cheese, roasted pork, and onions.
Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and avocado.
Lunch Salad W\ Chix
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and grilled chicken.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.
Hermano Sandwich
Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread toasted.
Mario's Way Sandwich
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and 2 croquettes, on Cuban bread toasted.
Croquettes Sandwich
2 croquettes with ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham and cheese toasted on Cuban bread.
Wraps
Jackie's Way Wrap
Grilled Chicken with tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.
Jersey Shore Wrap
Grilled Sausage with peppers and onions, tomato, mixed greens, mayo and avocado stuffed into your choice of whole wheat or flour tortilla to make a deliciously juicy wrap.
Mel's Wrap
Breaded chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with french fries, mixed greens, and tomato
Cheese Steak Wrap
Thin sliced steak, peppers and onions, french fries, and cheese.
Burritos
BBQ Beef Burrito
Stuffed with our ground beef (Picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Classic Burrito
Stuffed with our ground beef (Picadillo)
Gordo Burrito
Stuffed with our roasted pork (Pernil).
Flaco Burrito
Stuffed with grilled chicken.
TJ Burrito
Stuffed with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and avocado.
CMC Burrito
Stuffed with shredded beef (Ropa Vieja) and jalapenos.
Fish Burrito
Stuffed with seasoned grilled white fish.
Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Stuffed with grilled chicken tossed in our chipotle aioli.
Jersey Shore Burrito
Stuffed with grilled sausage and sauteed peppers and onions.
Steak Burrito
Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions
Veggie Burrito
Stuffed with Peppers & Onions
Burrito Bowls
BBQ Beef Bowl
Ground Beef (Picadillo) with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Classic Bowl
Ground Beef (Picadillo)
Gordo Bowl
Roasted Pork (Pernil)
Flaco Bowl
Grilled Chicken
Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken with chipotle aioli
Tj Bowl
Grilled Chicken with avocado and tomatoes.
Jersey Shore Bowl
Grilled Sausage (Chorizo) cooked with peppers and onions.
Veggies Bowl
Sauteed peppers and onions.
Cmc Bowl
Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) with jalapenos.
Steak Bowl
Thin sliced grilled steak.
Fish Bowl
Main Dishes
Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
Grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito (L)
Marinated roasted chicken, deep fried, thighs and legs.
Buffalo Chicken (L)
Marinated roasted chicken, deep fried, and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Thighs and legs
BBQ Chicken (L)
Marinated roasted chicken, fried, and tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce. Thighs and legs.
Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (L)
Chicken legs cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.
Breaded Chicken (L)
Breaded chicken tenders
Grilled Chicken (L)
Marinated grilled chicken breast
$5 Roasted Chicken (L)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs
Lunch Salad W\ Chix
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicken, and onions. Dressing served on the side.
Jerk Chicken (L)
Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Roasted Chicken Pollo Asado (D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs
Fried Chicken Pollo Frito D)
Marinated roasted chicken, fried, thighs and legs.
New! Buffalo Chicken (D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.
New! Bbq Chicken (D)
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs, fried, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce.
Chicken Stew w/Potatoes (D)
Chicken legs cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.
Grilled Chicken (D)
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with onions.
Jake's Way (D)
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with ham, cheese, and onions.
Chicken Parm (D)
Breaded Chicken (D)
Jerk Chicken (D)
Pork Belly (L)
Chicharron. Fried.
Roasted Pork (L)
Slow roasted pork shredded.
Masitas (L)
Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.
Pork Belly Solo
Chicharron. Fried. Not Served over rice and beans. Only Chicharron.
Pork Belly (D)
Chicharron. Fried.
Roasted Pork (D)
Slow roasted pork, shredded.
Grilled Pork Chops (D)
Marinated grilled pork chops
Chorizo (D)
Grilled sausage with peppers and onions.
Masitas (D)
Marinated boneless pork bites topped with onions.
Pork Belly Solo
Chicharron. Fried. Not served with a side.
Picadillo (L)
Classic ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.
Shredded Beef (L)
Ropa Vieja. Shredded Beef cooked with peppers and onions in a red sauce.
Beef Stew (L)
Cubed beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.
Pepper Steak (L)
Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce
Vaca Frita (L)
Grilled steak, shredded, topped with onions and mojito
Picadillo (D)
Classice ground beef cooked with potatoes and olives.
Ropa (D)
Ropa Vieja. Shredded beef cooked in a red sauce with peppers and onions.
Beef Stew (D)
Cubed beef cooked in a red sauce with potatoes.
Pepper Steak Dinner
Grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions, tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce.
Vaca Frita (D)
Grilled Steak, Shredded, topped with onions and mojito
Grilled Basa - Lunch
Seasoned white fish grilled, served over your choice of rice and beans.
Grilled Basa - Dinner
Seasoned grilled white fish served over a bed spinach. Your choice of rice and beans on the side.
Garlic Basa - Dinner
Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade garlic sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.
Spicy Basa - Dinner
Seasoned white fish sauteed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans on the side.
Sides
Maduros
Fried sweet plantains
Tostones
Fried Green plantains. Served with mojito on the side.
Broccoli
Broccoli steamed with garlic and oil.
String Beans
String beans sauteed with garlic and oil.
Yellow Rice
Arroz Amarillo
White Rice
Arroz Blanco
Moro
Arroz Moro. Black bean and rice blend
Black Beans
Frijoles Negros
Red Beans
Boiled Yuca
Boiled Cassava. Topped with mojito and onions
Fried Yuca
Fried Yuca. Served with mojito on the side.
French Fries
Seasoned French fries
Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders served with honey mustard on side.
Chicken Fingers And Fries
Chicken tenders served over fries. Honey mustard on the side.
Picadillo Over French Fries
Classic ground beef served over French fries
Picadillo over Fries with Cheese
Classic ground beef served over French fries with cheese.
Tamales
Pork tamales
Rice and Bean Combo
Your choice of rice and beans combo.
Tortillas
8 Oz. Mojito
8oz of our homemade garlic sauce
8 Oz Sour Cream
8 Oz. Bbq Sauce
Mojito Onside
BBQ Onside
Sour Cream Onside
Jalapenos Onside
Ropa Vieja Sauce
Hot Sauce Packets
Dessert
Flan
Creamy custard dessert with a caramel topping
Rice pudding
Arroz con leche
Banana pudding
Banana pudding layer with sliced bananas and vanilla cookies.
Large Flan 7”
Creamy custard dessert with caramel topping. Serves 6-8.
Guava & Cheese Empanada
Oreo & Cream Empanada
Apple Pie Empanada
Pumpkin
Beverages
Can of soda
Materva
Jupina
Ice Tea
Postobon
Colombiana Kola
Inca Cola
Country Club
Jarritos
Water
Gatorade
Mango Jiuce
Malta
Diet Snapple
Mystic Orange Mango
Mamey Shake
Mango Shake
Banana Shake
Guava Shake
Pineapple
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Watermelon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
216 Rivervale Rd, Rivervale, NJ 07675