Cubetas 819 C 10th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the Greeley downtown area we are excited to open our doors May 2021! Join us during happy hour, the next UFC fight, Sunday night Football or any major sporting event!
Location
819 C 10th St, Greeley, CO 80631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
No Reviews
1100 E 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80301
View restaurant
Aunt Helen's Coffee House - 800 8th Ave Suite 101
No Reviews
800 8th Ave Suite 101 Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greeley
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant