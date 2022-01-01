Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream

Cucina Rustica

7,482 Reviews

$$

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A

Sedona, AZ 86351

Pollo Parmigiana
House focaccia
Lisa's Luscious Lasagna

ANTIPASTI

Affinato

Affinato

$15.00

Mozzarella-filled Ambrosial Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Radicchio Bundles

Artichoke Beignets

Artichoke Beignets

$12.00

Decadent Deep-fried & Cheese-Filled Artichokes with Lemon-Caper Aioli

Bruschetta

$12.00

Wood fired focaccia heaped with organic tomato, basil, garlic and Greek organic olive oil.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

Delicately fried Crispy Calamari served with Lemon-Caper Aioli & our Signature Marinara Sauce

Caprese

Caprese

$18.00

Whole milk mozzarella, roasted baby tomatoes, basil & EVO

House focaccia

House focaccia

$10.00

Made daily with dipping oil

Mediterranean Plate

$20.00

Luscious lemon hummus, pine nuts, dolma, feta cheese, olives, roasted artichokes & crostini.

Polpette Di Carne

Polpette Di Carne

$16.00

Handmade Beef Meatballs in a delicate Porcini Cream Sauce or in our Signature Marinara

INSALATE

Beet Royale

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, golden beets, chevre, Marcona almonds, tossed with sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Brutus Cesare

Brutus Cesare

$14.00

Organic Romaine tossed with Delicately Spiced Lemon-Caper Dressing with Shaved Parmesan & Garlic Croutons.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$14.00

McClendon Farms Organic Tuscan Ribbon Kale with Our Signature Greca- Caesar Dressing, finished with Marcona Almonds & Shaved Parmesan.

Zuppa del Giorno

$10.00

Chef Lisa Dahl's homemade daily comfort soup, 9 oz.

ENTREE

Angelica

Angelica

$34.00

Linguine with prawns sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine, finished with parsley & chile and arugula

Don Quixote

$28.00

Artisan-style garganelli pasta with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms and green onions finished in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.

Gamberi Fra Diavolo

$40.00

Artisan style garganelli pasta with sauteed jumbo prawns in our spicy fra Diavolo signature vodka sauce

Garganelli Bolognese

$26.00

Artisan style garganelli pasta with our classic Florentine-style meat sauce finished with Parmesan dust.

Gnocchi Della Nonna

$34.00

Gnocchi with prosciutto, baby green peas in a delicate Alfredo sauce, a true Italian classic.

Lisa's Luscious Lasagna

Lisa's Luscious Lasagna

$28.00

Classic lasagna layered with house-made bolognese sauce, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$26.00

Our unique version of eggplant Parmesan delicately layered with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.00

An Equally Tantalizing Favorite ~ Filet of chicken sautéed and finished with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro

Tortelloni Del Bosco

$28.00

Romano cheese filled tortelloni with button mushrooms and finished in a delicate truffle cream sauce.

Vitello Picatta

$42.00

Sauteed Scaloppini of veal medallions with lemon, white wine, capers, served with orzo primavera pilaf and herb buttered broccolini.

Vitello Saltimbocca

$42.00

Delicate veal scaloppini sauteed with mushrooms finished with prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh sage and marsala, served with capellini in pan jus reduction and herbed buttered broccoli.

Ravioli Paradiso

$28.00

Quattro formaggia filled ravioli with signature portobello mushroom and veggie ragout finished with chevre.

GRILL

Agnello Scottadito

$52.00

Succulent Australian rack of lamb chops marinated with savory lemon & fresh herbs, rosemary roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Filetto Di Manzo

Filetto Di Manzo

$48.00

Creekstone Farms All-Natural grilled 8 oz. filet mignon finished with our signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola mushroom sauce with lemon mashed potatoes & asparagus.

Pollo Paillard

$32.00

Grilled lemon chicken breast served with rosemary roasted potatoes and herb buttered broccolini.

Steelhead Salmon

Steelhead Salmon

$42.00

Fresh orange and serrano chile marinated fillet of salmon, served over wild rice- pinenut pilaf, garnished with sauteed mushrooms and herb-buttered broccoli.

KIDS MENU

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Penne, Linguine, or Angel Hair with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Butter

SIDES

Ramekin of Marinara

Side Capellini Pomodoro

$10.00

Side of Broccolini

$8.00

Side of Sauce Bolognese

$10.00

DESSERTS

Artisan Gelato

$8.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie
Luscious Lemon Cheesecake

Luscious Lemon Cheesecake

$12.00

On lemon cookie crust with organic house-made lemoncello syrup

Manzana di Pane Budino

Manzana di Pane Budino

Organic Apple Bread Pudding with White Chocolate Currant, Caramel Sauce, and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Gelato

Sogno Di Cioccolato

Sogno Di Cioccolato

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Bourbon Torte with Salted Caramel Gelato

Special Dessert

Special Dessert
Spumoni Bomba

Spumoni Bomba

$12.00

Strawberry, pistachio and chocolate gelato are all coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Kailua Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers layered with Creamy Mascarpone filling

Retail

The Elixir of Life

The Elixir of Life

$39.95

Chef Lisa Dahl's award-winning cookbook. Recipes from the kitchens of Dahl & Diluca Ristorante Italiano and Cucina Rustica.

Romance With Food

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce, and sustainably raised meats. Open at 5pm, closed Tues/Wed

Location

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona, AZ 86351

Directions

