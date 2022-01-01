Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cucina Bella 220 S. Main St

220 S. Main St

algonquin, IL 60102

Appetizers

Antipasto Platter

$16.50

Assorted Italian Meats, imported cheese & roasted red peppers

Appetizer Special

$17.00

Baked Clams - 12

$22.00

12 - Baked clams topped with bread crumbs

Baked Clams - 6

$14.00

6 - Baked clams topped with bread crumbs

Bruschetta

$9.00

Italian garlic bread topped with tomatoes, basil, fresh olive oil and parmesan cheese

Caprese Platter

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella with tomatoes, basil and roasted red peppers

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Calamari dipped in batter, then fried

Goat Cheese Marinara Dip

$10.00

Served with garlic crostinis

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Calamari, grilled, then sauteed with sun dried tomatoes and asparagus

Raw Clams

$12.00

Cherry Stones (1/2 Dozen)

Sausage & Peppers

$15.00

Sauteed in sherry wine marinara

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Sauteed with red sauce or garlic white wine sauce

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Sauteed with red sauce or garlic white wine sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Four cheese stuffed mushrooms in butter sauce

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad - Large

$9.00

Caesar Salad - Small

$8.00

Traditional: Made to order

Chopped Salad - Small

$9.00

Chopped Salad- Large

$11.00

Salami, fontinella cheese, artichokes, hearts of palm, tomatoes, red onion & olives

Dinner Salad - Large

$6.00

Romaine, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes,cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini and carrots

Dinner Salad - Small

$5.00

Gorgonzola Salad - Small

$9.00

Gorgonzola Salad-Large

$11.00

Romaine, pears, blue cheese & candied pecans

Minestrone - Cup

$4.00

Made with fresh vegetables and fresh herbs

Minestrone -Bowl

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli - Cup

$4.00

Made with fresh vegetables, beans and topped with pasta

Pasta Fagioli -Bowl

$7.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day/Chef's Choice

Specialty Salad

$12.00

House Specials

8oz. Filet Mignon

$40.00

Grilled with potatoes in a sherry wine sauce

Bella Pasta

$23.00

Shrimp, garlic, onions & stewed tomatoes, server over linguine

Cavatelli

$17.00

Ricotta pasta with vodka sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Breaded slices of eggplant layered with cheese & marinara

Gnocchi

$16.95

Made with potatoes & cheese topped with a special sauce

Lasagna

$20.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & marinara

Medallions Gorgonzola

$36.00

Grilled with potatoes in a gorgonzola cream sauce

Pork Osso Bucco

$27.00

Braised bone-on pork shank served over parmigiana risotto topped with red wine demi-glaze

Ravioli Bella

$17.00

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara

Risotto of the Day

$21.00

Chef's choice: Call for details

Stuffed Eggplant

$19.50

Stuffed with ricotta, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Tortellini Paglia Fino

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini, prosciutto, mushrooms & peas in a cream sauce

Veal Braciola

$29.00

Veal cutlets rolled with prosciutto, roasted red peppers, spinach & mozzarella served over linguine topped with suprema sauce

Veal Napoleon

$25.00

Veal layered with eggplant, gorgonzola, parmigiana & fresh mozzarella cheese topped with suprema sauce

Meat Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken DeParma

$26.00

Pasta

Aglio Olio

$13.00

Garlic, olive oil, parmigiana & crushed red pepper

Alfredo

$16.00

Cream sauce with parmesan cheese

Arrabiata

$15.00

Spicy marinara with basil

Bolognese

$16.00

Hearty meat sauce

Butter

$13.00

Butter Sauce with Parmesan Cheese

Carbonara

$16.00

Creamy white sauce with prosciutto & egg

Diablo

$17.00

Onion, giardiniera peppers, fresh tomatoes, marinara & spicy white wine

Garlic White Wine

$14.00

Marinara

$14.00

Meatless, with tomatoes, garlic & herbs

Pomodoro

$14.00

Fresh plum tomatoes & basil

Suprema

$16.00

Alfredo & marinara combined

Vodka

$17.00

Fresh tomatoes, vodka & cream

Chicken

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Lightly dipped in egg, sauteed with butter, white wine & lemon

Chicken Limon

$21.00

Sauteed with lemon & wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Lightly breaded & sauteed with lemon, served with peppers & potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Lightly breaded baked with marinara and baked mozzarella served over spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Sauteed with lemon, capers & wine sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.00

Topped with prosciutto & mozzarella baked in a sherry wine sauce

Chicken Vesuvio

$21.00

Garlic, white wine, herbs, peas & potatoes

Veal

Veal Francese

$25.50

Lightly dipped in egg, sauteed with butter, white wine & lemon

Veal Limon

$25.50

Sauteed with lemon & wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$25.50

Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Veal Milanese

$25.50

Lightly breaded & sauteed with lemon, served with peppers & potatoes

Veal Parmigiana

$25.50

Lightly breaded baked with marinara and baked mozzarella served over spaghetti

Veal Piccata

$25.50

Sauteed with lemon, capers & wine sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.50

Topped with prosciutto & mozzarella baked in a sherry wine sauce

Veal Vesuvio

$25.50

Garlic, white wine, herbs, peas & potatoes

Seafood

Clams Posilippo

$25.00

Clams & mussels in red or white served over linguine

Fish of the Day

$24.00

Fresh fish of the day. Call for more details

Linguine con Cozze

$22.00

Mussels with red or white

Linguine con Vongole

$22.00

Little neck clams with red or white sauce

Shrimp Portofino

$24.00

Sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, sherry wine sauce served over linguine

