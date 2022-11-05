Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

CUCINA enoteca Del Mar

review star

No reviews yet

2730 Via de La Valle

San Diego, CA 92014

Order Again

Popular Items

italian chopped
short rib pappardelle
giant meatball

Garden + Small Plates

RETAIL WINE to go!

RETAIL WINE to go!

scroll down to find some of our favorite wines! order and enjoy with your dinner to go.

melon salad

$15.00

watermelon + cantaloupe + cucumber + feta + pine nut + lime mint vinaigrette

panzanella salad

panzanella salad

$16.00

mission fig panzanella + tomato + red onion + drunken goat cheese + aged balsamic

italian chopped

italian chopped

$15.00

escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb

burnt brussels sprouts

burnt brussels sprouts

$10.00

ivan's hot sauce

burrata

$12.50

cherry tomato + roasted garlic + basil + artisan bread

hummus

hummus

$15.00

charred green onion hummus + dukkah seed crunch + cucumber + flat bread

octopus

$19.00

potato + romesco + olive + frisee + preserved lemon + colatura vinaigrette

giant meatball

giant meatball

$14.50

marinara + mozzarella + polenta (meatball is made with veal + pork + beef, not available gluten free)

3 cheese + 3 salumi

3 cheese + 3 salumi

$26.00

pickled vegetable + fruit + mostarda + jam + GF cracker + artisan bread

chef's whim ragu + mascarpone polenta

chef's whim ragu + mascarpone polenta

$18.00

Pizza + Pasta

pepperoni + sausage pizza

pepperoni + sausage pizza

$21.00

fresh mozzarella + provolone + calabrian chili + roasted campari tomato

mushroom + goat cheese pizza

mushroom + goat cheese pizza

$19.00

caramelized onion + truffle oil (not available gluten free)

mortadella pizza

$20.00

stone fruit + caramelized onion + mozzarella + pistachio + spicy honey

margherita pizza

margherita pizza

$18.50

tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (not available gluten free)

cheese pizza

cheese pizza

$17.00

(not available gluten free) all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20

bucatini amatriciana

bucatini amatriciana

$22.00

guanciale + tomato + chili + pecorino (gluten free pasta available upon request)

family style bucatini amatriciana (serves 3-4)

$57.00
rigatoni bolognese

rigatoni bolognese

$23.00

veal + pork + lemon ricotta (gluten free pasta available upon request)

family style rigatoni bolognese (serves 3-4)

$60.00
short rib pappardelle

short rib pappardelle

$24.50

cremini mushroom + carrot (gluten free pasta available upon request)

shrimp + clam + squid ink linguine

$26.00

fiorentini pasta

$26.00

mushroom ragu + cavolo pesto + fiore sardo

Large Plates

half chicken fra diavolo

half chicken fra diavolo

$27.00

mascarpone polenta + charred broccolini + preserved garlic + lemon

whole roasted branzino

$37.00

fennel + sweet pepper scapece + fregola + chermoula

steelhead salmon filet

steelhead salmon filet

$29.00

fennel + sweet pepper scapece + fregola + chermoula

cucina burger

cucina burger

$22.00

fontal + escarole + pickle aioli + brioche bun + parmesan fries

chef's whim ragu + mascarpone polenta

chef's whim ragu + mascarpone polenta

$18.00

Sides + Sweets + Kids

house made focaccia

house made focaccia

$9.00

toasted garlic + parmesan butter

parmesan fries

parmesan fries

$7.50
truffle parmesan fries

truffle parmesan fries

$8.50
mascarpone polenta

mascarpone polenta

$8.00

e.v.o.o. + parmesan

side marinara

$2.00
traditional tiramisu for two

traditional tiramisu for two

$14.00

toasted hazelnut

budino

$10.00

malted vanilla budino + banana burlee + rum caramel + amaretto crumble

gainduja chocolate torta

$12.00

almond hazelnut croccante + amaretto whip

cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

races-chocolate cherry cannoli

$11.00Out of stock
kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan

kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan

$9.00
kid spaghetti + butter + parmesan

kid spaghetti + butter + parmesan

$8.00

fingers + fries

$13.00
kid mac + cheese

kid mac + cheese

$9.00

BUBBLES

Domaine Brazilier Sparkling Rose

$26.00

Hubert Meyer Cremant d' Alsace

$24.00

Vilmart Grand Collier Premier Cru Brut Champagne

$81.00

Billicart- Salmon Brut Rose Champagne

$110.00

WHITE WINE

Antinori Conte Della Vipera Sauvignon Blanc Umbria,IT

$35.00

Willakenzie Estate Chardonnay Willamette, OR

$42.00

Chateau de Chamirey Chardonnay Bourgogne, FR

$64.00

Lucien Crochet Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, FR (Copy)

$38.00

Colle Steffano Verdicchio di Matelica, IT (Copy)

$27.00

ROSE WINE

Arnot Roberts Rose Healdsburg, CA

$27.00

Matthiason Grenache Rose North Coast, CA

$47.00

Railsback Rose Magnum

$64.00

RED WINE

CASTELL'IN VILLA 2017 Chianti Classico Toscana, IT

$33.00

Stolpman 2020 Sangiovese Central Coast, CA

$33.00

Merry Edwards 2018 Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast,CA

$48.00

Brovia Barolo 2018 Piemonte, IT

$82.00

Chateau Chantecler Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Paulliac, Bordeaux, FR

$136.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
CUCINA enoteca, a california-inspired italian kitchen and wine shop located in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade, includes an open kitchen, bustling communal bar area, intimate glass dining room and upper level outdoor patio. the spacious, two-story dining area features an exciting mix of modern and vintage finds and reclaimed materials.

2730 Via de La Valle, San Diego, CA 92014

