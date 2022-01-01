Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Cubanu

review star

No reviews yet

1467 Main St

Rahway, NJ 07065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas
Cubanu Cubano
Ropa Vieja

Entrees

Pollo Tropicana

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with mango salsa, red onions & diced Jalapeño peppers accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones

*Pollo Picante

$20.00

Spicy grilled chicken marinated in a citrus Asian hot chili sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco and Grilled avocado

Pollo ala Plancha

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with caramelized onions and finished with a Mojo glaze accompanied with Congri & Tostones

Pollo al ajillo

$19.00

Boneless chicken breast grilled, finished in the oven with our signature garlic sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones

El Babalu

$22.00

Roasted Chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, maduros, & goat cheese accompanied with Congri & Yucca con Mojo

Camaron al Ajillo

$21.00

Tender shrimp sizzling in olive oil with robust garlic flavor accompanied with Yellow Rice & Tostones

Garlic Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon finished in the oven with a savory garlic sauce, accompanied with Yellow Rice & Vegetables

Mariscada

$24.00

Spanish shellfish stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels and Scallops in a zesty sofrito broth accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones

*Enchilado de Camaron

$21.00

Wild Tiger shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato, pepper and garlic sauce accompanied with

Paella El Malecon

$25.00

Classic Paella includes sautéed seafood, chicken, and Spanish chorizo, simmered in Lobster Broth and saffron rice accompanied with Tostones

Lechon Asado

$20.00

Slow roasted marinated pork served with our garlic and citrus Cubanu Mojo accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros

Mofongo

$22.00

moist green plantains smashed & seasoned with garlic & olive oil, topped with crispy morsels of pork & accompanied with a Side Salad

Masitas de Puerco

$20.00

Tender fried morsels of pork, topped with our garlic and caramelized onion mojo accompanied with Congri & Yucca con Mojo

Chuleta Mambo Kings

$23.00

Succulent grilled Pork Chops topped with our Cubanu Mojo glaze, accompanied with Congri & Tostones

Mar y Tierra

$42.00

A smaller portion of our signature skirt steak & juicy pan seared shrimp topped with a light garlic sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco

“Little Victor’s”

$30.00

strips of our signature skirt steak sautéed with peppers & onions in our Chef’s homemade tangy Wasasa sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Maduros

Churrasquito

$30.00

Smaller portion of our signature Skirt steak grilled to your desired temperature accompanied with a fresh Chimichurri sauce accompanied with Congri & Side Salad

Churrasco El Gordo Victor

$42.00

kirt steak grilled to your desired temperature accompanied with a fresh Chimichurri sauce accompanied with Congri & Side Salad

Ropa Vieja

$25.00

slow tenderly cooked shredded Flank Steak Stew accompanied with Congri & Tostones

Bistec Empanizado

$24.00

Breaded Top Sirloin steak accompanied with Arroz Blanco, Tostones, & Frijoles Negros

Bistec de Palomilla

$25.00

Grilled Sirloin Steak topped with Caramelized onions accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Sides

Aguacate

$5.00

Fresh Avocado slices

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Steamed white rice

Avocado Salad

$5.00

Congri

$5.00

Traditional blend of seasoned rice and black beans (made with pork)

Frijoles Negro

$5.00

Homemade black bean stew (made with pork)

Maduros

$5.00

soft yellow sweet Plantains

Papa Fritas

$5.00

French Fries

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mesclun, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots

Tostones

$5.00

crisp green Plantains

Vegetables Mixto

$5.00

Vegetable of the day

Yellow Rice

$5.00

traditional yellow rice with some vegetables

Yuca con Mojo

$5.00

Casava topped with our garlic mojo

Yuca Fries

$5.00

deep fried Casava

Orange Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Chimichurri 2 oz

$0.75

Hot Sauce 8 oz

$4.00

Tarter Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.75

appetizers

Alitas Habaneras

$15.00

Traditional chicken wings coated in our sweet and spicy Habanaero pepper glaze

Bacalaitos

$9.00

Savory cod fritters served with our creamy

Camaron al Ajillo

$10.00

Tender shrimp sizzling in olive oil with robust garlic flavor

Cha Cha Cha sampler

$16.00Out of stock

Any three below Tapas

Chicharones

$12.00

Chorizo Encebollado

$10.00

Spanish Chorizo sautéed with onions, a hint of garlic, finished with Chardonnay

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Crispy shrimp rolled in a coconut batter topped with mango salsa, red onions & diced Jalapeño peppers

