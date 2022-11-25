Cubano’s restaurant imageView gallery
Latin American

Cubano’s Restaurant Bethesda

113 Reviews

$$

4907 Cordell Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Aperitivos y Ceviches

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Ensalada de Remolacha

$15.00

Ensalada de Aguacate

$16.00

Vuelve a la Vida

$22.00

Pulpo al Humo Cohiba

$22.00

Cochinita Flatbread

$19.00

Fritura de Mariscos

$22.00

Snacks

Caramiñola

$10.00

Croquetas de Jamón

$10.00

Platanos Rolls

$10.00

Empanadas de PIcadillo

$10.00

Cuban Chips

$10.00

Pimientos y Cangrejos

$18.00

Arepitas de Lechon

$14.00

Tortilla Española

$14.00

Tequenos

$10.00

Empanadas de Pollo

$10.00

Casserole's

Macitas de Puerco

$25.00

Arroz Caldozo de Mar

$34.00

Rabo Encendido

$29.00

Arroz con Pollo

$24.00

Ropa Vieja

$28.00

Cubano Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Vegetales Rostizados de Temporada

$17.00

Whole Snapper

$46.00

Sea Bass Varadero

$38.00

Lechon

$28.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$28.00

Picadillo a lo Ñeñe

$22.00

Picadera Cubana

$60.00

Vaca Frita

$29.00

Palomilla Steak

$32.00

Pollo Parilla

$26.00

Sides

Moros y Cristianos

$7.00

Yuca

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Tostones

$8.00

Catalan Spinach

$7.00

Rice

$5.00

Fried Yuca

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Bread

Pan pa uno

Pan pa dos

Pan pa tres

Mucho pan para cuatro

Pancito para 5

Poco pan par 6

desserts

Cheese Cake

$10.00

4 leches

$10.00

Cuban Flan

$10.00

Buñuelos de Anis

$10.00

Specials

Paella 2

$55.00

Paella Montaña

$55.00

Picadera 1

$29.00

Cuban Steak

$18.00

Bandeja Cubana (2)

$25.00

Pollo Limon

$26.00

Paella especial

$32.00

NY Steak

$32.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

Shrimp Skewer

$32.00

Grilled House Salad

$28.00

Salmon

$32.00

Beverages🥛

Sodas and Juices

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Specialty Beverages

$2.95

Perrier Sparkling Water

$7.00

Pana still water

$7.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Virgen Mojito

$6.00

Coffee☕

Regular Coffee

$2.95

Cuban

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Café Con Leche

$4.50

Liquor 🍸

Antica Terra

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Bourbon Bail Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Kentucky

$10.00

Bourbon Bullet Bourbon 10

$13.00

Bourbon House

$7.00

Bourbon Jeffersons Reserve

$17.00

Bourbon Michters Rye

$12.00

Cachaca Pitu

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cardenal Mendoza

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gin Forager

$12.00

Gin Hendricks

$14.00

Gin House

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Gin Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Gin Tanqueray

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Mezcal Ilegal

$12.00

Midori

$11.00

Pernod

$12.00

Pisco La Diablada Amelias

$14.00

Pisco La Diablada Pisco

$12.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Ron Flor de Caña 7

$10.00

Ron Seacrets Coconut

$10.00

Rum Havana Club

$8.00

Rum House

$7.00

Single Malt Glendfiddich 15

$18.00

Single Malt Maccalan 12

$12.00

Tequila Codigo 1530

$14.00

Tequila Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Tequila Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Tequila House

$7.00

Tequila La Familia Reserva

$24.00

Umai Shochu

$12.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka Chopin

$12.00

Vodka House

$7.00

Vodka Titos

$10.00

Vodka VDKA 610

$10.00

Whiskey Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$16.00

Whiskey Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Whiskey Buchanan's 18

$18.00

Whiskey Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Whiskey House

$7.00

Whiskey Jameson

$8.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Whiskey JW Black

$12.00

Whiskey Willett Reserve

$12.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Rum 🥃

Bacardi Limitada

$29.00

Zacapa Xo

$26.00

Barcelo Imperial

$24.00

El Dorado 15 Yr

$24.00

Zacapa 23

$18.00

Angostura 1919

$18.00

Flor de Caña 18 Yr

$18.00

Gran Añejo Don Q

$18.00

Plantation XO 20th Anni

$18.00

Abuelo 12 Yr

$18.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$17.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$16.00

Pampero Aniversario

$16.00

Old Line Aged Rum

$16.00

Barbancourt 15 Yr

$16.00

Brugal 1888 Anejo

$16.00

Zaya 16 Yr

$14.00

Barbancourt 8 Yr

$14.00

Old Line MD Rum

$14.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$14.00

Red Wine🍷

Las Mulas GL

$9.00

Que Guapo GL

$9.00

Cune crianza 2017 GL

$9.00

Warres W. Porto GL

$12.00

Que Guapo

$32.00

Uno

$33.00

Vina Las Perdices Malbec

$33.00

Vina Las Perdices CS

$34.00

Hilanda

$38.00

San Polo Auka

$36.00

Partridge

$38.00

La Casa de Vaqueria

$40.00

Viña Real Crianza

$42.00

Cune Reserva 2015

$58.00

Cune Gran Reserva

$70.00

White Wine🍷

Doelas GL

$8.00

Punzi GL

$8.00

Fairfax GL

$8.00

Las Perdices GL

$8.00

Moment De Plaisir rose 2019

$9.00

Aura 17

$28.00

Arca Nova

$28.00

Punzi

$28.00

Las Perdices

$32.00

Monopole

$35.00

Doelas

$42.00

La Follette

$45.00

Granbazan Ambar Label

$40.00

Blanco Nieva

$65.00

Cune Rosado

$26.00

Laxas 2017

$35.00

Granbazan Green label

$50.00

Sparkling Wine🍷

Can Xa Beso Brut GL

$9.00

Can Xa Rose GL

$9.00

Can Xa Beso Brut

$27.00

Can Xa Rose

$27.00

Charles Orban Rose

$68.00

Charles Orban Champaign

$74.00

Brunch Mimosas

Mango Mimosa

$5.00

Pasion Fruit Mimosa

$5.00

Regular Mimosas

$5.00

Rum Bloddy Mary

$5.00

BOWLS

BOWL LA HABANA

$16.00

BOWL SAGUA LA GRANDE

$16.00

BOWL CAMAGUEY

$16.00

BOWL PINAR DEL RIO

$16.00

BOWL VEGETARIANO

$16.00

BOWL VARADERO

$18.00

MI TIERRA (Combo Sampler)

$38.00

FRITA CUBANA (BURGUER)

$16.00

CUBANO SANDWICH

$16.00

SALADS

Avocado, heart of palm , romaine and mojo vinaigrette

Ensalada de Aguacate / avocado salads

$16.00

APPETIZERS

Empanadas (3)

$10.00

Croquetas de Jamón Serrano (3)

$10.00

Caramiñola (1)

$10.00

Tostones (4)

$8.00

DRINKS

Materva

$4.00

Jupiña

$4.00

Assorted Tropical Nectars

$4.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

SIDES

Moros y Cristianos

$6.00

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Yuca con Mojo

$7.00

Maduros, Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Frijoles Negros

$5.00

DESSERTS

4 Leches Cake

$10.00

Flan de Vainilla

$9.00

Flan de Coco

$9.00

L/D

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Steak and papas

$14.00

Grill Chicken and papas

$12.00

Fritica Cubana (hamburger)

$16.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4907 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

