Sandwiches
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cubanos ATL The Works

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee Ave

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Sandwiches

El Miami

$12.95

El Tampa

$13.95

El Pollo Especial

$13.95

Media Noche

$10.95Out of stock

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

+4oz Aioli

$1.00

Half a colada cup of aioli

+4oz Mustard

$1.00

Half a colada cup of mustard

+4oz of pickles

$1.00

half a colada cup of pickles

Coffee

Colada

$2.75

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.50+

El Americano

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Sides & Desserts

Potato Chips

$2.30+

Plantain Chips

$2.95+

Caramel Flan

$4.75

Tres Leches

$4.75

Beverages

Iron Beer

$2.75

Jupina

$2.75

Materva

$2.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Orange Juice

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Guava Fizz

$3.75

White Peach Fizz

$3.75

Orange Fizz

$3.75

Mango Fizz

$3.75

Small Iced Tea

$2.50

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.75

Merchandise

12 oz Whole Bean Coffee Bag

$13.25Out of stock

12 oz Cuban Style Roasted Whole Coffee Beans

Breakfast

Cuban Toast

$4.00

Soft Cuban bread, spread with butter and pressed until golden and warm

Combo #1

$7.00

Our Cuban toast with a cafe con leche.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Cuban sandwich and coffee spot delivering an exceptional Cuban Cafe experience. We are so proud to serve our well loved Llanes family recipes with Atlanta.

Location

Directions

