Cubanidad Express
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best Authentic Cuban Restaurant in Las Vegas
Location
3585 S Fort Apache Rd, #203, Las Vegas, NV 89147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greens & Proteins 4- West Flamingo - 9809 West Flamingo Road
No Reviews
9809 West Flamingo Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Grand Canyon & W Flamingo
4.1 • 287
9809 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Summerlin -
4.1 • 2,856
9827 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant