Cucina Moderna -Miramar
No reviews yet
11225 MIRAMAR PKWY Suite 260
Miramar, FL 33401
Popular Items
Fett Bolognese-D
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy cream sauce, aged truffle pecorino
Chicken Valdastana-D
Prosciutto, provolone, marsala, mushrooms, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Antipasto.
Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Online Ordering Menu Dinner
Gourmet Pizzas
12" CM Pizza
EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
12" Margherita Pizza
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
12" Americano Pizza
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
12" Meatlover's Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
12" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese
12" White Pizza
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
12" 3-Cheese Calzone Pizza
Mozzarella I Ricotta I PecorinoI Marinara sauce
12" Wheat CM Pizza
Evoo/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
12" Wheat Margarita
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
12" Wheat Shrimp Scampi
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
12" Wheat Americano
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
12" Wheat Meatlover's
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
12" Wheat Rugola & Prosciutto
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
12" Wheat Buffalo Chicken
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
12" Wheat Vegetarian
Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese
12" Wheat White Pizza
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
12" Wheat Capri Pizza
16" Cm Pizza
EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
16" Margarita Pizza
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
16" Americano Pizza
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
16" Meatlover's Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
16" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
16" Vegetarian Pizza
green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/mushrooms/sauce/cheese
16" White Pizza
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
16" Capri Pizza
Mozzarella, Figs, Arugula, Prosciutto, Balsamic
Starters & Sharing
Burrata & Proscuitto.
Balsamic glaze
Crispy Calamari.
Sweety peppers, house made marinara, roasted pepper aioli
CM Chicken Wings.
Caramelized onions, shaved garlic, EVOO 8 pieces chicken wings.
Fork & Knife Meatballs-APP.
Veal, pork, beef, dollop of ricotta cheese, basil, sunday gravy
Fried Mozzarella.
Panko breaded cheese, sunday gravy, 6 pcs
Homemade Arancini.
Crispy rice balls, ground beef, parmesan, sunday gravy orders comes with 3 big rice balls
Mozzarella Tomato Stack.
Arugula, sweety peppers, EVOO, truffle balsamic glaze, seasalt
Mussels Pomo Doro-APP.
P.E.I. mussels, onions, garlic, cilantro, marinara seafood broth, 18pcs
Rustic Bruschetta Scampi.
Gulf shrimp, tomato, garlic, white wine, lemon butter
Truffle Parmigiana Fries-APP.
Steel cut fries, truffle oil, parmigiana
Fried Ravioli-APP.
Fried ravioli served with tomato sauce , sunday gravy. 5pcs
Fresh Greens & Soup
Antipasto.
Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Basil Grilled Chicken.
Baby romaine, arugula, garbanzo beans, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shaved red onion, tuscan citrus vinaigrette
Caesar Salad -LG.
Black & white croutons, ribbons of parmesan
Cm House Salad.
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Filet Mignon Blue.
Hand picked greens, avocado, mango, aged blue cheese, black beans, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Healthy Nut.
Arugula, baby romaine, candied pecans, strawberries, mango, shaved red onions, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tuscan citrus vinaigrette
Warm Goat Cheese & Quinoa
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Strawberries.
CM Chowder
Clams , Potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Tomato Sauce, Cream
Between The Crust
Chicken Parm Sub.
Italian Bread
Eggplant Parm Sub.
Sunday gravy, mozzarella, italian bread
Italiano Grinder.
Ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
Meatball Grinder.
Ricotta, mozzarella, sunday gravy, italian bread
Overloaded Cheese Filet.
Caramelized onions, sweety peppers, sauteed mushrooms, aged provolone, italian bread
House Specialties
Baked Ziti-D
Sunday gravy, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella
Barrel Cut Filet Mignon-D
Caramelized shallot confit, wild mushroom demi, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Chicken Francese-D
Shallots, lemon white wine, linguine
Chicken Parm-D
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine
Chicken Piccata-D
Capers, shallots, lemon white wine, linguine
Chicken Valdastana-D
Prosciutto, provolone, marsala, mushrooms, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Cm Chicken-D
Sweety peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara demi glaze, parmigiana rosemarry roast potatoes
Eggplant Parm-D
Provolone, mozzarella, pecorino, sunday gravy
Fett Alfredo-D
Egg yolk, cream, pecorino
Fett Bolognese-D
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy cream sauce, aged truffle pecorino
Fettuccine Carbonara-D.
Prosciutto, green peas, shallots, cream, Egg Yolk
Lasagna-D
Veal, pork, beef, ricotta, romano, sunday gravy
Linguine White Clam Sauce-D
EVOO, basil, garlic, white wine
Meatballs & Sunday Gravy-D
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy, linguine
Med Seafood Pasta Bowl-D
Wild shrimp, little neck clams, calamari, chorizo, linguine, white wine seafood broth
Mussels Bianco-D
P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, garlic, onions, cilantro, linguine, white wine seafood broth
Penne Ala Vodka-D
Garlic, marinara, cream, basil, pecorino
Pesto & Colossal Shrimp-D.
Pesto Sauce, Mushroom, tomato, linguine
Colossal Shrimp Parm-D
Panko, house gravy, mozzarella, angel hair 2 pc
Colossal Shrimp Francese
Colossal Shrimp Rustica-D
Wild shrimp, linguine, garlic, white wine, lemon, basil, seafood broth
Surf & Turf-D
Filet Mignon, Wild Shrimp, Creamy Marsala Demi Glaze, Truffle Fries
Veal Francese-D
Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine
Veal Parm-D
Panko | Sunday gravy | mozzarella | House Pasta
Veal Piccata-D
Capers | Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine
Cheese Ravioli
Ricotta, Choice of Sunday Gravy or Tomato Cream Sauce
Veal Valdastana-D
Fruitte de Mare-D.
Faroe Salmon-D.
Simply Grilled. Served with Vegetables
Sides
Rosemary Parm Roasted Potatoes
Seasonal Vegetables
Vegetable Medley Steamed
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | cucumber | onion
Side Pasta
Linguine/ Sunday Gravy
Side Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Risotto
Creamy Risotto
Green Beans Pomodoro
Quinoa Medley
Desserts
Gelato | 2 Scoops
Cannoli
Ricotta cheese/ Chocolate Chips/ Powdered Sugar
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake | Gelato
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake with Gelato
Zeppoli W Nutella
Homemade, Nutella, Powdered Sugar
Coconut Cream Pie
Butter cookie crust, Homemade coconut filing, topped with whip cream. Big enough for 2
Kid's Meals
Catering Menu
Half Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy
Full Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy
Half Tray Chicken Wings (30)
Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO
Full Tray Chicken Wings (60)
Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO
Half Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack
Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt
Full Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack
Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt
Half Tray CM House Salad
Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Full Tray CM House Salad
Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Black and White Croutons | Parmesana
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Black and White Croutons | Parmesana
Half Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Full Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Half Tray Healthy Nut Salad
Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Full Tray Healthy Nut Salad
Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Half Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy | Linguine
Full Tray Meatballs W/Linguine
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy
Half Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine
Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine
Full Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine
Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine
Half Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy
Full Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy
Half Tray Linguine White Clam
EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine
Full Tray Linguine White Clam
EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine
Half Tray Fettucine Bolognese
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino
Full Tray Fettucine Bolognese
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino
Half Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Full Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Half Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm
Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine
Full Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm
Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine
Half Tray Chicken Valdastana
Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Full Tay Chicken Valdastana
Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth
Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella
Online Ordering Menu Lunch
Fresh Greens & Soup
Antipasto.
Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Basil Grilled Chicken.
Baby romaine, arugula, garbanzo beans, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shaved red onion, tuscan citrus vinaigrette
Caesar Salad -LG.
Black & white croutons, ribbons of parmesan
Cm House Salad.
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Filet Mignon Blue.
Hand picked greens, avocado, mango, aged blue cheese, black beans, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Healthy Nut.
Arugula, baby romaine, candied pecans, strawberries, mango, shaved red onions, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tuscan citrus vinaigrette
CM Chowder
Clams , Potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Tomato Sauce, Cream
Warm Goat Cheese & Quinoa
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Strawberries.
Between The Crust
Chicken Parm Sub.
Italian Bread
Eggplant Parm Sub.
Sunday gravy, mozzarella, italian bread
Italiano Grinder.
Ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
Overloaded Cheese Filet.
Caramelized onions, sweety peppers, sauteed mushrooms, aged provolone, italian bread
Meatball Grinder.
Ricotta, mozzarella, sunday gravy, italian bread
House Specialties
Baked Ziti-Lunch.
Tomato sauce | ricotta | pecorino | mozzarella
Chicken Francese-Lunch.
Shallots / Lemon / white wine
Chicken Parm-Lunch.
Crispy chicken | marinara | mozzarella cheese | Chef inspired pasta
Chicken Piccata-Lunch.
Capers shallots lemon white wine
Chicken Valdastana-Lunch.
Prosciutto | provolone | marsala | mushrooms | parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Cm Chicken-Lunch.
Sweety peppers | onions | mushrooms | marinara | demi-glace | parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Eggplant Parm-Lunch.
Provolone | mozzarella | pecorino | marinara | linguini marinara
Fett Alfredo-Lunch.
Egg yolk | cream | pecorino
Fett Bolognese-Lunch.
Veal | pork | beef | house made marinara | cream sauce | aged truffle pecorino
Lasagna-Lunch.
Veal | pork | beef | ricotta | romano | oven roasted tomato
Ling White Clam-Lunch.
EVOO | basil | garlic | white wine
Meatballs & Sunday Gravy-Lunch.
Veal | pork | beef | Sunday gravy | linguini
Mussels Bianco-Lunch.
P.E.I mussels | chorizo| tomatoes | garlic | onions| cilantro | linguine | white wine seafood broth
Penne Ala Vodka-Lunch.
Garlic| marinara | cream | basil | pecorino
Colossal Shrimp Parmigiana-Lunch.
Panko | House gravy | Mozzarella
Colossal Shrimp Rustica-Lunch.
Wild shrimp | linguini | garlic | white wine | lemon | basil | seafood broth
Colossal Shrimp Francese-Lunch.
Pesto & Colossal Shrimp-Lunch.
Mushroom, Tomato, Linguine, Pesto Cream Sauce
Veal Francese-Lunch.
Shallots lemon white wine
Veal Parmigiana-Lunch.
Panko | house gravy | mozzarella
Veal Piccata-Lunch.
Capers shallots lemon white wine
Veal Valdastana-Lunch.
Faroe Island Salmon-Lunch.
Catering Menu
HALF TRAY
Half Tray Meatballs
Half Tray Wings (30)
Half Tray Mozz Stack
Half Tray CM House
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Half Tray Salad Add Chicken
Half Tray Basil Chicken Sal
Half Tray Healthy Nut Salad
Half Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
Half Tray Chicken Parm
Half Tray Lasagna
Half Tray Linguine Clam Sauce
Half Tray Fettuccine Bolognese
Half Tray Filet Mignon
Half Tray Eggplant Parm
Half Tray Chicken Valdastana
Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Half Tray Penne ala Vodka
FULL TRAY
Full Tray Meatballs
Full Tray Wings (60)
Full Tray Mozz Tomato Stack
Full Tray CM House
Full Tray Caeser
Full Tray Add Chicken
Full Tray Healthy Nut Salad
Full Tray Basil Chicken Salad
Full Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
Full Tray Chicken Parm
Full Tray Lasagna
Full Tray Linguine Clam Sauce
Full Tray Fettuccine Bolognese
Full Tray Eggplant Parm
Full Tray Chicken Valdastana
Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Full Tray Penne ala Vodka
Full Tray Filet Mignon (T)
Full Tray Premium Filet Mignon
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Modern Italian Concept
11225 MIRAMAR PKWY Suite 260, Miramar, FL 33401