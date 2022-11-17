Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cubetas 819 C 10th St

No reviews yet

819 C 10th St

Greeley, CO 80631

Order Again

Kidz Night Out

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

V Maragarita Lemon Berry

$5.00

V Margaritas Blue Rasberry

$5.00

V Mexican Candy

$3.00

V Mojito

$3.00

V Sunrise

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Beer

Corona

$2.00

Modelo

$2.00

Ultra

$2.00

Dos XX

$2.00

Bohemia

$2.00

Budlight

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Modelo Negra

$2.00

Pacifico

$2.00

Truly

$2.00

Victoria

$2.00

White Claw

$2.00

Bottle Service

1800

$200.00

Buchanan's 12

$220.00

Buchanan's 18

$280.00

Ciroc

$180.00

Clase Azul

$340.00

Crown

$200.00

Don Julio 70

$280.00

Don Julio Blanco

$240.00

Don Julio Reposado

$240.00

Patron

$240.00

CUBETAS

Corona

$12.00

Modelo

$12.00

Ultra

$12.00

Mixed 1/2 Import 1/2 Domestic

$12.00

Dos XX

$12.00

Budlight

$12.00

Budweiser

$12.00

Coors Light

$12.00

Bohemia

$12.00

Miller Light

$12.00

Modelo Negra

$12.00

Pacifico

$12.00

Victoria

$12.00

Micheladas

Michelada Sencilla (Domestic)

$7.00

Michelada Sencilla (Imported)

$8.00

Michelada Carne Seca (Domestic)

$10.99

Michelada Carne Seca (Imported)

$11.99

Michelada Camaron (Domestic)

$10.99

Michelada Camaron (Imported)

$11.99

Michelada Combo (Domestic)

$13.99

Michelada Combo (Imported)

$14.99

Mixed Drinks

2Plus Double

$3.00

Adios Mother F***** (AMF)

$5.00

Blue Fizzie

$7.00

Cantarito

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Flirtatious

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Hooch

$7.00

Trash can

$13.00

Shots

1 PLUS Cranberry

$3.00

1 Plus DOUBLE

$3.00

1 PLUS Pineapple

$3.00

1 Plus Red Bull

$3.00

1 Plus Soda

$3.00

1 Well

$3.00

1800

$8.00

1800 Marg

$3.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Buchanan's

$10.00

Buchanan's 18

$15.00

Burnastys

$4.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Chila

$6.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$4.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Hornito Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Jack

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kinky

$3.00

Malibu

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Peppermint Shnaps

$4.00

Remy

$10.00

Tamarindo Smirnoff

$4.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Vampiro Shot

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

HI-C Orange

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Specialty Shots

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Homemade Sandwiches

Enjoy your choice of an oven roasted turkey or roasted ham sandwich, with premium cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special blend of mayonnaise. With your choice of chips, and soft drink.

Oven Roasted Turkey

$5.99

Oven Roasted Ham

$5.99

Make it a Meal

$3.00

Make it a Meal Takis

$4.00

Frozen Food Options

Tony's Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Tony's Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Make it Meal

$2.99

Appetizing Snacks

Doritos

$0.50

Lays

$0.50

Takis

$3.00

Hot Cheetohs

$0.50

Spicy Flavored Peanuts

$3.99

La Mexicana

$13.99

Enjoy a special recipe of Mexican Beef Jerky, with Spicy Peanuts, Cucumber, topped off with Chamoy, Valentina, Lime, and Tajin.

Shrimp

$6.99

Carne Seca

$9.99

Finger Foods

10 Wings

$10.99

5 Wings

$5.99

Mango Habanero

Franks Hot

Hamburger

$5.99

Mayo

Ketchup

Lettuce

Tomato

Fries

$3.29

Tacos

Discada

$2.50

Cover

$5.00

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the Greeley downtown area we are excited to open our doors May 2021! Join us during happy hour, the next UFC fight, Sunday night Football or any major sporting event!

Location

819 C 10th St, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

Gallery
Cubetas image
Cubetas image
Cubetas image

