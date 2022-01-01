Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream

Cucina Rustica

review star

No reviews yet

7000 State Route 179 STE 126A

Sedona, AZ 86351

Anti-Pasta

Polpette Di Carne

Polpette Di Carne

$12.00

Handmade Beef Meatballs in a delicate Porcini Cream Sauce or in our Signature Marinara

Affinato

Affinato

$15.00

Mozzarella-filled Ambrosial Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Radicchio Bundles

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

Whole Milk Mozzarella, Vine Ripe Organic Campari Tomatoes, Fresh Organic Basil & EVO

Burrata Plate

$16.00

Fresh Burrata Mozzarella, Roasted Organic Campari Tomatoes & Artichokes on Organic Arugula, finished with EVO

Salad/Soup

Zuppa Del Giorno - 16 oz

Zuppa Del Giorno - 16 oz

$9.00

Chef Lisa Dah's homemade daily soup

Zuppa Del Giorno - 32 oz

$18.00

Chef Lisa Dah's homemade daily soup

Brutus Caesar

Brutus Caesar

$12.00

Delicately Spiced Lemon-Caper Dressing tossed with Organic Romaine, Shaved Parmesan & Garlic Croutons

Greca Salad

Greca Salad

$12.00

Organic romaine lettuce, Persian cucumber, baby grape tomatoes, Niçoise olives, red onion, feta, Greca vinaigrette

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$12.00

McClendon Farms Organic Tuscan Ribbon Kale with Our Brutus Caesar Dressing, finished with Marcona Almonds & Shaved Parmesan

Rucola

Rucola

$12.00

Organic Baby Arugula, Radicchio, Purple Onion & Shaved Parmesan tossed in our Classic Vinaigrette

Extra - Crunchy Rolls w Dipping Oil

$2.50

3 Dahlicous Rolls and our signature dipping oil

Pasta

Angelica

Angelica

$24.00

Linguine with prawns sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine, finished with parsley & arugula

Garganelli Bolognese

$24.00

Artisan-style Garganelli Pasta with our Classic Florentine-Style Meat Sauce finished with Parmesan and Parsley

Lisa's Luscious Lasagna

Lisa's Luscious Lasagna

$25.00

Classic Lasagna layered with House-made Bolognese Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan

Tortelloni Primavera

$26.00

Three-Cheese filled Tortelloni sautéed with lemon pesto cream sauce with Chef's seasonal medley of organic vegetables finished with toasted pine nuts.

Siciliana

Siciliana

$30.00

Capellini pasta finished with sautéed lobster, rock shrimp and calamari in a spicy Fra Diavolo vodka sauce

Grill

Salmone Wild Caught Filet

Salmone Wild Caught Filet

$34.00

Grilled Fillet of Steelhead Salmon served with Wild Rice Pilaf & Herbed Butter Broccolini

Filetto di Manzo

Filetto di Manzo

$38.00

All-Natural Grilled 7 oz. Filet Mignon finished in our decadent Signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola Mushroom Cream Sauce with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & Truffle-Scented Asparagus

Mahi Meuniere

Mahi Meuniere

$34.00

Grilled Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi finished with Herb Butter & Lemon accompanied by Orzo Riso Primavera

Lisa's Special

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$24.00

Our Unique Version of Classic Eggplant Parmesan with delicately layered Scaloppini of Eggplant, our Signature Marinara & Mozzarella, accompanied by Capellini Pomodoro

Pollo Rustico

Pollo Rustico

$26.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast with Imported Prosciutto finished with our Signature Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella, with Garganelli Pasta

Pollo Parmigiana

$26.00

Filet of Chicken sautéed and finished with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro

Vitello Saltimbocca

$28.00

Sautéed scaloppini of veal with prosciutto, mozzarella, Marsala wine sauce with capellini

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

On Butter Cookie Crust

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Kahlua Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers layered with Creamy Mascarpone Filling

Artisan Gelato

Artisan Gelato

$8.00

Flavors Include: Lemon Chiffon | Salted Caramel | Blood Orange Sorbet

Sogno Di Cioccolato

Sogno Di Cioccolato

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Bourbon Torte with Salted Caramel Gelato

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna - Natural Spring Water 500ml

$4.00

The Smoothest Taste TOSCANA

San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water 500ml

$4.00

Natural Mineral Water

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce and sustainably raised meats.

7000 State Route 179 STE 126A, Sedona, AZ 86351