Croquettas

$5.00

Minced ham rolled into cooked bites of Latin flavor

Cubanitos

$7.00

Miniature Cuban sandwiches with ham, savory pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and zesty pickles in a wonton wrap

Empanadas

$7.00

Seasoned beef, Chicken or Spinach & Goat Cheese perfectly packaged in a crunchy puff pastry

Fish Tacos

$10.00

pan seared tilapia placed in baked wonton cups and topped with avocado, mango, onions and fresh lime juice

Guacamole

$7.00

Guacamole with Mariquitas

$12.00

Mariquitas

$6.00

basket of our freshly made Plantain chips accompanied with our signature Chimichurri sauce

Papas Rellena

$7.00

Mashed Potato Balls, stuffed with seasoned picadillo, cooked to a golden crust

Picadita

$17.00

Chorizo, Chicharon and Potato marinated in a house mojo sauce and fried to a golden crisp

Soup

$6.00

sandwich

Cubanu Cubano

$12.95+

Slow roasted pork layered with fresh ham and Swiss

Choripan

$12.95+

Spanish chorizo sliced and grilled to a crispy texture paired with red onion and cheese

Lechonera

$12.95+

Pulled pork smothered in mojo gravy with sweet Spanish onions

Croqueta Montana

$12.95+

Classic ham croquette sandwich piled high with fresh ham, tomato, Swiss cheese and shoestring potato sticks

Pollo Milanesa

$12.95+

Breaded chicken with avocado, jalapeño, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Fish Sandwich

$12.95+

Breaded Flounder filet topped with American cheese, homemade tartar sauce, pico de gallo and avocado sauce

lunch special

Avocado Cheeseburger

$14.95

10oz Certified Angus beef patty on a brioche roll with

Cheeseburger

$12.95

0oz Certified Angus beef patty on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and a pickle

Churrasquito

$17.95

Lunch size portion of out signature Skirt Steak, accompanied with our fresh Chimichurri sauce & French Fries

Ropa Vieja

$16.95

Traditional Cuban Beef stew accompanies with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negro

Lechon Asado

$14.95

Slow roasted marinated suckling pig accompanies with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negro

Pollo ala Plancha

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with caramelized onions & finished with a Mojo glaze accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros

Enchilado De Camaron

$14.95

Wild Tiger Shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato, pepper and garlic sauce accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Tostones

wrap

Cuban Sandwich Wrap

$12.95

Slow roasted pork layered with fresh ham and Swiss cheese, topped off with thinly sliced pickle and mustard in awrap

Ropa Vieja Wrap

$13.95

our traditional shredded flank steak with congi and yucca in a wrap

Pollo Milanesa Wrap

$12.95

Chicken cutlet topped with swiss cheese, avocado sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes in a wrap

Fish Sandwich Wrap

$12.95

Breaded Flounder filet topped with American cheese, homemade tartar sauce, pico de gallo and avocado sauce in a wrap

dessert

Flan

$8.00

Homemade Flan Creamy caramel, egg and milk custard milk custard

Arroz con Leche

$7.00

Homemade Rice Pudding

Tres Leche

$8.00

Traditional Cubanu sponge cake soaked in three milks and topped with whipped icin

Salad

Summer Salad

$13.00

Mesclun, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled wild blueberry goat cheese, apple slices, dried cranberries, and candied walnuts topped with raspberry vinaigrette

El Capitan

$18.00

strips of our signature skirt steak sautéed with peppers & onions in our Chef’s homemade tangy Wasasa sauce over a bed of fresh spinach topped with crumbled Blue Cheese

Sesame Seared Tuna

$16.00

Seared Tuna, coated with sesame seeds over a bed of baby spinach, red onions & ripe mango slices topped with a mandarin ginger dressing

Crab & Avocado

$21.00

Jumbo lump crab with avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and fresh herbs over baby spinach topped with a honey Dijon-apple dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mesclun, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair

Location

1467 Main St, Rahway, NJ 07065

Directions

Gallery
Cubanu image
Cubanu image
2e1851e5-4d53-4781-90e9-300df69a0a96 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craven BBQ - Cranford
orange star4.1 • 479
22 Eastman Street Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania - Factory
orange star4.8 • 379
1091 Alina St Elizabeth, NJ 07201
View restaurantnext
The Taste of Brazil - Hillside
orange star4.2 • 987
1259 Liberty Ave Hillside, NJ 07205
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
orange star4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Glaze Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 628
29 Lincoln Avenue City Of Orange Township, NJ 07050
View restaurantnext
Cuban Pete's
orange star3.2 • 4,030
428 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rahway

Sabor Peruano
orange star4.5 • 1,134
1576 Irving St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rahway
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston