Cubano Bros

1,256 Reviews

$$

571 Landmeier Rd

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan Con Mantequilla

Sandwiches

El Cubano

$10.99

ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Media Noche Sandwich

$10.99

ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on freshly pressed sweet egg bread

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cuban marinated grilled chicken breast with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, & topped off with mojo aiolo on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Steak Sandwich (Palomilla)

$11.99

grilled sirloin steak, caramelized onions, tomato, & mojo sauce on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Lechon Asado Sandwich

$11.99

slow roasted pork shoulder, raw onions & mojo sauce on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$13.99

shredded beef cooked in Cuban spiced tomato sauce on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.99

grilled cheese sandwich with caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes, avocado, swiss cheese, and mojo aioli on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Pan Con Mantequilla

$3.99

authentic baked in-house Cuban bread hot pressed with butter

Croqette Lunch Sandwich

$8.99

four ham croquettes spread on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Shrimp Po'boy

$11.99

battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and chipotle aioli on freshly pressed Cuban bread

Sides

Side Avocado Salad 6oz

$4.99

avocado, thinly sliced onion, & tomato with lime vinaigrette

Side Platano Maduros

$4.99

sweet fried plantains

Side Tostones

$4.99

fried green plantains with mojo dipping sauce

Side Croquettes de Jamon (4)

$7.00

Fries

$2.99

Guava & Cheese Pastry

$1.99

Meat Filled Pastry

$3.99

Guava Pastry

$1.99

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Plantain Chips 3 Oz

$2.99

Shirts

$20.00

Croquettes Sauce

$1.00

Steak Mojo Sauce

$1.00

Mojo Aioli Sauce

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Beverages

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Materva Can

$2.50

Extra Shot

$1.00

Ice Cafe Con Leche

$4.95

Cafe Con Leche

$4.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cuban Soda Iron Beer

$2.50

Cortadito

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.00

Bottle Orange Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Colada

$2.50

Gold Peak Ice Tea

$2.00

Bottled Pepsi

$2.00

Ibc Root Beer

$2.00

Voss Water

$2.99Out of stock

Jupina

$2.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Directions

Gallery
Cubano Bros image
Cubano Bros image
Cubano Bros image

