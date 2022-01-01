Cuchara Restaurant
214 Fairview St
Suite 1
Houston, TX 77006
Popular Items
Chocolatada
Our celebration this year consists of an amazing experience: "Kakaw, drink of Gods and today's chocolate" from Tabasco. Estela Lázaro and her family created a group called "Las embajadoras del cacao" (a cooperative) and we are so excited they accepted our invitation to come to Houston! This auditory experience guides us, blindfolded, through a story that reveals the importance of cocoa and chocolate in the pre-Hispanic and contemporary culture of Mexico and Day of the Dead. You will learn about chocolate and enjoy a hot chocolate tasting with a traditional Day of the Dead bread. Wednesday November 2 Begins at 7 PM. Runs approximately 45 minutes $30 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Candlelight Dinner
An incredible 5 course candlelight dinner that will take you to Campeche, CDMX, San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo and obviously Tabasco with a perfectly curated menu followed by the "Chocolatada" experience in Cucharita's intimate setting and a "dessert altar". VERY LIMITED space. Wednesday November 2 7 PM $100 per person. Pairings by Don Julio Tequila add $50. Tax and gratuity will be added.
APPETIZERS*
Cazuelita de chicharron en salsa
Pork rinds cooked in spicy green salsa. Side of tortillas
Cazuelita de rajas con crema
Creamy poblano peppers with fresh cheese. Side of tortillas
Ceviche del dia
Todays ceviche
Charalitos
Deep fried whole smelt lake fish. Side of two salsa
Chicharrones
Crunchy pork rinds with 2 salsas for dipping
Esquites
White corn nibs with epazote, Mexican mayo, fresh cheese and chili powder
Flautas de res
Shredded beef crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
Flautas de pollo
Chicken crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
Gorditas de chicharron prensado
Pork belly stuffed corn gorditas. Side of green salsa, raw onions and cilantro
Guacamole tradicional
Fresh avocado, roasted serrano pepper, cilantro
Picaditas
Thick corn cakes with refried beans, salsa, cream and fresh cheese
Quesadillas de huitlacoche
Black mushroom and cheese quesadillas
Queso de fogata
Hot melted cheese with touch of mixe pepper oil and poblano pepper slices. Served with corn tortillas
Salpicon de res
Shredded beef with tomato, olives, pickled peppers, cotija cheese and avocado. Side of crunchy tostadas
Salsas de Cuchara
Tia Martha (tomatillos and peanuts) 5 chiles (5 peppers and pork rinds) and Quemada (burnt pepper skin) served with tortilla fritters
Tacos Chelo
Crunchy potato taquitos covered in a very spicy green salsa with raw onions and cotija cheese on top
Tacos Crujientes de Jamaica
Hibiscus flower and cream cheese crunchy tacos in homemade flour tortilla
Tacos dorados de papa con chorizo
Chorizo and potato crunchy tacos with cream. Side of green salsa
Tostaditas de tinga de pollo
Shredded chicken cooked in tomato and chipotle pepper served on crispy tostadas with refried beans, cream and cheese
Tostaditas del Ajusco
Crispy tostadas topped with beef and melted cheese, served with side of Lucy's green salsa
Tacos de tasajo
Salted beef tacos with side of garlic salsa
SALADS AND SOUPS*
Chilatole
Creamy corn masa soup with serrano peppers
Sopa de tortilla
Crispy tortillas, avocado, cheese and cream in thick pasilla pepper broth
Sopa de fideo
Capelli pasta soup in tomato broth
Ensalada de arugula con papaya
Arugula and papaya salad with caramelized walnuts and cilantro vinaigrette
Ensalada petalos de rosa
Mixed greens with rose petals, pear, peach, pistachios, and cranberries with orange and guajillo vinaigrette
Ensalada CDMX
Mixed greens, cucumber, radish, jicama, pickled onion, avocado, garbanzos, crunchy tortillas, and cotija cheese with spicy peanut vinaigrette
ENTREES*
Asado de res Dona Julia
150 year old recipe of tips of beef tenderloin with carrots, potatoes in spicy red salsa. Side of rice and whole black beans
Encacahuatadas
Tortilla stuffed with potato, covered in a thick and spicy peanut salsa, raw onions on top. Side of retried beans
Huachinango Veracruzana
Veracruz style red snapper filet on top of a plantain and amaranth cake. Side of rice and bread
Las tres damas
