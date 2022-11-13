Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cubbies Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

-5701 Young St # 401

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium Pizza (BYO)
8 Piece Chicken Tender and Pojos
Extra Large (BYO)

Pizza

Mini Pizza (BYO)

$9.00

Small Pizza (BYO)

$15.00

Medium Pizza (BYO)

$17.00

Large Pizza (BYO)

$21.50

Extra Large (BYO)

$26.00

Small Califlower Crust

$14.50

Breadless Pizza

$9.00

Mini Specialty Pizza

Mini Chi-Town Combo

$13.00

Mini Cowboy Pizza

$13.00

Mini Windy City Vegi

$13.00

Mini Aloha BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Mini Spinach and Artichoke

$13.00

Mini Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Mini Meat-etarian

$13.00

Mini Baked Potato Pizza

$13.00

Mini Cal-Santa Margarita

$13.00

Mini Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$13.00

Mini Peppy Italian

$13.00

Mini Chicken Club Pizza

$13.00

Mini Legend

$15.00

Mini Specialty 1/2

$13.00

Mini Spicy Italian Beef

$13.00

Sm Specialty Pizza

Small Chi-Town Combo

$21.25

Small Cowboy Pizza

$21.25

Small Windy City Vegi

$21.25

Small Aloha BBQ Chicken

$21.25

Small Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$21.25

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.25

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.25

Small Meat-etarian

$21.25

Small Baked Potato Pizza

$21.25

Small Cal-Santa Margarita

$21.25

Small Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$21.25

Small Peppy Italian

$21.25

Small Chicken Club Pizza

$21.25

Small Specialty 1/2

$21.25

Small Spicy Italian Beef

$21.25

Med Specialty Pizza

Medium Chi-Town Combo

$24.00

Medium Cowboy Pizza

$24.00

Medium Windy City Vegi

$24.00

Medium Aloha BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Medium Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$24.00

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Medium Meat-etarian

$24.00

Medium Baked Potato Pizza

$24.00

Medium Cal-Santa Margarita

$24.00

Medium Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$24.00

Medium Peppy Italian

$24.00

Medium Chicken Club Pizza

$24.00

Medium 1/2 Specialty

$24.00

Medium Spicy Italian Beef

$24.00

LG Specialty PIzza

Large Chi-town Combo

$31.50

Large Cowboy Pizza

$31.50

Large Windy City Vegi

$31.50

Large Aloha BBQ Chicken

$31.50

Large Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$31.50

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$31.50

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$31.50

Large Meat-etarian

$31.50

Large Baked Potato Pizza

$31.50

Large Cal-Santa Margarita

$31.50

Large Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$31.50

Large Peppy Italian

$31.50

Large Chicken Club Pizza

$31.50

Lg Specialty 1/2

$31.50

Large Spicy Italian Beef

$31.50

XL Specialty Pizza

Extra Large Chi_Town Combo

$37.50

Extra Large Cowboy Pizza

$37.50

Extra Large Windy City Vegi

$37.50

Extra Large Aloha BBQ Chicken

$37.50

Extra Large Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$37.50

Extra Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$37.50

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$37.50

Extra Large Meat-etarian

$37.50

Extra Large Baked Potato Pizza

$37.50

Extra Large Cal-Santa Margarita

$37.50

Extra Large Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$37.50

Extra Large Peppy Italian

$37.50

Extra Large Chicken Club Pizza

$37.50

Extra Lg Spicy Italian Beef

$37.50

Extra Lg Specialty 1/2

$37.50

Legend

Mini Legend

$15.00

Small Legend

$23.50

Medium Legend

$27.50

Large Legend

$35.50

Extra Large Legend

$42.50

Cal-Zone

Mini Cal-Zone

$10.99

Small Cal-Zone

$13.99

Large Cal-Zone

$19.00

Appetizer

Our Famous Bread Sticks

$6.99

French Fries

$5.00

Ketcup

Garlic Cheese Strips

$6.75

Pojo Fries

$6.99

Ranch

Garlic Mozzarella Pojos

$9.25

Ranch

Bacon and Cheddar Pojos

$9.25

Ranch

Onion Rings

$8.25

Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Marinara

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Wings and Chicken

4 Piece Chicken Tender and Pojos

$12.00

8 Piece Chicken Tender and Pojos

$18.00

12 Piece Chicken Tender and Pojos

$24.00

Small (9) Hot Wing

$13.50

Large (15) Hot Wing

$18.00

Sandwiches and Hot Dogs

Meatball Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.75

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.50

Italian Beef and Sausage Sand

$12.50

Stadium Dog (Plain)

$4.25

Chicago Dog

$5.25

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

House Salad

$9.75

Side Salad

$6.75

Pasta

Spaghetti

$13.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Sides

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.39

Side Jalepeno

$1.39

Side Marinara

$1.39

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.39

Side Hot Sauce

$1.39

Side Mild Sauce

$1.39

Side Giardernera

$1.39

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.39

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.39

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Red Peppers

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Italian Dressing

$1.39

Side Honey Mustard

$1.39

Side Thousand Island Dressing

$1.39

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.39

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.39

Side Croutons

$1.39

Side Mayo

Side of Meatballs

$3.50

Dessert

Chocolate Brownies

$3.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Pizza Cookie

$6.25Out of stock

Waffle Cone

$1.25

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Beverage

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$4.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$4.00

Mug Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Chicago inspired Deep Dish Pizza, Salads, Sandwiches, Pasta and Desserts.

Website

Location

-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

