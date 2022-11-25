Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cucina 3 Cumberland Ave

4630 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1

Chicago, IL 60656

Order Again

Anipasti

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00+

Sausage and Peppers

$12.00

Meatball/Polette di Domenica

$11.00

Insalate

Antipasto

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Panzanella

$10.00

Add Tuna

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Steak

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Extra Sauce

$1.00

Add Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Extra Parm

$1.00

Sub Sandwiches

Parma

$8.00+

Italian

$6.00+

American

$6.00+

Turkey

$6.00+

Tuna

$6.00+

Veggie

$6.00+

Caprese

$7.00+

Rustico Sandwiches

Meatball/Polpette Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Milanse

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Chicken Harlem Ave

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Rib Eye Steak

$15.00

Sausage and Pepper

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Pane Panelle

$9.00

Pane Panelle No Fry

$6.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Bambini

Pasta Pomodoro

$5.00

Pasta Burro

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Pizza Bread

$5.00

House-Made Pasta

Orecchiette

$15.00

Tagliatelle

$15.00

Gemelli Alla Vodka

$14.00

Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu

$17.00

Bucatini Al Pomodoro

$13.00

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$15.00

Spaghetti Alla Chitarra Fra Diavola

$18.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Anelli Siciliani

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Fettuccine Funghi E Salsiccia

$15.00

Rigatoni Primavera

$14.00

Raviolo

$14.00

Gnocchetti Con Pesto

$14.00

Dolci

Fried Dough

$7.00

Crepe

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Vero Gelato Chicago Pothole

$7.00

Vero Gelato Pistacchio

$7.00

Vero Gelato Banana

$7.00

Vero Gelato Caffe

$7.00

Vero Gelato Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Vero Gelato White Chocolate

$7.00

Vero Gelato Wildberry Sorbetto

$7.00

Vero Gelato Speculoos Cookie

$7.00

Vero Gelato Banana Bon Bon

$7.00

Vero Gelato Bacetto

$7.00

Vero Gelato Vanilla

$7.00

Vero Vero Gelato Cookies and Cream

$7.00

Vero Gelato Sea Salt

$7.00

Vero Gelato Lemon Sorbetto

$7.00

Vero Gelato Double Chocolate

$7.00

Vero Gelato Strawberry

$7.00

Baked Pasta

Lasanga

$14.00

Anelli Siciliani

$14.00

Backed Ziti

$14.00

Sides / Soup

Fries

$5.00

Side Salad w/ House Vin

$5.00

Side Of Meatballs

$5.00

Soup 16oz

$5.00

Soup 32oz

$8.00

Chips

$2.00

Panelle

$1.50

TOGO

Pasta To Go

$5.00

Sauce 16 Oz

$1.00

Sauce 32 Oz

$1.00

Grocery

Fabri

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling water

$2.00

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Ice Tea Lemon

$2.50

Ice Tea Peach

$2.50

Anipasti (Deep Copy)

Arancini Siciliani (25pcs)

$60.00

Bruschetta (16'tray)

$45.00

Gamberi Fritti (Fried Shrimp) per lb

$21.00

Antipasto Tray (16'tray)

$65.00

Polette di Domenica (Meatballs 25pcs)

$60.00

Insalate (Deep Copy)

Antipasto

$35.00+

Caesar Salad

$32.00+

Chopped Salad

$32.00+

Beet Salad

$40.00+

Caprese Salad

$30.00+

Panzanella

$30.00+

Add Tuna

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Steak

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Extra Sauce

$1.00

Add Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Extra Parm

$1.00

Sub Sandwiches Party Trays (Deep Copy)

Parma

$65.00

Italian

$65.00

American

$55.00

Tuna

$55.00

Veggie

$55.00

House-Made Pasta (Deep Copy)

Spinach Lasagna

$40.00+

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$40.00+

Lasagna

$45.00+

Anelli Siciliani

$40.00+

Baked Ziti

$40.00+

Dolci (Deep Copy)

Tiramisu

$35.00+

Mini Cannoli Tray

$40.00

Sides (Deep Copy)

Roasted Potatoes

$20.00+

Grilled Market Vegetables

$30.00+

Roasted Bell Peppers (16oz)

$7.00

Hot or Mild Giardiniera (16oz)

$7.00

Marinara Sauce (32oz)

$10.00

Vodka Sauce (32oz)

$17.00

Garlic Bread (12pcs)

$8.00

French Bread 36' Loaf (12pcs)

$5.00

Entrees

Chicken Limone

$45.00+

Chicken Vesuvio

$45.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$45.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$45.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$35.00+

Roast Chicken

$50.00+

Extras

Plastic Serving Utensils

$2.00

Sternos

$2.00

Settings (plates, napkins,plastic forks/knives)

$1.00

Metal Serving Racks

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pasta Fresca Italian Street Food Forno Rosso Restaurant Group

Website

Location

4630 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60656

Directions

Gallery
Cucina 3 image
Cucina 3 image
Cucina 3 image

