Cubanu
1467 Main St
Rahway, NJ 07065
Popular Items
Entrees
Pollo Tropicana
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with mango salsa, red onions & diced Jalapeño peppers accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones
*Pollo Picante
Spicy grilled chicken marinated in a citrus Asian hot chili sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco and Grilled avocado
Pollo ala Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with caramelized onions and finished with a Mojo glaze accompanied with Congri & Tostones
Pollo al ajillo
Boneless chicken breast grilled, finished in the oven with our signature garlic sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones
El Babalu
Roasted Chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, maduros, & goat cheese accompanied with Congri & Yucca con Mojo
Camaron al Ajillo
Tender shrimp sizzling in olive oil with robust garlic flavor accompanied with Yellow Rice & Tostones
Garlic Salmon
Grilled Salmon finished in the oven with a savory garlic sauce, accompanied with Yellow Rice & Vegetables
Mariscada
Spanish shellfish stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels and Scallops in a zesty sofrito broth accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones
*Enchilado de Camaron
Wild Tiger shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato, pepper and garlic sauce accompanied with
Paella El Malecon
Classic Paella includes sautéed seafood, chicken, and Spanish chorizo, simmered in Lobster Broth and saffron rice accompanied with Tostones
Lechon Asado
Slow roasted marinated pork served with our garlic and citrus Cubanu Mojo accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros
Mofongo
moist green plantains smashed & seasoned with garlic & olive oil, topped with crispy morsels of pork & accompanied with a Side Salad
Masitas de Puerco
Tender fried morsels of pork, topped with our garlic and caramelized onion mojo accompanied with Congri & Yucca con Mojo
Chuleta Mambo Kings
Succulent grilled Pork Chops topped with our Cubanu Mojo glaze, accompanied with Congri & Tostones
Mar y Tierra
A smaller portion of our signature skirt steak & juicy pan seared shrimp topped with a light garlic sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco
“Little Victor’s”
strips of our signature skirt steak sautéed with peppers & onions in our Chef’s homemade tangy Wasasa sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Maduros
Churrasquito
Smaller portion of our signature Skirt steak grilled to your desired temperature accompanied with a fresh Chimichurri sauce accompanied with Congri & Side Salad
Churrasco El Gordo Victor
kirt steak grilled to your desired temperature accompanied with a fresh Chimichurri sauce accompanied with Congri & Side Salad
Ropa Vieja
slow tenderly cooked shredded Flank Steak Stew accompanied with Congri & Tostones
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded Top Sirloin steak accompanied with Arroz Blanco, Tostones, & Frijoles Negros
Bistec de Palomilla
Grilled Sirloin Steak topped with Caramelized onions accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros
Chicken Tenders
Sides
Aguacate
Fresh Avocado slices
Arroz Blanco
Steamed white rice
Avocado Salad
Congri
Traditional blend of seasoned rice and black beans (made with pork)
Frijoles Negro
Homemade black bean stew (made with pork)
Maduros
soft yellow sweet Plantains
Papa Fritas
French Fries
Sautéed Spinach
Side Salad
Mesclun, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots
Tostones
crisp green Plantains
Vegetables Mixto
Vegetable of the day
Yellow Rice
traditional yellow rice with some vegetables
Yuca con Mojo
Casava topped with our garlic mojo
Yuca Fries
deep fried Casava
Orange Sauce 2 oz
Chimichurri 2 oz
Hot Sauce 8 oz
Tarter Sauce 2 oz
Blue Cheese 2 oz
appetizers
Alitas Habaneras
Traditional chicken wings coated in our sweet and spicy Habanaero pepper glaze
Bacalaitos
Savory cod fritters served with our creamy
Camaron al Ajillo
Tender shrimp sizzling in olive oil with robust garlic flavor
Cha Cha Cha sampler
Any three below Tapas
Chicharones
Chorizo Encebollado
Spanish Chorizo sautéed with onions, a hint of garlic, finished with Chardonnay
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy shrimp rolled in a coconut batter topped with mango salsa, red onions & diced Jalapeño peppers
Croquettas
Minced ham rolled into cooked bites of Latin flavor
Cubanitos
Miniature Cuban sandwiches with ham, savory pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and zesty pickles in a wonton wrap
Empanadas
Seasoned beef, Chicken or Spinach & Goat Cheese perfectly packaged in a crunchy puff pastry
Fish Tacos
pan seared tilapia placed in baked wonton cups and topped with avocado, mango, onions and fresh lime juice
Guacamole
Guacamole with Mariquitas
Mariquitas
basket of our freshly made Plantain chips accompanied with our signature Chimichurri sauce
Papas Rellena
Mashed Potato Balls, stuffed with seasoned picadillo, cooked to a golden crust
Picadita
Chorizo, Chicharon and Potato marinated in a house mojo sauce and fried to a golden crisp
Soup
sandwich
Cubanu Cubano
Slow roasted pork layered with fresh ham and Swiss
Choripan
Spanish chorizo sliced and grilled to a crispy texture paired with red onion and cheese
Lechonera
Pulled pork smothered in mojo gravy with sweet Spanish onions
Croqueta Montana
Classic ham croquette sandwich piled high with fresh ham, tomato, Swiss cheese and shoestring potato sticks
Pollo Milanesa
Breaded chicken with avocado, jalapeño, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Fish Sandwich
Breaded Flounder filet topped with American cheese, homemade tartar sauce, pico de gallo and avocado sauce
lunch special
Avocado Cheeseburger
10oz Certified Angus beef patty on a brioche roll with
Cheeseburger
0oz Certified Angus beef patty on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and a pickle
Churrasquito
Lunch size portion of out signature Skirt Steak, accompanied with our fresh Chimichurri sauce & French Fries
Ropa Vieja
Traditional Cuban Beef stew accompanies with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negro
Lechon Asado
Slow roasted marinated suckling pig accompanies with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negro
Pollo ala Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with caramelized onions & finished with a Mojo glaze accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros
Enchilado De Camaron
Wild Tiger Shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato, pepper and garlic sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones
wrap
Cuban Sandwich Wrap
Slow roasted pork layered with fresh ham and Swiss cheese, topped off with thinly sliced pickle and mustard in awrap
Ropa Vieja Wrap
our traditional shredded flank steak with congi and yucca in a wrap
Pollo Milanesa Wrap
Chicken cutlet topped with swiss cheese, avocado sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes in a wrap
Fish Sandwich Wrap
Breaded Flounder filet topped with American cheese, homemade tartar sauce, pico de gallo and avocado sauce in a wrap
dessert
Salad
Summer Salad
Mesclun, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled wild blueberry goat cheese, apple slices, dried cranberries, and candied walnuts topped with raspberry vinaigrette
El Capitan
strips of our signature skirt steak sautéed with peppers & onions in our Chef’s homemade tangy Wasasa sauce over a bed of fresh spinach topped with crumbled Blue Cheese
Sesame Seared Tuna
Seared Tuna, coated with sesame seeds over a bed of baby spinach, red onions & ripe mango slices topped with a mandarin ginger dressing
Crab & Avocado
Jumbo lump crab with avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and fresh herbs over baby spinach topped with a honey Dijon-apple dressing
House Salad
Mesclun, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair
1467 Main St, Rahway, NJ 07065