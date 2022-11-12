Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cubanitas Food Truck 5059 W Olive Ave

No reviews yet

5059 W Olive Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85302

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$9.00

Grilled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard

Pan Con Bistec De Res

$8.50

Thin steak seasoned with peppers, marinated in onion and lime. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce and grilled onions

Pan Con Bistec De Cerdo

$8.50

Pork steak seasoned with peppers marinated in onion and lime. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce and grilled onions

Pan Con Bistec De Pollo

$8.00

Grilled chicken seasoned with peppers marinated in onion and lime. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce and grilled onions.

Plates

Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Shredded beef in light tomato sauce seasoned with cuban spices, bell peppers, onion and minced garlic.

Bistec De Res

$13.00

Beef steak marinated in lime and topped with grilled onions

Bistec De Cerdo

$13.00

Pork steak marinated in lime and topped with grilled onions

Pollo A La Plancha

$12.00

Grilled chicken marinated in lime and topped with grilled onions

Sides

Tostones

$4.00

Twice fried green plantains

Chicharritas

$3.00

Thinly fried plantain chips

Fries

$3.00

Congris

$3.00

Maduro

$4.00

Sweet Plantain

Drinks

Malta Goya

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5059 W Olive Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85302

Directions

