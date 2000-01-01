Cucciolo Osteria 601 W Main St suite c,

  • Home
Order Again

Cicchetti

PROSCIUTTO DI SAN DANIELE

$8.50

mozzarella mousse, gnocco fritto

RUSTIC TUSCAN PÂTÉ

$10.50

fresh sage, baguette

Bruschette

BASIL TOMATO

$9.50

house-made ricotta

BURRATA & HAZELNUT

$12.00

truffle honey, rosemary

ROASTED GRAPES

$9.50

toasted walnut, goat cheese, thyme

Antipasti

CREAMED MUSHROOMS

$15.00

Sautéed cremini, shiitake, oyster mushrooms, cognac, Reggiano, multigrain toast

BURRATTA

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, lemon/white wine vinegar, pesto, walnuts, olive oil

HOUSE GREEN SALAD

$14.00

Mixed Greens, smoked Caciocavallo Cheese, sundried Tomatoes, Cerignola Olives, roasted pepitas, charred mint vinaigrette

FILLET MIGNON BEEF CARPACCIO

$24.00

With aioli and truffle paste

Arancini

$9.50

Calabrian chili aioli

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$15.50Out of stock

Roasted red and gold beets, orange, goat cheese, toasted almonds

SEARED TUNA

$16.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$6.00

Primi

LINGUINE ALLA CARBONARA (THE ROMAN WAY)

$18.00

Guanciale, pecorino, egg yolk

TRUFFLE TAJARIN

$22.50

Fresh black truffles, truffle paste, Reggiano

WHITE RAGU TAJARIN

$19.00

Beef and pork ragu, Reggiano, thyme

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$18.00

Beef, tomato, garlic, nutmeg, Reggiano

SPICY VODKA TOMATO CREAM RIGATONI

$18.00

Vodka, plum tomatoes, ricotta, basil

PESTO

$16.00

Basil, garlic, walnuts, Reggiano, breadcrumbs

LINGUINE ALLA VONGOLE

$24.50

Whole littleneck clams, cherry tomatoes, garlic, white wine, parmesan

CACCIO PEPE

$14.00

ALFREDO

$19.00

AMATRICIANA

$19.00

LASAGNA

$21.00

Takeout Lasagna

$80.00

Secondi

BUTTER CHICKEN 'SOSTANZA' STYLE

$23.00

Lightly battered, butter roasted chicken breast, lemon arugula salad

BRAISED BEEF SHANK

$46.00

Braised in red wine and herbs, stewed local root vegetables, parmesan polenta

BEEF TAGLIATA

$48.00

Prime NY Strip, served with arugula dressed with 12+ aged balsamic, Reggiano

CATCH OF THE DAY

$41.00

*Limited quantities! Please inquire for availability

Lamb Rack

$40.00

Party

Party Menu 55

$55.00

Party Manu 70

$70.00

Party Menu 30

$35.00

Party Menu 65

$65.00

Bread

Table Bread

Mushroom Bread

Pate Bread

Dessert

Sorbetto

$7.50

Gelato

$7.50

Tiramisu

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Affogato

$11.50

Bread Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Cake Fee MDR

$10.00

Cake Fee Party

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$14.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter and Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Sauteed Kale

$7.50

Polenta

$7.50

Roasted Root Veg

$7.50

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Vodka

Absolute

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

DBL Absolute

$18.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Kettle One

$22.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Chopin

$24.00

DBL Firefly

$21.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Botanist

$15.00

Conniption American

$13.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Indoggo

$12.00

Malfy Gin

$12.50

Plymouth

$14.00

Roku

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.50

DBL Indoggo

$24.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Chemist Barrel Rested

$30.00

DBL Hendricks

$26.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Roku

$24.00

DBL Malfy Gin

$25.00

DBL Conniption American

$26.00

DBL Conniption Navy Strength

$30.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$27.00

DBL Empress 1908

$28.00

DBL Botanist

$30.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Bumbu Creme

$13.50

Capt Black Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Capt Private Stock

$15.00

Zaya 12 Yr

$14.00

DBL Gosling's Black Seal

$20.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$18.00

DBL Kraken

$19.00

DBL Bacardi Spiced

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Diplomatico

$28.00

DBL Zaya 12 Yr

$28.00

DBL Bumbu Creme

$27.00

Tequila

1800 Milenio

$40.00

Avion

$33.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.50

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cincoro Blanco

$24.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Don Julion Primavera

$25.00

Ilegal

$15.00

Lunzaul

$12.00

Lunazul Reposado

$13.50

Lunzaul

$24.00

Del Maguey

$24.00

Lunazul Reposado

$27.00

Don Ramon Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$32.00

Casamigos

$32.00

Casamigos Reposado

$34.00

Cincoro Blanco

$48.00

Cincoro Anejo

$72.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$64.00

1800 Milenio

$80.00

Milagro Reposado

$24.00

Whiskey

Alberta Premium Rye

$18.00

Bullet Rye

$14.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Hatozaki

$18.00

Jefferson Ocean

$18.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$17.00

Pendleton 12 Year

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Toki

$12.00

Yamato Special Cask

$26.00

DBL Canadian Club

$16.00

DBL Bushmills

$22.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$24.00

DBL Toki

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$26.00

DBL Bullet Rye

$28.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$28.00

DBL Pikesville Rye

$28.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$28.00

DBL Pendleton 12 Year

$30.00

DBL Redemption High Rye

$30.00

DBL Nikka Pure Malt

$34.00

DBL Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$34.00

DBL Alberta Premium Rye

$36.00

DBL Hatozaki

$36.00

DBL Jefferson Ocean

$36.00

DBL Whistle Pig Farm Stock Rye

$38.00

DBL Yamato Special Cask

$52.00

DBL Whistle Pig 15 Year

$88.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$16.00

Barrell Seagrass

$22.00

Barrel Peach Cobler

$21.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Basil Hayden's Toast

$17.00

Blantons

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bullet

$13.00

Calumet 15 Yr

$24.00

Eagle Rare 10 Yr

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Heavens Door

$17.00

I W Harper 15 Yr

$22.00

Jefferson's

$18.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$26.00

DBL Bullet

$26.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$28.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$28.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10 Yr

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$32.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$32.00

