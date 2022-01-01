Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Cubs Q

391 Reviews

$$

6955 S York St Ste 422

Centennial, CO 80122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Meat
Kids Pulled Pork
BBQ Beans

Appetizers

BBQ Egg Rolls

$8.00

BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fry Basket

$4.95

Onion Rings Basket

$6.95

Wings

$14.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.00

BBQ Sandwiches

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey sandwich

$12.00

Signature Sandwiches

Papa Bear

$15.00

Mama Bear

$12.00

Cub

$15.00

Grizzzzzz

$15.00

The Sosa.....Grizzly +cheesy potatoes

$17.00

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese-Entree

$10.00

Sides

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Pots

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fries-Side

$4.00

Side mac spicy

$4.00

Side Mac regular

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Kids

K- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$7.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids tendies

$6.00

Plates

One Meat

$12.00

Two Meat

$14.00

Three Meat

$20.00

CubsQ Plate

$17.00

Rib Combo

$14.00

Rib Dinner

$12.00

Pitmaster's Plate

$18.00

Three Meat (Copy)

$20.00

Three Meat (Copy)

$20.00

Three Meat (Copy)

$20.00

Rib Combo (Copy)

$14.00

Wings

10 Wings

$14.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 wings

$70.00

Sauces

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sd BBQ Aioli

$0.75

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.75

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Kids Sundae

$2.00

Meat by the Pound

Pulled Pork

$5.50+

Beef Brisket

$6.50+

Smoked Sausage

$5.50+

Burnt Ends

$7.00+

Smoke Turkey Breast

$5.50+Out of stock

Soup / Salad

Cup Green Chile

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Green Chile

$10.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Chopped BBQ Salad

$11.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$3.50

Voodoo Ipa

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.50

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Voo Doo

$7.00

Coors Lt

$3.50

Voodoo Juicy Haze

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Summer Shandy

$10.50

Voodoo

$11.00

Voodoo Juicy Haze

$11.00

Fat Tire

$10.50

Coors Light

$13.00

Blue Moon

$23.00

Vodoo Ipa

$27.00

Fat Tire

Fat Tire

$25.00

Fat Tire

$25.00

Can/Bottled Beer

$2 special

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Blvd Cosmic IPA

$6.00

Blvd Double IPA

$8.00

Blvd Easy Sport

$5.00

Babe Wine

$6.00

Boulevard Quad

$9.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

Boulevard Wheat

$5.50

Breck Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Breckenridge Seasonal

$6.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Citradelic

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors Original

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Crush

$6.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Dry Dock Apricot

$6.00

Dry Dock Brewing Blonde

Fat Tire

$5.00

Graham Cracker

$5.00

Guayabera

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Laguanitas

$6.50

Living The Dream IPA

$5.00

Living the Dream Lager

$5.00

Living the Dream Powder

$5.00

Ltd 7 Speed

$6.00

Melvin

$7.00

Melvin 2x4

$8.00

Melvin Pilsner

$6.00

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$5.50

N/A Beer

Odell 90 Schilling

$6.00

PBR Tall Boy 16oz

$4.00

Profuse juice

$7.00

Pub Beer

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Ultra

$4.00

Voodoo IPA

$6.75

White Claw

$5.50

Highway Man

$6.00

Mountain Man

$6.00

The Walrus

$7.00

Naturday

$3.00

Accumulation

$6.00

Babe

$6.00

Snow Day

$6.00

1554

$6.00

Budlight Seltzer

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Voodoo American Haze

$6.75

Goose Island

$6.00

Dogfish 60

$6.00

Kona IPA

$6.00

Summer Ale

$6.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.50

Whiskey barrel

$12.00

Pbr Seltzer

$6.00

Sam Adams Winterlager

$6.50

FW Oktoberfest

$6.50

Liquor

Crown Royal

$7.00

Early Times/well

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Five Trails

$10.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Patron

$8.00

Pepe Lopez/well

$5.00

Hornitos

$6.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Baileys

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Jalapeno Marg

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Vineyard

$8.00

Margaritra

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Top Shelf Margherita

$10.00

Grimace

$8.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$2.95

Sm To Go Soda

$1.79

Lg To Go Soda

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Shot

Green Tea

$5.00

Pickle Shot

$4.00

Cinnamon Shot

$4.00

Mystery Shot

$3.00

Vineyard

$4.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Klondike

$5.00

Wash Apple

$5.00

Bucket

Corona Bucket

$6.00

Dos Xx

$15.00

4 Coors Products

$8.00

Tap Wine

Vin59 Red Blend

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Chard(White)

$8.00+

Rose

$8.00+

Champagne

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

White

$8.00

Balance

$9.00

2 Dogs A Peacock & A Horse

$10.00

Dreaming Tree

$11.00

Meat by the Pound

Beef Brisket

$6.50+

Burnt Ends

$7.00+

Pork

$5.50+

Turkey

$5.50+

Smoked Sausage

$5.50+

Ribs

Half Slab

$18.00

Full Slab

$32.00

Per Person

1/3 Pound

$15.95

1/2

$17.95

Extras

Delivery $20

$20.00

Delivery $30

$30.00

Sides

Qt Slaw

$12.95

Qt Beans

$12.95

Qt Cheesy Pots

$14.95

Qt Cheesy Corn

$14.95Out of stock

Qt Potato Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Pt Slaw

$7.95

Pt Beans

$7.95

Pt Cheesy Pots

$8.95

Pt Cheesy Corn

$8.95Out of stock

Pt Potato Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Pint Mac

$7.95

QT Mac

$14.95

Pt Okra

$8.95

Qt Green Chili

$16.95

Qt Green Chili

$14.95

Pt Green Chili

$7.95

Sd Ranch

Extra Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Texas toast

Texas toast

$1.00

Original

Original Sauce

$8.99

Sauce Gifts Bag

$35.00

Hot

Hot Sauce

$8.99

Texas toast (extra slice)

Texas toast( extra)

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cub's slow-smoked BBQ serving Denver & the Rocky Mountain region. Locally inspired! Family owned and operated. Contact for Catering & Corporate Events.

Website

Location

6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery
Cubs Q image
Cubs Q image
Cubs Q image

Similar restaurants in your area

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr
orange star4.5 • 707
6885 S Santa Fe Dr Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Pindustry - Greenwood Village
orange star3.0 • 56
7939 E Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Stuboys BBQ & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
7431 Park Meadows Dr LONE TREE, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
4920 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Western Sky Bar & Taproom - 4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113
orange starNo Reviews
4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113 Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Centennial

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centennial
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston