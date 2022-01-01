Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Tortilla Soup

A La Carte

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Bean Taco

$4.29

Bean Tostada

$4.99

Beans

$3.69+

Beef Enchilada

$4.75

Beef Taquitos

$6.75

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada Taco

$4.79

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Cheese Enchilada

$4.49

Cheese Nachos

$5.79

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Chicken Enchilada

$4.75

Chicken Taco

$4.39

Chicken Taquitos

$6.75

Chile Relleno

$6.49

Fish Taco

$4.89

Flautas

$8.99

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$9.25

Ground Beef Taco

$4.49

Meat Enchilada

$4.75

Meat Quesadilla

$8.99

MeatTostada (FLAT)

$6.99

Nachos Deluxe

$11.79

Rice

$3.69+

Shredded Beef Taco

$4.39

Side Order Meat

$6.75+

Sope

$5.99

Street Tacos

$2.00

Tortas

$9.99

Veggie Taco

$4.39

(2) SHRIMP TACO

$10.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$3.29

Cheeseburger

$3.69

Double Burger

$4.99

Taco Burger

$4.99

Double CHBURGER

$5.29

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Combo Burrito

$9.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.49

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.49

Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Carnitas Burrito

$10.49

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.89

Taquito Burrito

$10.49

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$10.49

Fiesta Burrito

$10.69

Wet Style

$2.50

Chimichanga Style

$2.99

California Burrito

$12.69

Fish Burrito

$12.89

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.49

All Meat (no beans no rice)

$5.00

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.99

Breakfast burrito

$8.99

Catering Food Menu

3 FT Burrito Asada

$75.00

3FT Burrito (Any Meat)

$65.00

Cheese Enchilada

$32.00+

Chile Rellenos

$35.00+

Fiesta Platter

$99.00

Flautas

$36.00+

Large Tray Beans

$45.00

Large Tray Chips

$20.00

Large Tray Rice

$45.00

Meat Enchiladas

$34.00+

Med. Tray Beans

$27.00

Med. Tray Rice

$27.00

Mini B & Ch Burritos

$25.00+

Sopes

$27.50+

Taco Bar Set Up

$12.00

Tacos

$35.00+

Taquitos

$16.00+

Mini BRC Burritos

$29.75+

Medium meat tray

$85.50

Special covid packaged meal

$11.00

Delivery Fee

$30.00

Covid package meal

$20.00

Large Meat tray

$175.00

breakfast burritos

$8.50

discount lunch

$9.00

Special menu

$15.00

Catering Sides

Doz. Tortillas

$3.00

1/2 Doz. Tortillas

$1.75

16 oz.chopped onion

$6.50

16 oz. Chopped Cilantro

$6.50

Med Tray Garden Salad

$24.00

Large Tray Garden Salad

$40.00

Med Tray Grilled Veggies

$35.00

Round beans

$12.00

Round rice

$12.00

Med chips

$12.50

Serving utensils

$10.00

Credit card processing fee

$25.00

Combo Platters

1 Item Combo Platter

$9.99

2 Item Combo Platter

$11.99

3 Item Combo Platter

$14.99

Meat & Tortillas Platter

$15.99

Burrito Combo

$15.59

Flauta Combo Plate

$14.89

(2) shrimp PLATE COMBO

$14.99

Shrimp(2) Enchil plate

$14.99

Daily Specials

2 Item special

$7.99

Dlx.Burger special

$7.99

Family Meal Deals

Taco Bar Meal Deal

$45.00

Enchilada Meal Deal

$45.00

Variety Meal Deal

$45.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$6.79

Kids Quesadilla

$6.79

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.79

Kids Hamburger

$6.79

Kids Enchilada

$6.79

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tostada Salad

$9.99

Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Side Orders

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

XSmall Chips

$1.25

Side Small Chips

$2.00

Side Large Chips

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$3.79+

8 oz Salsa Bar To Go

$2.99

16 oz Salsa Bar To Go

$5.79

Side Sour Cream

$0.89+

8oz Meat

$7.00

32 oz salsa

$6.99

Med tray chips

$10.00

Round Beans

$9.89

Round Rice

$9.89

Soups

Albondigas Soup

$5.99+

Vegetable Soup

$5.99+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

Tamales

Pork Tamale

$4.89+

Chicken Tamale

$4.89+

Beef Tamale

$4.89+

Tuesday Specials

Chicken taco

$2.75

Sh.Beef taco

$2.75

Ground Beef

$2.75

Bean Taco

$2.75

Carne Asada taco

$2.99

Carnitas taco

$2.99

Al Pastor

$2.99

Grilled Veggie

$2.99

Fish taco

$2.99

99 drink

$1.00

Wednesday’s Specials

Free Kids Meal

*******DONT MAKE*******

**** DONT MAKE*****

Fountain Beverages

Regular Drink

$2.25

Large Drink

$2.69

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Perrier Water.

$2.75

Bottled H20

$2.25

apple Juice

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Beer Domestic

Bud Light

$3.75

Imports Beer

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$4.00

XX Green

$4.00

XX Amber

$4.00

IPA Stone

$4.25

Ballast Point IPA

$4.25

805

$4.25

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Bucket

Bucket

$15.50

Gift card sold

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

TABLE #

TABLE #

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26676 Portola Parkway Suite E, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Directions

Gallery
Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch image

Map
