Cucina Moderna 1 - Lake Worth 9835 Lake Worth Road
9835 Lake Worth Road
Lake Worth Beach, FL 33467
Wine
Red
- Austin Hope Cab$85.00
- Grati Chianti$12.00+
- J Lohr Cab$13.00+
- Josh Cab$11.00+
- Meoimi Pinot Noir$13.00+
- Merlot La Sinta$10.00+
- Montepulciano Cantina Bove$11.00+
- Murphy Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Nero D'Avola$12.00+
- Pessimist Red Blend$13.00+
- Robert M PVT Select$15.00+
- Sangiovese Colle Martani$12.00+
- Super Tuscan Tenuta$14.00+
- Trivento Malbec$10.00+
White
- 13 Celsius Sauv Blanc$10.00+
- Caposaldo Pinot Grigio$10.00+
- Cupcake Moscato$9.00+
- Delle Venezie Pino Grigio$12.00+
- Gavi Di Gavi Villa Rosa$12.00+
- Kim Crawford$14.00+
- La Crema Chard$13.00+
- Maschio Proseco$11.00
- Relax Riesling$9.00+
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio$16.00+
- Sensale chard$11.00+
- St.Francis Chard$11.00+
- Vermentino Zanatta$12.00+
- Whisp Angel Rose$14.00+
Online Ordering Menu Dinner
Gourmet Pizzas
- 12" CM Pizza$22.00
EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
- 12" Margherita Pizza$19.00
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
- 12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza$26.00
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
- 12" Americano Pizza$22.00
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
- 12" Meatlover's Pizza$25.00
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
- 12" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza$25.00
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
- 12" Vegetarian Pizza$24.00
Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese
- 12" White Pizza$21.00
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
- 12" 3-Cheese Calzone Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella I Ricotta I PecorinoI Marinara sauce
- 12" Wheat CM Pizza$24.00
Evoo/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
- 12" Wheat Margarita$21.00
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
- 12" Wheat Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
- 12" Wheat Americano$24.00
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
- 12" Wheat Meatlover's$27.00
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
- 12" Wheat Rugola & Prosciutto$27.00
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
- 12" Wheat Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
- 12" Wheat Vegetarian$26.00
Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese
- 12" Wheat White Pizza$24.00
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
- 12" Wheat Capri Pizza$24.00
- 16" Cm Pizza$2,800.00
EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
- 16" Margarita Pizza$24.00
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
- 16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza$32.00
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
- 16" Americano Pizza$27.00
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
- 16" Meatlover's Pizza$31.00
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
- 16" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza$31.00
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$29.00
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
- 16" Vegetarian Pizza$29.00
green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/mushrooms/sauce/cheese
- 16" White Pizza$26.00
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
- 16" Capri Pizza$27.00
Mozzarella, Figs, Arugula, Prosciutto, Balsamic
Starters & Sharing
- Burrata & Proscuitto.$19.00
Balsamic glaze
- Crispy Calamari.$19.00
Sweety peppers, house made marinara, roasted pepper aioli
- CM Chicken Wings.$18.00
Caramelized onions, shaved garlic, EVOO 8 pieces chicken wings.
- Fork & Knife Meatballs-APP.$15.00
Veal, pork, beef, dollop of ricotta cheese, basil, sunday gravy
- Fried Mozzarella.$13.00
Panko breaded cheese, sunday gravy, 6 pcs
- Homemade Arancini.$14.00
Crispy rice balls, ground beef, parmesan, sunday gravy orders comes with 3 big rice balls
- Mozzarella Tomato Stack.$16.00
Arugula, sweety peppers, EVOO, truffle balsamic glaze, seasalt
- Mussels Pomo Doro-APP.$18.00
P.E.I. mussels, onions, garlic, cilantro, marinara seafood broth, 18pcs
- Rustic Bruschetta Scampi.$21.00
Gulf shrimp, tomato, garlic, white wine, lemon butter
- Truffle Parmigiana Fries-APP.$13.00
Steel cut fries, truffle oil, parmigiana
- Fried Ravioli-APP.$13.00
Fried ravioli served with tomato sauce , sunday gravy. 5pcs
Fresh Greens & Soup
- Antipasto.$18.00
Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
- Basil Grilled Chicken.$18.00
Baby romaine, arugula, garbanzo beans, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shaved red onion, tuscan citrus vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad -LG.$14.00
Black & white croutons, ribbons of parmesan
- Cm House Salad.$14.00
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Filet Mignon Blue.$26.00
Hand picked greens, avocado, mango, aged blue cheese, black beans, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
- Healthy Nut.$17.00
Arugula, baby romaine, candied pecans, strawberries, mango, shaved red onions, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tuscan citrus vinaigrette
- Warm Goat Cheese & Quinoa$19.00
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Strawberries.
- CM Chowder$9.00
Clams , Potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Tomato Sauce, Cream
Between The Crust
- Chicken Parm Sub.$15.00
Italian Bread
- Eggplant Parm Sub.$15.00
Sunday gravy, mozzarella, italian bread
- Italiano Grinder.$15.00
Ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
- Meatball Grinder.$15.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, sunday gravy, italian bread
- Overloaded Cheese Filet.$26.00
Caramelized onions, sweety peppers, sauteed mushrooms, aged provolone, italian bread
House Specialties
- Baked Ziti-D$21.00
Sunday gravy, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella
- Barrel Cut Filet Mignon-D$45.00
Caramelized shallot confit, wild mushroom demi, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
- Chicken Francese-D$24.00
Shallots, lemon white wine, linguine
- Chicken Parm-D$23.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine
- Chicken Piccata-D$24.00
Capers, shallots, lemon white wine, linguine
- Chicken Valdastana-D$25.00
Prosciutto, provolone, marsala, mushrooms, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
- Cm Chicken-D$25.00
Sweety peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara demi glaze, parmigiana rosemarry roast potatoes
- Eggplant Parm-D$22.00
Provolone, mozzarella, pecorino, sunday gravy
- Fett Alfredo-D$23.00
Egg yolk, cream, pecorino
- Fett Bolognese-D$23.00
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy cream sauce, aged truffle pecorino
- Fettuccine Carbonara-D.$23.00
Prosciutto, green peas, shallots, cream, Egg Yolk
- Lasagna-D$22.00
Veal, pork, beef, ricotta, romano, sunday gravy
- Linguine White Clam Sauce-D$24.00
EVOO, basil, garlic, white wine
- Meatballs & Sunday Gravy-D$22.00
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy, linguine
- Med Seafood Pasta Bowl-D$36.00
Wild shrimp, little neck clams, calamari, chorizo, linguine, white wine seafood broth
- Mussels Bianco-D$24.00
P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, garlic, onions, cilantro, linguine, white wine seafood broth
- Penne Ala Vodka-D$23.00
Garlic, marinara, cream, basil, pecorino
- Pesto & Colossal Shrimp-D.$34.00
Pesto Sauce, Mushroom, tomato, linguine
- Colossal Shrimp Parm-D$34.00
Panko, house gravy, mozzarella, angel hair 2 pc
- Colossal Shrimp Francese$34.00
- Colossal Shrimp Rustica-D$34.00
Wild shrimp, linguine, garlic, white wine, lemon, basil, seafood broth
- Surf & Turf-D$54.00
Filet Mignon, Wild Shrimp, Creamy Marsala Demi Glaze, Truffle Fries
- Veal Francese-D$26.00
Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine
- Veal Parm-D$26.00
Panko | Sunday gravy | mozzarella | House Pasta
- Veal Piccata-D$26.00
Capers | Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine
- Cheese Ravioli$20.00
Ricotta, Choice of Sunday Gravy or Tomato Cream Sauce
- Veal Valdastana-D$26.00
Prosciutto I Provolone I Marsala I Mushrooms I Parmigiana Roasted Potatoes
- Fruitte de Mare-D.$36.00
Colossal Shrimp I Clams I Mussels I Marinara Risotto
- Faroe Salmon-D.$33.00
Simply Grilled. Served with Vegetables
Sides
- Rosemary Parm Roasted Potatoes$9.00
- Seasonal Vegetables$9.00
Vegetable Medley Steamed
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | cucumber | onion
- Side Pasta$7.00
Linguine/ Sunday Gravy
- Side Truffle Fries$8.00
- Risotto$8.00
Creamy Risotto
- Green Beans Pomodoro$9.00
- Quinoa Medley$9.00
Desserts
- Gelato | 2 Scoops$7.00
- Cannoli$7.00
Ricotta cheese/ Chocolate Chips/ Powdered Sugar
- Warm Chocolate Lava Cake | Gelato$9.00
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake with Gelato
- Zeppoli W Nutella$8.00
Homemade, Nutella, Powdered Sugar
- Coconut Cream Pie$12.00
Butter cookie crust, Homemade coconut filing, topped with whip cream. Big enough for 2
Catering Menu
- Half Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs$60.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy
- Full Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs$100.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy
- Half Tray Chicken Wings (30)$65.00
Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO
- Full Tray Chicken Wings (60)$105.00
Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO
- Half Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack$80.00
Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt
- Full Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack$120.00
Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt
- Half Tray CM House Salad$55.00
Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Full Tray CM House Salad$90.00
Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Half Tray Caesar Salad$55.00
Black and White Croutons | Parmesana
- Full Tray Caesar Salad$90.00
Black and White Croutons | Parmesana
- Half Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad$80.00
Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
- Full Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad$120.00
Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
- Half Tray Healthy Nut Salad$70.00
Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
- Full Tray Healthy Nut Salad$110.00
Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
- Half Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine$80.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy | Linguine
- Full Tray Meatballs W/Linguine$120.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy
- Half Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine$80.00
Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine
- Full Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine$120.00
Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine
- Half Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)$80.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy
- Full Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)$120.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy
- Half Tray Linguine White Clam$80.00
EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine
- Full Tray Linguine White Clam$120.00
EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine
- Half Tray Fettucine Bolognese$80.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino
- Full Tray Fettucine Bolognese$120.00
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino
- Half Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon$120.00
Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
- Full Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon$200.00
Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
- Half Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm$70.00
Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine
- Full Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm$110.00
Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine
- Half Tray Chicken Valdastana$80.00
Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
- Full Tay Chicken Valdastana$120.00
Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
- Half Tray Shrimp Scampi$100.00
Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth
- Full Tray Shrimp Scampi$160.00
Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth
- Half Tray Baked Ziti$70.00
Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella
- Full Tray Baked Ziti$110.00
Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
9835 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33467