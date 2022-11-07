Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Cubanos ATL Cumming

review star

No reviews yet

930 Market Place Boulevard

Cumming, GA 30041

Popular Items

El Miami
El Pollo Especial
El Tampa

Sandwiches

El Miami

$12.95

El Tampa

$13.95

El Pollo Especial

$13.95

Media Noche

$10.95

El Vegano Cubano

$14.95

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

+4oz Aioli

$1.00

Half cup colada cup of Aioli

+4oz Mustard

$1.00

Half a colada cup of Mustard

+4oz Pickles

$1.00

Half a colada cup of pickles

Cuban Toast

$3.95

Cuban bread with butter, pressed on the grill

Coffee

Colada

$2.75

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.75+

El Americano

$3.75+

Latte

$4.05+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Sides & Desserts

Potato Chips

$2.30+

Plantain Chips

$2.95+

Caramel Flan

$4.75

Tres Leches

$4.75

Llanes Family Caramel Flan

$30.00Out of stock

Beverages

Iron Beer

$2.75

Jupina

$2.75

Materva

$2.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Guava Fizz

$3.75

White Peach Fizz

$3.75

Orange Fizz

$3.75

Mango Fizz

$3.20

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

930 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming, GA 30041

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Cubanos ATL image
Cubanos ATL image

