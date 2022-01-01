Cuchara Restaurant imageView gallery

Popular Items

5 leches

Chocolatada

Day of the Dead Events. Gratuity is already included.

Chocolatada

$35.50Out of stock

Our celebration this year consists of an amazing experience: "Kakaw, drink of Gods and today's chocolate" from Tabasco. Estela Lázaro and her family created a group called "Las embajadoras del cacao" (a cooperative) and we are so excited they accepted our invitation to come to Houston! This auditory experience guides us, blindfolded, through a story that reveals the importance of cocoa and chocolate in the pre-Hispanic and contemporary culture of Mexico and Day of the Dead. You will learn about chocolate and enjoy a hot chocolate tasting with a traditional Day of the Dead bread. Wednesday November 2 Begins at 7 PM. Runs approximately 45 minutes $30 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Candlelight Dinner

$118.50Out of stock

An incredible 5 course candlelight dinner that will take you to Campeche, CDMX, San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo and obviously Tabasco with a perfectly curated menu followed by the "Chocolatada" experience in Cucharita's intimate setting and a "dessert altar". VERY LIMITED space. Wednesday November 2 7 PM $100 per person. Pairings by Don Julio Tequila add $50. Tax and gratuity will be added.

APPETIZERS*

Cazuelita de chicharron en salsa

$15.00

Pork rinds cooked in spicy green salsa. Side of tortillas

Cazuelita de rajas con crema

$15.00

Creamy poblano peppers with fresh cheese. Side of tortillas

Ceviche del dia

$22.00

Todays ceviche

Charalitos

$13.00

Deep fried whole smelt lake fish. Side of two salsa

Chicharrones

$12.00

Crunchy pork rinds with 2 salsas for dipping

Esquites

$12.00

White corn nibs with epazote, Mexican mayo, fresh cheese and chili powder

Flautas de res

$15.00

Shredded beef crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa

Flautas de pollo

$15.00

Chicken crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa

Gorditas de chicharron prensado

$18.00

Pork belly stuffed corn gorditas. Side of green salsa, raw onions and cilantro

Guacamole tradicional

$13.00

Fresh avocado, roasted serrano pepper, cilantro

Picaditas

$15.00

Thick corn cakes with refried beans, salsa, cream and fresh cheese

Quesadillas de huitlacoche

$15.00Out of stock

Black mushroom and cheese quesadillas

Queso de fogata

$20.00

Hot melted cheese with touch of mixe pepper oil and poblano pepper slices. Served with corn tortillas

Salpicon de res

$20.00

Shredded beef with tomato, olives, pickled peppers, cotija cheese and avocado. Side of crunchy tostadas

Salsas de Cuchara

$10.00

Tia Martha (tomatillos and peanuts) 5 chiles (5 peppers and pork rinds) and Quemada (burnt pepper skin) served with tortilla fritters

Tacos Chelo

$13.00

Crunchy potato taquitos covered in a very spicy green salsa with raw onions and cotija cheese on top

Tacos Crujientes de Jamaica

$13.00

Hibiscus flower and cream cheese crunchy tacos in homemade flour tortilla

Tacos dorados de papa con chorizo

$13.00

Chorizo and potato crunchy tacos with cream. Side of green salsa

Tostaditas de tinga de pollo

$15.00

Shredded chicken cooked in tomato and chipotle pepper served on crispy tostadas with refried beans, cream and cheese

Tostaditas del Ajusco

$18.00

Crispy tostadas topped with beef and melted cheese, served with side of Lucy's green salsa

Tacos de tasajo

$18.00

Salted beef tacos with side of garlic salsa

SALADS AND SOUPS*

Chilatole

$10.00

Creamy corn masa soup with serrano peppers

Sopa de tortilla

$13.00

Crispy tortillas, avocado, cheese and cream in thick pasilla pepper broth

Sopa de fideo

$10.00Out of stock

Capelli pasta soup in tomato broth

Ensalada de arugula con papaya

$13.00

Arugula and papaya salad with caramelized walnuts and cilantro vinaigrette

Ensalada petalos de rosa

$15.00

Mixed greens with rose petals, pear, peach, pistachios, and cranberries with orange and guajillo vinaigrette

Ensalada CDMX

$15.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, radish, jicama, pickled onion, avocado, garbanzos, crunchy tortillas, and cotija cheese with spicy peanut vinaigrette

ENTREES*

Asado de res Dona Julia

$30.00

150 year old recipe of tips of beef tenderloin with carrots, potatoes in spicy red salsa. Side of rice and whole black beans

Encacahuatadas

$18.00

Tortilla stuffed with potato, covered in a thick and spicy peanut salsa, raw onions on top. Side of retried beans

Huachinango Veracruzana

$28.00

Veracruz style red snapper filet on top of a plantain and amaranth cake. Side of rice and bread

Las tres damas

$18.00

3 cheese enchiladas. One of each: green, corn, red salsa. Cream on top. Side of refried beans

Mixiotes de camaron

$28.00

Spiced shrimp steamed in maguey leaves. Side of guacamole, pickled onions and refried beans

Mole negro

$32.00

34 ingredients for the most complex dish in Mexico. Turkey breast in thick, savory black mole. Side of retried beans and rice

