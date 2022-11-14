Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cubanitas Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3001 E Washington St

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo a la Plancha
Cubano + Fries
Bistec De Res

Drinks

Drink

$1.79

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$10.00

Grilled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard

Pan Con Bistec De Res

Pan Con Bistec De Res

$10.00

Thin Steak seasoned with peppers, marinated in onion and lime. Topped with tomatoes and grilled onions.

Pan Con Bistec De Cerdo

Pan Con Bistec De Cerdo

$10.00

Pork steak seasoned with peppers marinated in onion and lime. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce and grilled onions.

Pan Con Bistec De Pollo

Pan Con Bistec De Pollo

$10.00

Grilled chicken seasoned with peppers marinated in onion and lime. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce and grilled onions.

Pan Con Ropa Vieja

$10.00

Plates

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Shredded beef in light tomato sauce seasoned with cuban spices, bell peppers, onion and minced garlic.

Bistec De Res

Bistec De Res

$13.00

Beef steak marinated in lime and topped with grilled onions.

Bistec De Cerdo

Bistec De Cerdo

$13.00

Pork steak marinated in lime and topped with grilled onions

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$12.00

Grilled chicken marinated in lime and topped with grilled onions

Tacos

Steak Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Ropa Vieja Taco

$4.00

Sides

Tostones

Tostones

$4.00

Twice fried green plantains

Chicarritas

$3.00

Thinly fried plantain chips

Maduro

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Congris

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

croqueta

$4.00

Sandwich Specials

Cubano + Fries

$8.00

Pan Con Bistec De Res + fries

$8.00

Pan Con Bistec De Cerdo + Fries

$8.00

Pan Con Bistec De Pollo + Fries

$8.00

Pan Con Ropa Vieja + Fries

$8.00

Congris Bowl Special

Congris with steak

$7.00

Congris with pork

$7.00

Congris with chicken

$7.00

Congris with Ropa Vieja

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Steak

$6.00

Pork

$6.00

Breakfast Wrap

Sausage

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

Steak

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Pork

$6.00

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$3.00

Flan

Guayaba Flan

$4.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3001 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

