Cucciolo Osteria 601 W Main St suite c,
Durham, NC 27713
Cicchetti
Bruschette
Antipasti
CREAMED MUSHROOMS
Sautéed cremini, shiitake, oyster mushrooms, cognac, Reggiano, multigrain toast
BURRATTA
Cherry tomatoes, lemon/white wine vinegar, pesto, walnuts, olive oil
HOUSE GREEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, smoked Caciocavallo Cheese, sundried Tomatoes, Cerignola Olives, roasted pepitas, charred mint vinaigrette
FILLET MIGNON BEEF CARPACCIO
With aioli and truffle paste
Arancini
Calabrian chili aioli
ROASTED BEET SALAD
Roasted red and gold beets, orange, goat cheese, toasted almonds
SEARED TUNA
ARUGULA SALAD
Primi
LINGUINE ALLA CARBONARA (THE ROMAN WAY)
Guanciale, pecorino, egg yolk
TRUFFLE TAJARIN
Fresh black truffles, truffle paste, Reggiano
WHITE RAGU TAJARIN
Beef and pork ragu, Reggiano, thyme
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
Beef, tomato, garlic, nutmeg, Reggiano
SPICY VODKA TOMATO CREAM RIGATONI
Vodka, plum tomatoes, ricotta, basil
PESTO
Basil, garlic, walnuts, Reggiano, breadcrumbs
LINGUINE ALLA VONGOLE
Whole littleneck clams, cherry tomatoes, garlic, white wine, parmesan
CACCIO PEPE
ALFREDO
AMATRICIANA
LASAGNA
Takeout Lasagna
Secondi
BUTTER CHICKEN 'SOSTANZA' STYLE
Lightly battered, butter roasted chicken breast, lemon arugula salad
BRAISED BEEF SHANK
Braised in red wine and herbs, stewed local root vegetables, parmesan polenta
BEEF TAGLIATA
Prime NY Strip, served with arugula dressed with 12+ aged balsamic, Reggiano
CATCH OF THE DAY
*Limited quantities! Please inquire for availability