3 cheese enchiladas. One of each: green, corn, red salsa. Cream on top. Side of refried beans
Mixiotes de camaron
Spiced shrimp steamed in maguey leaves. Side of guacamole, pickled onions and refried beans
Mole negro
34 ingredients for the most complex dish in Mexico. Turkey breast in thick, savory black mole. Side of retried beans and rice
Mole verde
Green mole with pork tenderloin. Refried beans, rice and tortillas on the side
Mula de nopal
Grilled cactus filet stuffed with panela cheese mounted on morita pepper salsa. Side of refried beans
Pollo Poblano
Breast of chicken topped with calabacita squash in poblano pepper cream. Side of yellow corn purée, rice and bread
Viernes De Fonda
Tamal de cazuela
Deep dish corn cake with huitlacoche (corn mushroom) Cream on top. Side of refried beans
Tasajo y huarache
Beef filet strip over huarache topped with beans, cream and cheese. Side of guacamole and poblano with onions
Chile En Nogada
Poblano pepper stuffed with diced pork and dried fruits, covered in walnut cream and sprinkled with fresh pomegranate seeds. Served room temperature. Choice of rice or fideo soup on the side
SIDES*
Side of 5 peppers and pork rinds salsa
Side of peanut salsa
Side of green salsa Chelo
Side of garlic sauce
Side of habanero
Side of green salsa Lucy
Side of morita salsa
Side of red salsa quemada
Side of queso fresco
Side of rice
Side of whole black beans
Side of refried beans
Side of yellow corn purée
Side of white corn purée
Side of avocado
Side of bread
Side of cilantro
Side of cream
Side of onion
Side of serrano peppers
Side of tortillas
Side of tostadas
N/A Beverages
Mexican Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Jarritos
Topo Chico
Topo Chico 600ml
Tonic
Club Soda
Agua Fresca Glass
750ml Bottle Agua Fresca
Limeade
Limeade Chamoy
Limeade Chia
Orangeade
Grapefruitade
Sparkling Hibiscus
Sparkling Tamarind
Virgin Charlie's
Virgin Bloody Mary
Iced tea
Hot tea
Milk
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Sangrita 6oz
Agua de Piedra
16 Oz Cubana Mix
16 Oz Sangrita Mix
16 Oz DF Mix
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Arnold Palmer
1L Bottle Agua Fresca
Coffee
Beer
Bohemia
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Light
Indio
Pacifico
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Sol
Tecate
Tecate Light
Victoria
XX Amber
XX Lager
Michelada con Chamoy
Beer of choice, lime and chamoy
Michelada con Sangrita
Beer of choice, lime and home sangrita
Michelada Cubana
Beer of choice, lime, homemade tomato mix
Michelada DF/CUBANA
Beer of choice, lime, chamoy and rum
Michelada DF
Beer of choice, lime, Maggi and house secret seasonings
Michelada Tradicional
Beer of choice and lime juice
Michelada con Tamarindo
Beer of choice, lime and home tamarind juice
House Specialty Cocktails
Cuchara House Margarita
Espolon blanco tequila, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, piloncillo and fresh lime juice
Paloma
Espolon blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, chamoy, grapefruit juice and grapefruit soda
Paloma Tradicional
Espolón blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda
Bandido
Sotol, fresh lemon juice, chia seeds and a float of Pimm’s #1. An alcoholic variation on Iskate, a beverage of Chihuahua’s native Tarahumara people
Charlie's Devil
Espolon blanco tequila, cucumber, blackberry, fresh lemon juice and ginger beer
The Division Bell
Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Aperol, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur and fresh lime juice
Zapoteco
Del Maguey Vida mezcal, orange and lime juices, hibiscus, guajillo. Sal de gusano rim
Margarita con Damiana
Casamigos blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and herbal-based Damiana liqueur
Cantinflas
Espolón añejo tequila, orange peel, bitters, agave
Don Tonico
Don Julio blanco, tonic water and habanero sugar
Rotoplas
Pina Mezcal
Passion Mezcal
Cucumber Basil Mezcal
Margaritas
DESSERT
5 leches
5 milks cake
Empanadas de ate con queso
Guava pate and cheese empanadas
Empanadas de arroz con leche
Rice pudding empanadas with side of vanilla ice cream
Helado de vainilla
Vanilla ice cream
Arroz con leche
Ice Cream Scoop
Postre de limon
Creamy lime dessert
Concha
$8 Cucharita Bread
$5 Cucharita Bread
Sugar Skull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
214 Fairview St, Suite 1, Houston, TX 77006