Mole verde

$28.00

Green mole with pork tenderloin. Refried beans, rice and tortillas on the side

Mula de nopal

$20.00

Grilled cactus filet stuffed with panela cheese mounted on morita pepper salsa. Side of refried beans

Pollo Poblano

$26.00

Breast of chicken topped with calabacita squash in poblano pepper cream. Side of yellow corn purée, rice and bread

Viernes De Fonda

$16.00

Tamal de cazuela

$18.00

Deep dish corn cake with huitlacoche (corn mushroom) Cream on top. Side of refried beans

Tasajo y huarache

$32.00

Beef filet strip over huarache topped with beans, cream and cheese. Side of guacamole and poblano with onions

Chile En Nogada

$36.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with diced pork and dried fruits, covered in walnut cream and sprinkled with fresh pomegranate seeds. Served room temperature. Choice of rice or fideo soup on the side

SIDES*

Side of 5 peppers and pork rinds salsa

$3.00

Side of peanut salsa

$3.00

Side of green salsa Chelo

$3.00

Side of garlic sauce

$3.00

Side of habanero

$3.00

Side of green salsa Lucy

$3.00

Side of morita salsa

$3.00

Side of red salsa quemada

$3.00

Side of queso fresco

$3.00

Side of rice

$5.00

Side of whole black beans

$5.00

Side of refried beans

$5.00

Side of yellow corn purée

$5.00

Side of white corn purée

$5.00

Side of avocado

$5.00

Side of bread

$2.00

Side of cilantro

$1.00

Side of cream

$3.00

Side of onion

$1.00

Side of serrano peppers

$2.00

Side of tortillas

$2.00

Side of tostadas

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico 600ml

$7.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Agua Fresca Glass

$5.00

750ml Bottle Agua Fresca

$10.00

Limeade

$5.00

Limeade Chamoy

$6.00

Limeade Chia

$7.00

Orangeade

$6.00

Grapefruitade

$6.00

Sparkling Hibiscus

$6.00

Sparkling Tamarind

$6.00

Virgin Charlie's

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Sangrita 6oz

$6.00

Agua de Piedra

$6.00

16 Oz Cubana Mix

$15.00

16 Oz Sangrita Mix

$15.00

16 Oz DF Mix

$15.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

1L Bottle Agua Fresca

$15.00

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Cafe Americano

$5.00

Café de Olla

$5.00

Café regular

$4.00

Café decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Comalillo

$11.00

Espresso Doble

$7.00

Café con leche

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Café Cubano

$6.00

Cappuccino con Cajeta

$8.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Lechero

$8.00

Beer

Bohemia

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Indio

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Michelada con Chamoy

$8.00

Beer of choice, lime and chamoy

Michelada con Sangrita

$10.00

Beer of choice, lime and home sangrita

Michelada Cubana

$10.00

Beer of choice, lime, homemade tomato mix

Michelada DF/CUBANA

$10.00

Michelada Cuchara

$10.00

Beer of choice, lime, chamoy and rum

Michelada DF

$10.00

Beer of choice, lime, Maggi and house secret seasonings

Michelada Tradicional

$8.00

Beer of choice and lime juice

Michelada con Tamarindo

$10.00

Beer of choice, lime and home tamarind juice

House Specialty Cocktails

Cuchara House Margarita

$10.00

Espolon blanco tequila, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, piloncillo and fresh lime juice

Paloma

$12.00

Espolon blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, chamoy, grapefruit juice and grapefruit soda

Paloma Tradicional

$14.00

Espolón blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda

Bandido

$12.00

Sotol, fresh lemon juice, chia seeds and a float of Pimm’s #1. An alcoholic variation on Iskate, a beverage of Chihuahua’s native Tarahumara people

Charlie's Devil

$15.00

Espolon blanco tequila, cucumber, blackberry, fresh lemon juice and ginger beer

The Division Bell

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Aperol, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur and fresh lime juice

Zapoteco

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida mezcal, orange and lime juices, hibiscus, guajillo. Sal de gusano rim

Margarita con Damiana

$13.00

Casamigos blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and herbal-based Damiana liqueur

Cantinflas

$14.00

Espolón añejo tequila, orange peel, bitters, agave

Don Tonico

$12.00

Don Julio blanco, tonic water and habanero sugar

Rotoplas

$25.00

Pina Mezcal

$8.00

Passion Mezcal

$8.00

Cucumber Basil Mezcal

$8.00

Margaritas

Margarita del dia

$15.00

Tequila, fresh lime juice and today’s fresh ingredient.

750ml Margarita del dia bottle

$55.00

Tequila, fresh lime juice and today’s fresh ingredient.

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

750ml Skinny Margarita Bottle

$45.00

750ml House Margarita Bottle

$45.00

DESSERT

5 leches

$13.00

5 milks cake

Empanadas de ate con queso

$10.00

Guava pate and cheese empanadas

Empanadas de arroz con leche

$12.00

Rice pudding empanadas with side of vanilla ice cream

Helado de vainilla

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Arroz con leche

$10.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Postre de limon

$10.00

Creamy lime dessert

Concha

$4.00

$8 Cucharita Bread

$8.00

$5 Cucharita Bread

$5.00

Sugar Skull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

214 Fairview St, Suite 1, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Cuchara Restaurant image

