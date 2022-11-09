Main picView gallery

Cubanos ATL Fetch Alpharetta

review star

No reviews yet

11440 Maxwell Road North

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

El Pollo Especial
El Tampa
El Miami

Sandwiches

El Miami

$12.95

Lechon asado,ham, pickle, mustard, swiss cheese on cuban bread

El Tampa

$13.95

Lechon asado, salami, ham, pickle, mustard, swiss cheese and Cuban bread

El Pollo Especial

$13.95

Sliced chicken breast, pickle, mustard, swiss cheese, our secret aioli sauce and Cuban bread

Media Noche

$10.95

ham, lechon asado, swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, on sweet bread

El Vegano Cubano

$14.95

roasted jackfruit, vegan ham, pickles, yellow mustard, vegan cheese, Cuban bread

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

+4oz Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Half a cup of aioli

+4oz Mustard

$1.00

Half a colada cup of mustard

+4oz Pickles

$1.00

Half a colada cup of pickles

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$5.95

Coffee

Colada

$2.75

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.75+

El Americano

$3.75+

Latte

$4.05+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Sides & Desserts

Potato Chips

$2.30+

Plantain Chips

$2.95+

Caramel Flan

$4.75

Tres Leches

$4.75

Beverages

Iron Beer

$2.75

Jupina

$2.75

Materva

$2.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Guava Fizz

$3.75

White Peach Fizz

$3.75

Orange Fizz

$3.75

Mango Fizz

$3.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Cuban Sandwiches and Coffee just outside of Fetch Park.

Location

11440 Maxwell Road North, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels - 11525 Haynes Bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
103 Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
MADE Kitchen | El Gallo Latin Grilled Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
45 B Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
City Eats Kitchen - 210 S. Main St., STE A
orange starNo Reviews
210 S. Main St., STE A Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Northern Eighty Eight
orange starNo Reviews
1000 North Point Circle Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Milton Village Park
orange starNo Reviews
555 Wills Rd. Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston