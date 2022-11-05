Restaurant header imageView gallery

CUCINA enoteca - Irvine

532 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine, CA 92618

THANKSGIVING - Wednesday, 11/23 1pm-5pm ONLY

Thanksgiving INFO

Orders MUST be placed by Friday 11/18. WEDNESDAY 11/23 pickup or delivery Client will need to transfer to oven-safe containers to re-heat with heating instructions provided. All items serve 4-6 unless noted otherwise.

black truffle mac + cheese (serves 4-6)

$45.00

parmesan breadcrumbs

mini CUCINA meatball (12pcs)

$52.00

mozzarella + marinara + beef + veal + pork + parmesan + pecorino + garlic + onion

baked rigatoni (serves 4-6)

$40.00

pumpkin + swiss chard + leek + fresh mozzarella + sage breadcrumb

baked rigatoni (serves 4-6) gf

$47.00

pumpkin + swiss chard + leek + fresh mozzarella + sage breadcrumb *gluten free*

mashed potato (serves 4-6) gf

$24.00

mascarpone + caramelized garlic + basil *gluten free*

brussel (serves 4-6)

$28.00

almond + aged balsamic + fiora sardo

sweet potato puree (serves 4-6) gf

$28.00

pecan praline *gluten free*

garlic focaccia bread (serves 4-6)

$20.00

baked brie (serves 4-6)

$48.00

honey almond + caramelize onion

shrimp cocktail (12pcs)

$40.00

horseradish sauce

green bean (serves 4-6)

$28.00

seared radicchio + golden raisin + pecorino

turkey stock gravy (serves 4-6) gf

$20.00

*gluten free*

stuffing (serves 4-6) gf

$22.00

*gluten free*

organic pumpkin pie (serves 8-10)

$47.00

semolina cake (serves 4-6)

$40.00

honey poached pear + pistachio + whipped cream fraiche

orange and cranberry compote (pint)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
CUCINA enoteca is a modern california-inspired italian kitchen meets charming bohemian eatery in one of orange county’s only retail wine shop and restaurant-in-one concepts. CUCINA enoteca Irvine’s bustling environment includes an open kitchen, dining room, bar, community seating and two patios. the restaurant is situated on the northwest side of the irvine spectrum center, across from the edwards IMAX theater.

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

