Cucayo

10741 NW 58 TH ST

Doral, FL 33178

FRITOS

MINI EMPANADAS QUESO

$12.00

MINI EMPANADAS CARNE

$12.00

DEDITO PERSONAL

$3.00

DEDITOS OLAYA

$12.00

CHICHARRON

$14.00

AREPA DULCE

$2.50

AREPA HUEVO

$4.00

EMPANADA CARNE

$3.00

EMPANADA QUESO

$3.00

ENTRADAS

OLLITA DE CUCAYO

$5.00

BUTIFARRA SOLEDEÑA

$18.00

CAYEYE

$14.00

CHORIZO

$10.00

CHICHARRON

$14.00

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$16.00

CEVICHE CARIBE

$17.00

ARROCES

ARROZ TRIFASICO

$21.00

ARROZ CAMARON

$21.00

ARROZ POLLO

$18.00

ARROZ CERDO

$17.00

CARNES

CHURRASCO

$21.00

PICANHA

$23.00

BISTECK A CABALLO

$24.00

POSTA CARTAGENERA

$20.00

MEDIO POLLO

$17.00

POLLO ENTERO

$29.00

LOMO DE CERDO

$18.00

SOPAS

GUANDU

$20.00

COSTILLA

$20.00

MONDONGO

$18.00

AJIACO

$18.00

PESCADO

$18.00

MOTE QUESO

$18.00

CAZUELA DE MARISCOS

$24.00

OLLITA SOPA DIA

$7.00

PESCADOS

FILETE MARINERA

$24.00

FILETE AJILLO

$21.00

FILETE PLANCHA

$21.00

PARGO FRITO

$25.00

MOJARRA FRITA

$23.00

ESPECIALES

BANDEJA PAISA

$20.00

FRITOS

REVUELTOS

PERICOS

CALENTAO

CHUZO

CHUZO POLLO

$14.00

CHUZO CARNE

$15.00

CHUZO COMBINADO

$16.00

MAZORCA DES. POLLO

$15.50

MAZORCA DES. CARNE

$16.50

MAZORCA DES. MIXTO

$17.50

LA ÑAPA

OLLITA DE SOPA DIA

$7.00

ARROZ DE COCO

$5.00

ARROZ BLANCO

$3.50

PATACONES X 3

$4.50

PLATANO PICARO

$4.00

YUCA

$4.00

AGUACATE

$4.00

ENSALADA DIA

$4.00

PAPA FRANCESA

$4.00

BEBIDAS

COCA COLA

$3.50

COCA COLA DIET

$3.50

COCA COLA ZERO

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

NARANJA POSTOBON

$3.50

MANZANA POSTOBON

$3.50

UVA POSTOBON

$3.50

COLOMBIANA

$3.50

AGUA

$3.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

SWEET TE

$3.50

LECHE CHOCOLATE

$3.50

LECHE REGULAR

$3.25

AGUA PANELA

$4.00

CORONA

$6.00

AGUILA

$6.00

CLUB COLOMBIA

$6.00

STELLA

$6.00

POSTRE

TORTA DE PANOCHA

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10741 NW 58 TH ST, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

