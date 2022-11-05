Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cucina Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

257 Royal Poinciana Way

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Margherita Pizza
Kid Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Mezze

$23.00

Crispy Calamari

$21.00
Ahi Taco

Ahi Taco

$19.00

Spanish Octopus

$25.00

Giant Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Wild caught Jumbos

Meatballs

$18.00

Organic Chicken Wings

$19.00
Gigantic Madagascar Prawns

Gigantic Madagascar Prawns

$23.00Out of stock

8 - 10 oz. each, served whole, head on and grilled, with with whole grain mustard sauce

Panzerotti

$17.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Palm Beach Passion

Palm Beach Passion

$15.00

Tequila, Passion Fruit Chinola, Lime and Agave

Main Squeeze

Main Squeeze

$15.00

Vodka, St. Germain, Muddle Blackberries, Lemon and Agave

Cucina Classics

Nice Piece of Fish

$45.00

Chef Selected Local Fish Served with Pomme Puree & String Beans or Charred Brussels

Chicken Cucina

$33.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$27.00

Pollo Parm

$29.00
IMPOSSI-BOWL

IMPOSSI-BOWL

$26.00

plant based bowl with vegan aioli, rice & salsa fresca, avocado & lime

Sorrentino

$33.00
Ahi Tuna Steak

Ahi Tuna Steak

$42.00
Ragu Bolognese (Homemade Fettuccine)

Ragu Bolognese (Homemade Fettuccine)

$29.00

Cucina’s classic Northern Italian ragu prepared with all natural veal, pork and beef, parmigiano, san marzano tomatoes & Tuscan Olive oil

Brodetto

$65.00

Desserts

Panna Cotta

$12.00

French Donuts

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Green & Garden

Chopped Wedge Salad

$19.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Cucina House Salad

$15.00+
Superfood Chop Salad

Superfood Chop Salad

$18.00

carrots, kale, quinoa, cress, brussels, apples, pistachio, pomegranate, seasonal berries. add organic chicken breast for protein!

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Kid Griddler

$16.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Milk

$4.00

Pizza

2 A.M. Pizza

$24.00

Nonna's Meatball Pizza

$23.00

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Sides

Roasted Vegetable

$8.00

House Cut Fries

$8.00

Pomme Purée

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Paper Mask

$5.00

Washable Mask

$20.00

Specials

Yellowtail Snapper

$42.00

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$65.00

8oz Prime Filet

Burrata Ravioli

$18.00+

tomato brasato, parmigiano reggiano

Giant Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Wild caught Jumbos

Burrata Caprese

$25.00

Tuscan Octopus

$28.00

with very special spanish gigande beans, local datil peppers,tuscan tomatoes & 0live oil

12 oz ribeye

$55.00

yelloweye snapper

$45.00

Bistecca Milanese

$55.00

Aussie Lamb Pita

$35.00

BOGO Griddler

$16.00

buy one griddler, get the second griddler free

Colossal Stone Crab Claw

$55.00Out of stock

GUESTS

Bucket Hat

$10.00

Tote Bag

$35.00

T-Shirt

$35.00

Dad Hat

$20.00

Keychain

$10.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Beach Drinks

Whatthemelon

$16.00

Island Bee

$16.00

Beachcumber

$16.00

Cucina Spritz

$16.00

Chido Pink Paloma

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach Tea

$8.00

Tanquerey and Tonic

$8.00

The Palm Rose

$12.00

Comped Bottles Late Night

Casamigos Blanco BTL Comp

Casamigos Reposado BTL Comp

Titos Vodka BTL Comp

Giosio Prosecco BTL Comp

Veuve YL BTL Comp

KMT

Belvedere KMT

$12.00

Don Julio KMT

$12.00
All hours
Sunday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Indulge in the best culinary experience Palm Beach has to offer. Since re-opening in 2017, Cucina Palm Beach has become the island's most celebrated Italian restaurant serving Chef Kent's exquisite culinary creations, handcrafted cocktails, elevated service, and of course, brag-worthy dinner parties.

Website

Location

257 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

