Cuchara Restaurant

Chocolatada

$35.50 Out of stock

Our celebration this year consists of an amazing experience: "Kakaw, drink of Gods and today's chocolate" from Tabasco. Estela Lázaro and her family created a group called "Las embajadoras del cacao" (a cooperative) and we are so excited they accepted our invitation to come to Houston! This auditory experience guides us, blindfolded, through a story that reveals the importance of cocoa and chocolate in the pre-Hispanic and contemporary culture of Mexico and Day of the Dead. You will learn about chocolate and enjoy a hot chocolate tasting with a traditional Day of the Dead bread. Wednesday November 2 Begins at 7 PM. Runs approximately 45 minutes $30 per person plus tax and gratuity.