Cubanos ATL

review star

No reviews yet

6450 Rosewell Rd Ste C

Sandy Spring, GA 30328

Order Again

Popular Items

El Miami
El Pollo Especial
Cafe Con Leche

Sandwiches

El Miami

$12.95

El Tampa

$13.95

El Pollo Especial

$13.95

Media Noche

$10.95

El Vegano Cubano

$14.95Out of stock

Loaf of Bread

$6.00Out of stock

+4oz Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Half a colada cup of aioli.

+4oz Mustard

$1.00

Half a colada cup of mustard

+4oz Pickles

$1.00

Half a colada cup of pickles.

Coffee

Colada

$2.75

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.75+

El Americano

$3.75+

Latte

$4.05+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Sides & Desserts

Potato Chips

$2.30+

Plantain Chips

$2.95+

Caramel Flan

$4.75

Tres Leches

$4.75

Beverages

Iron Beer

$2.75

Jupina

$2.75

Materva

$2.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Guava Fizz

$3.75

White Peach Fizz

$3.75

Orange Fizz

$3.75

Mango Fizz

$3.75

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.75

Merchandise

Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

$13.25

Combo #1

Cuban Toast and Cafe con Leche

$6.95Out of stock

Buttered cuban bread paired with our Cafe con Leche

Cuban Toast

$3.95Out of stock

Combo #2

Crossiant and coffee

$7.50Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Crossiant

$4.50Out of stock

Ham and cheese crossaint topped with a house made sweet glaze.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6450 Rosewell Rd Ste C, Sandy Spring, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery
Cubanos ATL image
Cubanos ATL image
Cubanos ATL image

