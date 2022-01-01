Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Cubs Q
391 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cub's slow-smoked BBQ serving Denver & the Rocky Mountain region. Locally inspired! Family owned and operated. Contact for Catering & Corporate Events.
Location
6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial, CO 80122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr
4.5 • 707
6885 S Santa Fe Dr Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurant
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
No Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Pindustry - Greenwood Village
3.0 • 56
7939 E Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurant
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
No Reviews
4920 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Centennial
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurant
More near Centennial