DBL Blantons

$34.00

DBL I W Harper

$34.00

DBL Jefferson's

$36.00

DBL Heavens Door

$34.00

DBL Barrel Berry Garcia

$42.00

DBL Angels Envy

$32.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden's Toast

$34.00

DBL Widow Jane

$36.00

DBL I W Harper 15 Yr

$44.00

DBL Barrel Peach Cobler

$42.00

DBL Calumet 15 Yr

$48.00

DBL Barrell Seagrass

$44.00

DBL Bookers

$48.00

Scotch

Balvenie Carribbean Cask

$19.00

Dalwhinnie 15 Yr

$18.00

Dewar's White Label

$11.00

Gelenfiddich 12 Yr

$16.00

Glenlivet12 Yr

$16.00

JW Black 12 Yr

$15.00

Lagavulin

$23.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$18.00

Macallan 15 Yr

$28.00

MaCallan Estate

$32.00

Talisker

$17.00

DBL Dewar's White Label

$22.00

DBL JW Black 12 Yr

$30.00

DBL Genlivet 12 Yr

$32.00

DBL Talisker

$34.00

DBL Balvenie Double Wood

$36.00

DBL Dalwhinnie 15 Yr

$36.00

DBL Gelenfiddich 12 Yr

$32.00

DBL Balvenie 12 Yr

$36.00

DBL Macallan 12 Yr

$36.00

DBL Balvenie Carribbean Cask

$38.00

DBL Lagavulin

$46.00

DBL Macallan 15 Yr

$56.00

Cognac

Hennesy VS

$15.00

Hennesy VSOP

$18.00

Couvassier VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin XO

$50.00

DBL Hennesy VS

$30.00

DBL Hennesy VSOP

$36.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$32.00

DBL Remy Martin XO

$100.00

Vermouth

Amaro Nino

$8.00

Cappelletti Aperitivo

$5.00

Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$6.00

Carpano Punt E Mes

$6.25

Carpano Bianco

$9.50

Cocchi Rosa Americano

$5.50

Lo-Fi Gentine Amaro

$6.50

Lillet

$8.50

Pasubio Vino Amaro

$5.75

DBL Cappelletti Aperitivo

$10.00

DBL Cocchi Rosa Americano

$11.00

DBL Pasubio Vino Amaro

$11.50

DBL Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$12.00

DBL Carpano Punt E Mes

$12.50

DBL Lo-Fi Gentine Amaro

$13.00

DBL Amaro Nino

$16.00

DBL Lillet

$17.00

DBL Carpano Bianco

$19.00

DBL Cocchi Barolo Chinato

$22.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Borghetti Esspresso

$12.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.50

Maynard's 10 Yr Porto

$16.00

Maynard's 20 Yr Porto

$22.00

Moletto Grappa

$11.00

Pernod

$13.00

Tawny Port

$10.00

Chateau Saint Vincents Sauternes -Glass

$14.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

DBL Sambuca

$18.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Maynard's 10 Yr Porto

$32.00

DBL Maynard's 20 Yr Porto

$44.00

DBL Limoncello

$17.00

DBL Montenegro

$20.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$18.00

DBL Moletto Grappa

$22.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Orange Cello

$17.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$18.00

DBL Frangelico

$22.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$28.00

DBL Tia Maria

$16.00

DBL B&B

$22.00

DBL Pernod

$26.00

DBL Strega

$28.00

DBL Chambord

$28.00

DBL Borghetti Esspresso

$24.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Aviation

$14.00

Barrel Head Old Fashioned

$20.00

Raspberry Bramble

$13.00

Brown Derby

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Chai Fox

$15.00

Cherry Lemondrop

$14.00

Cosmopoltian

$14.00

Cucciolo Almond Blossom

$14.00

Coup Deville Margarita

$17.00

Cucci Coffee

$14.00

Cucciolo Wild Flower

$16.00

Durham Bang Bang

$14.00

Empress Lemonade

$13.00

Empress Side Car

$14.00

Esspresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Fruitcart Desire

$14.00

Harvest Moon

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Japanese Slipper

$14.00

The Magician

$14.00

Midnight In Okinawa

$15.00Out of stock

Mojito

$13.00

Negroni

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Strawberrty Lem Lem

$13.00

Toki Highball

$12.00

Vesper

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

White Lady

$14.00

Draft Beer

Scotch Ale

$7.00

Fig Dubbell

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Rocket Science

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Pay Check Fullsteam Pilsner

$6.00

Meteor Sword

$8.00

Eno Hefeveisen

$7.00

Jacks Cider

$6.00

Chocolate Caramel

$8.00

Red

GLS Marramiero DaMa Montepulciano

$11.00

GLS Kings Ridge

$14.00

GLS Umbria Rosso

$12.00

GLS Antolini Corvina Veronese

$14.00

GLS La Casaccia Babera Del Monferrato

$13.00

GLS Hess Maverick Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Monterotondo Chianti Classico

$15.00

GLS Involuntary commitment

$15.00

GLS Gnarley Dudes Shiraz

$17.00

GLS Produttori Di Govone Brachetto

$12.00

BTL 150 Marramiero DaMa Montepulciano

$39.00

BTL 151 Kings Ridge

$48.00

BTL 152 Padrone Umbria Rosso

$40.00

BTL 153 Antolini Corvina Veronese

$48.00

BTL 154 La Casaccia Babera Del Monferrato

$45.00

BTL 155 Hess Maverick Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BTL 156 Monterotondo Chianti Classico

$52.00

BTL 157 Involuntary commitment

$52.00

BTL 158 Two Hands Gnarly Dudes

$60.00

BTL 158 Produttori Di Govone Brachetto

$40.00

BTL 160 Gorghi Tondi Nero D'Avola

$48.00

BTL 161 Villa d'Angelo, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$50.00

BTL 162 Inno Alla Vita, Barbera d’Nizza

$54.00

BTL 163 Grifalco Aglianico Del Vulture

$55.00

BTL 164 Morella Mezzanotte Primitivo

$55.00

BTL 165 Lecente

$60.00

BTL 166 San Polo Rosso Di Montalcino

$62.00

BTL 167 Modus Bibendi Terre Siciliane

$63.00

BTL 168 Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG

$66.00

BTL 169 Montebruna Barbera D'Asti

$61.00

BTL 170 Arnoldo-Caprai Rosso

$65.00

BTL 172 Le VolteDel Ornellia

$68.00

BTL 173 Guido Porro Langhe Nebbiolo

$71.00

BTL 174 Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo

$75.00

BTL 175 Recchia 'Ca' Bertoldi', Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG

$84.00

BTL 176 Volpolo Podere Sapaio

$80.00

BTL 178 Gioseppe Barbaresco

$88.00

BTL 179 Antonelli Sagrantino

$90.00

BTL 181 Querci Brunello Di Montalcino

$93.00

BTL 182 Azelia Barolo

$96.00

BTL 183 Caparsa Chianti Classico Riserva

$98.00

BTL 184 Casanova Delle Cerbaie Brunello

$103.00

BTL 185 Arnaldo Caprai Sagrantino

$111.00

BTL 186 Gaja CA' Marcanda Promis

$107.00

BTL 187 Renato Ratti Barolo

$130.00

BTL 188 San Polo Brunello Di Montalcino

$128.00

BTL 189 Antolini Amarone

$140.00

BTL 190 Castello Di Neive Barbaresco

$135.00

BTL 191 Tenuta Arcanum

$145.00

BTL 192 Querce Bettina Brunello Di Montalcino 2009

$150.00

BTL 193 Monsanto Il Poggio Chianti

$165.00

BTL 194 Antolini Amarone

$200.00

BTL 195 Antinori Tignanello

$225.00

BTL 196 Luce

$210.00

BTL 198 Pian Delle Orino Brunello Di Montalcino

$250.00

BTL 199 Sassicaia

$385.00

BTL 200 Mabileau C France FRED (Natural)

$47.00

BTL 202 Charles Joguet Cevee Terroir Chinon

$54.00

BTL 203 Tour De Graves Cotes De Bourg

$55.00

BTL 204 Vercheres Bourgogne

$55.00

BTL 205 Les Cadrans de Lassegue Saint-Emillion Grand Cru

$64.00

BTL 206 Rolly Gassman Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL 209 Chateaux de Beaucastel CDR

$75.00

BTL 210 Domaine la Garrigue, Vacqueyras

$72.00

BTL 212 Domain du Vissoux Fleurie Les Garants Beaujolais Cru

$75.00

BTL 215 Chateau Les Barraillots, Margaux

$83.00

BTL 216 Terroir de Granite St. Joseph

$81.00

BTL 217 Domaine Collotte Marsannay Les Boivin

$85.00

BTL 218 Chateau Lassegue St. Emillon Grand Cru

$89.00

BTL 219 De La Cree Cote De Beaune

$90.00

BTL 220 Chateau MalMaison Moulis-en-Medoc

$97.00

BTL 221 Monier St. Joseph

$100.00

BTL 222 Domaine Meo Camuzet Marsannay Rouge

$130.00

BTL 223 Barroul Lynch Cote Rotie

$140.00

BTL 224 Gaumbaude-Guillot

$145.00

BTL 229 Domaine Meo Camuzet Fixin

$150.00

BTL 230 Faury Cote Rotie

$150.00

BTL 242 Domaine Galevan Chateauneuf-du-pape

$204.00

BTL 250 Domaine Meo Camuzet Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru

$650.00

BTL 251 Two Hands Angels Share

$67.00

BTL 260 Two Hands Lily's Garden

$150.00

BTL 261 Cape Mentel Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

BTL 275 Unio Cellars “Laurentia”, Grenache

$40.00

BTL 280 Alta Vina Arana Gran Reserva Rioja

$100.00

BTL 301 Hermann J Weimer Cabernet Franc

$62.00

BTL 302 Ridge Three Valleys Red Blend

$62.00

BTL 303 Santa Barbara Winery Syrah

$62.00

BTL 304 Iron and Sand

$67.00

BTL 305 Micheal David Ink Blot Cab Franc

$68.00

BTL 306 Lafond Rita Hills Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL 307 Freemark Abbey Merlot

$75.00

BTL 308 Jolie Laide “Dans le Vide”

$80.00

BTL 309 Grgich Estates Zinfandel

$82.00

BTL 310 Hess Lion Tamer Blend

$89.00

BTL 311 Elk Cove La Boheme Vineyard Pinot Noir

$105.00

BTL 312 8 Years In The Dessert

$105.00

BTL 313 Penner Ashe Pinot Noir

$110.00

BTL 314 Pepper Bridge Merlot

$115.00

BTL 315 Martinelli Bella Vigna Pinot Noir CA

$120.00

BTL 316 Mount Peak Sentinel

$128.00

BTL 317 Robert Sinskey Vineyards Cab Franc

$140.00

BTL 318 Caymus, Napa, CA

$165.00

BTL 319 Penfolds Cabernet

$165.00

BTL 321 Orin Swift Pappillon

$160.00

BTL 325 Chappellet Cab Sav

$190.00

BTL 327 Freemark Abbey Bosche Vineyard Cab

$265.00

BTL 328 Arkenstone Estate Red

$263.00

BTL 330 Quintessa Cabernet Sauvignon

$275.00

BTL 332 Dana Estate, ONDA D'ORO

$296.00

BTL 334 Freemark Abbey Sycamore vineyard Cab

$350.00

BTL 336 Heitz Martha's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$386.00

