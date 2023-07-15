Popular Items

Extra Protein

Garden Salad

$10.95

mixed green,, tomato, cucumber, onions, Cuban crouton, roasted pepper with house vinaigrette

THE 305

$12.65

~Miami Luban sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home_made mustard sauce, Cuban bread

Menu

Sandwich

THE 305

$12.65

~Miami Luban sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home_made mustard sauce, Cuban bread

The Ybor Original

$12.95

-Tampa Cuban sandwich- glazed ham, roasted pork, genoa salami, swiss cheese, pickle, home-made mustard sauce. Cuban bread

Medianoche

$12.95

-Havana midnight sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home-made mustard sauce, sweet egg dough bread

Croqueta Preparada

$11.95

-croquette sandwich- 2 croquettes, roasted pork, tomato, onion, leaf lettuce, potato bun

1885 Cheeseburger

$12.95

-frita cubana- premium ground beef patty. chorizo, swiss cheese, tomato,, baby arugula, string potato, tomato escabeche, potato bun

Ay Manita Burger

$12.95

ropa vieja, swiss cheese, pickle. potato bun

Pan Con Pollo

$12.95

-protein style- chicken breast, baby spinach, tomato, onion. potato stick. with leaf lettuce (bunless)

Pan Con Bistec

$13.95

-steak sandwich- seared a la plancha cuban steak (palomilla). lettuce, pickled red onions, tomatoes, mojo sauce, potato sticks,, Cuban bread

Cal-Neva Toast

$9.95

- Avocado Toast - Cuban toast, black bean puree, sliced avocado, tomato, spicy chimichurri sauce

Pa'picar (Snack)

Empanda

$3.95
Pastelitos Cubanos

$3.95
Cuban Nachos

$8.45

black bean hummus, guacamole, pickled red onion served with plantain chips

Homemade Croquetas

$4.00
Chicharrones

$8.45
Mariquitas

$5.95

plantain chips

Papa rellena

$3.95

Potajes (Soup)

Sopa o Potaje Del Dia

$5.50

Ensaladas (Salad)

1885 Salad

$11.95

Chipped iceberg lettuce,, baked julienne ham, swiss cheese, tomato, olive with house dressing

Guajiro Salad

$12.95

sauteed diced chicken, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cuban crouton with home-made Cuban caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$10.95

mixed green,, tomato, cucumber, onions, Cuban crouton, roasted pepper with house vinaigrette

Tomato & Avocado Salad

$11.95

sliced avocado,, diced tomato, sliced onion, radish with extra vrigin olive oil vinaigrette

Vegan

Cal-Neva Toast - Avocado Toast

$9.95

Cuban toast, black bean puree, sliced avocado, tomato, spicy chimichurri sauce

Cuban Nachos

$8.45

Completa Entree

chicken breast

$13.95
Mojo Roasted Pork

$13.95

lechon asado

fried pork chunk

$13.95

~masitas de cerdo~

Cuban steak

$14.95

-bistec de palomilla-

ground beef

$13.95
shredded beef

$14.95

Extra Protein

Family Comleta 4-5 PPL

$55.00

Rice

Cuban Rice and Beans

$2.75
White Rice

$2.75

Side

Black Beans

$4.75
Fried Plantain

$4.75Out of stock
Sweet Plantain

$4.75
Boiled Yuca With Mojo

$4.75
Side Salad

$4.75
Homemade Fries

$4.75

Cuban Cigar

$5.00Out of stock
Fried Yuca with mojo

$4.75
Side Avocado

$3.00Out of stock

Cuban Toast

$2.00Out of stock

Sauce

Cuban citrus dressing

$0.75
Spicy Yellow Sauce

$0.75
Tomato Escabeche

$0.75Out of stock

Spicy Chimichurri

$0.75
Mustard Sauce

$0.75
Garlic Cilantro

$0.75

Dessert

Flan

$6.00
Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock
Dulce de Leche

$6.00Out of stock
#1 Cheese Roll

$1.00

Rice pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Tres Leches (party size)

$55.00Out of stock

Kids Meal

Nino Isleno

$7.95

Drinks

Ironbeer

$2.95
Materva

$2.95
Jupina

$2.95Out of stock
Malta

$2.95
Mango Nectar

$2.95
Guava Nectar

$2.95

Guavabana Nectar

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sodas

$2.95

Cuban Coffee

$2.00
Cortadito

$2.50
Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

Catering

Protein

Arroz Con Pollo Regular Size

$65.00

Arroz Con Pollo Large Size

$140.00

Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast Regular Size

$90.00

Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast Large Size

$205.00

Lechon Asado Regular Size

$70.00

Lechon Asado Large Size

$160.00

Masitas de Cerdo Regular Size

$70.00

Masitas de Cerdo Large Size

$160.00

Picadillo a la Habanera Regular Size

$105.00

Picadillo a la Habanera Large Size

$240.00

Ropa Vieja Cubana Regular Size

$135.00

Ropa Vieja Cubana Large Size

$315.00

Side

Arroz Blanco Regular Size

$22.00

White Rice

Arroz Blanco Large Size

$44.00

Arroz Congri Regular Size

$40.00

Cuban Rice & Beans

Arroz Congri Large Size

$80.00

Boiled Yuca Regular Size

$40.00

Boiled Yuca Large Size

$80.00

Boiled Yuca with Mojo Regular Size

$65.00Out of stock

Boiled Yuca with Mojo Large Size

$130.00Out of stock

Fried Yuca Regular Size

$55.00

Fried Yuca Large Size

$110.00

Fried Yuca with Mojo Regular Size

$65.00Out of stock

Fried Yuca with Mojo Large Size

$130.00Out of stock

Frijoles Megros Regular Size

$40.00

Black Beans

Frijoles Megros Large Size

$80.00

Maduros Regular Size

$40.00

Sweet Plantains

Maduros Large Size

$80.00

Tostones Regular Size

$60.00

Tostones Large Size

$120.00

Whole Roasted Pig

Crispy Slow-Roasted Pork Shoulder per Pound

$13.00

Homemade Barkey

Minced Ham & Bechamel Croquette

$38.00

Chicken Croquette

$38.00

Cod Fish Croquette

$38.00

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$75.00

Sweet Coconut Pastelito

$75.00

Spinach & Cheese Empanada

$75.00

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$75.00

Beef & Olives Empanada

$75.00

Shredded Beef & Plantain Empanada

$75.00

Sandwich

Mini The "305"

$120.00

Mini The Ybor Original

$125.00

Mini Medianoche

$125.00