Zuppa Di Mare

$39.99

Scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari over linguine in light red sauce

Kids

Kids Aglio Olio

$8.95

Garlic, olive oil, parmigiana & crushed red pepper

Kids Alfredo

$8.95

Cream sauce with parmesan cheese

Kids Arrabiata

$8.95

Spicy marinara with basil

Kids Bolognese

$8.95

Hearty meat sauce

Kids Butter

$6.95

Pasta with butter

Kids Carbonara

$8.95

Creamy white sauce with prosciutto & egg

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Chicken fingers served with fries

Kids Diablo

$9.95

Onion, giardiniera peppers, fresh tomatoes, marinara & spicy white wine

Kids Marinara

$6.95

Meatless, with tomatoes, garlic & herbs

Kids Pomodoro

$8.95

Fresh plum tomatoes & basil

Kids Ravioli

$8.95

4 - Ricotta cheese served with marinara

Kids Suprema

$8.95

Alfredo & marinara combined

Kids Vodka

$8.95

Fresh tomatoes, vodka & cream

Side

Side Asparagus

$3.95

Side Broccoli

$2.50

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Garlic Crustinis

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Side of Pasta

Side of Sauce

$3.95

Side Potatoes

$3.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Scallops

$7.95

Side Shrimp

$7.95

Side Spinach

$2.50

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Desserts

Affogato

$7.00

A scoop of vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso and frangelico

Cannoli

$6.00

Pastry shells stuffed with a sweetened whipped ricotta & mascarpone cheese filling

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Moist layers of carrot cake with coconut & pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing

Cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

Chef's Choice

Chocolate Mousse

$9.95

Silky & rich belgian chocolate mousse cake with the oreo cookie crust

Gelato

$5.00

GF White Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Gluten free crust

Kids Gelato

$2.50

Marco Bites

$9.50

Warm hazelnut chocolate filled pastry bites served with chocolate and caramel

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Warm chocolate cake with chocolate fudge filling topped with vanilla gelato

Tiramisu

$7.00

Ladyfinger cookies soaked in espresso and coffee liqueur, layered with mascarpone

Birthday Tiramisu

Ladyfinger cookies soaked in espresso and coffee liqueur, layered with mascarpone

Gluten Free Entrees

GF 8oz. Filet Mignon

$40.00

Grilled with potatoes in a sherry wine sauce

GF Aglio Olio

$13.00

Garlic, olive oil, parmigiana & crushed red pepper

GF Alfredo

$17.00

Cream sauce with parmesan cheese

GF Arrabiata

$15.00

Spicy marinara with basil

GF Bolognese

$16.00

Hearty meat sauce

GF Carbonara

$17.00

Creamy white sauce with prosciutto & egg

GF Chicken Limone

$20.00

Sauteed with lemon & wine sauce

GF Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sauteed with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce

GF Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Sauteed with lemon, capers & wine sauce

GF Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.00

Wrapped in prosciutto and baked in sherry wine, topped with mozzarella

GF Chicken Vesuvio

$20.00

Garlic, white wine herbs, peas & potatoes

GF Clams Posilippo

$27.00

Clams & mussels in red or white served over linguine

GF Diablo

$17.00

Onion, giardiniera peppers, fresh tomatoes, marinara & spicy white wine

GF Gnocchi

$16.50

Made with potatoes & cheese topped with a special sauce

GF Linguine con Cozze

$25.00

Mussels with red or white

GF Linguine con Vongole

$25.00

Little neck clams with red or white sauce

GF Marinara

$14.00

Meatless, with tomatoes, garlic & herbs

GF Medallions Gorgonzola

$36.00

Grilled with potatoes in a gorgonzola cream sauce

GF Pomodoro

$15.00

Fresh plum tomatoes & basil

GF Pork Osso Bucco

$27.00

Braised bone-on pork shank served over parmigiana risotto topped with red wine demi-glaze

GF Ravioli Bella

$17.00

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara

GF Risotto

$22.00

Chef's choice

GF Shrimp Portofino

$26.00

Sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, sherry wine sauce served over linguine

GF Veal Limone

$24.50

GF Veal Marsala

$24.50

GF Veal Piccata

GF Veal Saltimboca

$24.50

GF Veal Vesuvio

$24.50

GF Vodka

$17.00

Fresh tomatoes, vodka & cream

GF Zuppa Di Mare

$41.00

Scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari over linguine in light red sauce

Gluten Free Pasta

GF Aglio Olio

$13.00

Garlic, olive oil, parmigiana & crushed red pepper

GF Alfredo

$17.00

Cream sauce with parmesan cheese

GF Arrabiata

$15.00

Spicy marinara with basil

GF Bolognese

$16.00

Hearty meat sauce

GF Carbonara

$17.00

Creamy white sauce with prosciutto & egg

GF Diablo

$17.00

Onion, giardiniera peppers, fresh tomatoes, marinara & spicy white wine

GF Marinara

$14.00

Meatless, with tomatoes, garlic & herbs

GF Plain

$14.00

Spicy marinara with basil

GF Pomodoro

$15.00

Fresh plum tomatoes & basil

GF Suprema

$17.00

GF Vodka

$17.00

Fresh tomatoes, vodka & cream

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Panna

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cucina Bella, an award winning Italian Restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Algonquin, offers authentic Italian cuisine accompanied by a vast selection of wine and desserts. Combining creative dishes and serving "just like Nonna" recipes, Cucina Bella enhances the true Italian dining experience that has earned the award-winning titles. With an open kitchen, adorned by brick walls and stained glass it creates a cozy feeling that welcomes family and friends.

Location

220 S. Main St, algonquin, IL 60102

Directions