BTL 340 Dominus Estate Red Blend

$456.00

BTL 343 Dana Estate Hershey's Vineyard

$790.00

BTL 344 Dana Estate Lotus Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$850.00

BTL 345 Hundred Acre Wraith

$890.00

BTL 346 Hundred Acre Deep Time

$890.00

White

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Soave

$12.00

GLS Reisling

$12.50

GLS ITAL Chardonnay

$12.50

GLS Albariño

$14.00

GLS CA Chardonnay

$13.50

BTL 100 Terre Di Castelnuovo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL 101 Sturm Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL 102 Pra Soave Classico

$45.00

BTL 103 Prum Reisling

$44.00

BTL 104 Edoardo Chardonnay

$41.00

BTL 105 Santiago Ruiz Albariño

$42.00

BTL 106 Pozzan Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL 112 Flysch Txakolina

$38.00

BTL 113 Collestefano Verdicchio

$39.00

BTL 114 Trignon Roussane

$40.00

BTL 115 L'Ecole Chenin Blanc

$42.00

BTL 116 Curran, Grenache Blanc

$43.00

BTL 117 Louis Metaireau Muscadet

$45.00

BTL 118 Hermann J Weimmer Dry Reisling

$50.00

BTL 119 Cascina di Mela Roero Arneis

$50.00

BTL 120 Elk Cove Vineyards Pinot Blanc

$50.00

BTL 121 Bruniche Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL 122 Terra Vita Vinum, Large Soif

$52.00

BTL 123 Rolly Gassman, Pinot Blanc

$50.00

BTL 124 Louis Moreau Petit Chablis

$55.00

BTL 125 Catena White Clay

$55.00

BTL 126 Willm Kirchberg Gewurztraminer

$60.00

BTL 127 Sangiovese Bianco

$60.00

BTL 128 Le Dauphin d’Olivier, Bordeaux Blanc

$45.00

BTL 129 Gerard Fiou Sancerre

$69.00

BTL 134 Ramey Chardonnay

$85.00

BTL 135 Andre Perret Rhodaniennes Viognier

$90.00

BTL 136 Olivier Guyoy Marsannay Blanc

$90.00

BTL 137 Domaine Meo Camuzet Cote De Nuit

$110.00

BTL 138 Far Niente Chardonnay

$110.00

BTL 139 Fallia Platt Vineyard Chardonnay

$115.00

Rosé

GLS Califuria Rose

$12.00

GLS Lapostolle Le Rose

$11.50

BTL 051 Califuria Rose

$40.00

BTL 052 Inazio Urruzola Txakolina Rose

$41.00

BTL 054 Chateau L'Ermite D'Auzan Costieres De Nimes

$45.00

BTL 055 Chateau D'Aqueria Tavel Rose

$48.00

Lapostolle Le Rose

$43.00

BTL 057 Big Salt

$48.00

BTL 058 Whispering Angel

$50.00

BTL 059 Patrimonio Giacometti Rose

$54.00

BTL 063 Al Di La del Fiume

$60.00

Sparkling

GLS Prosecco

$11.00

GLS Rose Prosecco

$10.50

GLS Moscato

$13.00

BTL 010 ColleSolivo Prosecco

$37.00

BTL 011 Cantina di Carpi Notte Rosa

$35.00

BTL 016 Borgo Maragliano Moscato D'Asti

$46.00

BTL 017 Paul guises cremant de loire

$48.00

BTL 018 Massolino Moscato

$58.00

BTL 022 Braida la Monella Barbera Frizante

$62.00

BTL 023 Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$65.00

BTL 025 Mas De Duamas Gaussac

$65.00

BTL 028 Berlucchi '61 Franciacorta

$75.00

BTL 029 Vivanterre Pet Nat

$77.00

BTL 030 Vollereaux Champagne

$85.00

BTL 033 Antica Fratta Essence Rose

$96.00

BTL 037 Gran Moraine Brut Rose

$115.00

BTL 042 Dom Perignon

$350.