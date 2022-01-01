Cucina Bella 220 S. Main St

Restaurant info

Cucina Bella, an award winning Italian Restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Algonquin, offers authentic Italian cuisine accompanied by a vast selection of wine and desserts. Combining creative dishes and serving "just like Nonna" recipes, Cucina Bella enhances the true Italian dining experience that has earned the award-winning titles. With an open kitchen, adorned by brick walls and stained glass it creates a cozy feeling that welcomes family and friends.