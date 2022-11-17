- Home
Cucina s|a
510 San Anselmo Ave.
San Anselmo, CA 94960
Popular Items
Specials
Burata with Persimmon
Burrata with roasted pear, prosciutto, arugula, bzlsamic
Fig salad
Arugula, black mission figs, goat cheese, prosciutto, and balsamic dressing
Halibut Sardegna
Halibut in a tomato sauce with capers and olives, served with fregola and vegetables
Ravioli Di Quatro formaggio
Spinach ravioli with a four cheese blend, light emulsion butter sauce
Halibut Ceviche
Halibut ceviche with mango, red onion, cucumber, jalapeno
mini calzones
three mini calzones stuffed with mozzarella and fried, served with marinara sauce
Grilled Artichoke
grilled artichoke with lemon aioli
Salmon cakes
Salmon cakes with breadcrumbs, onion, and a saffron aioli
Corn Ravioli
Housemade ravioli filled with fresh corn and ricotta cheese, in a light butter and herb emulsion, with fresh tomatoes
Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza with black mission figs, Gorgonzola cream, prosciutto, and arugula
Fettuccine with short rib ragu
housemade fettuccine with a Short rib ravgu
Rock cod fra diavolo
Snapper in a spicy tomato sure, with vegetables
Pizza Sopressata
Antipasto
Arancini
Risotto balls stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese, lightly fried, served with marinara sauce and salsa verde
Brussel Sprout Chips
Brussel sprout leaves lightly fried, served with a sriracha, lime, and honey dressing
Carpaccio di Zucchini
Thinly julienned zucchini with toasted almonds and pecorino cheese
Crostini di Burrata
Buratta cheese on country toast, frisee, olive oil, and sea salt
Fritto Misto
Fresh calamari, small prawns, lemons and red onions tempura battered and fried, served with a spicy aioli
Funghi Ripieni
Crimini mushrooms stuffed with Calabrese sausage and fontina cheese, baked in the pizza oven
Polpettini
Our housemade beef and pork meatballs with parmesan cheese and herbs, served in our marinara sauce
Tartare di Tonno
Raw ahi tuna diced and tossed with a spicy aioli, layered with avocado, with a miso-soy-citrus dressing and housemade potato chips
Healthy Fries
Green beans tempura battered and fried, served with a spicy aioli
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant breaded and fried, served over our house marinara sauce, topped with pecorino cheese and basil
Stuffed Artichoke
Globe artichoke stuffed with breadcrumbs, prosciutto, and parmesan
Bruschetta
MHBB rustic bread toasted and topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil- 1 piece per order
Insalata
Insalata alla Verdura
Mixed green salad with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, tomatoes, and our house creamy garlic dressing
Insalata con Bettole
Arugula, roasted beets, avocado, toasted almonds and goat cheese, shallot-dijon vinaigrette
Insalata di Cavolo
Shredded kale and shaved brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and a citrus vinaigrette
Strawberry Salad
Grilled peaches, arugula, crises, pickled onions, candied walnuts, burata cheese
Insalata Panzanella
Tuscan bread salad with cucumber, red onion, heirloom tomato, and goat cheeze
Pizza
Pizza Margherita
Fresh buffala di buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
Pizza Bianco
Assorted wild and cultivated mushrooms, fontina cheese, and truffle oil
Pizza con Salsicce
Calabrese sausage, portobello mushrooms, tomato sauce, and fontina cheese
Pizza al Pesto
Pizza with potatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce
Calzone
Pizza dough folded over ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and sausage
Pizza quattro stagione
Four sections for the four seasons- prosciutto, olives, mushrooms and red onions, and artichokes
Pizza con Maiale
Pizza with shredded zhortribs, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, fontina cheese and cLabrian chiles
Pepperoni pizza
Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
Pasta
Bombolotti al Sugo
Rigatoni with a tomato sauce of veal, sausage, mushrooms, and mascarpone cheese please note- this is a slow cooked sauce- we cannot take out any ingredients!
Linguine con Vongole
Linguine with fresh manila clams, garlic, tomatoes, and chili flakes, dash white wine
Butternut squash ravioli
Housemade ravioli filled with butternut squash, ricotta cheese, and served with a sage-brown butter sauce
Tortellini al Forno
Pork and mortadella filled tortellini with mushrooms, prosciutto, cream, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, baked in the pizza oven please note- this is a stuffed pasta and therfore no option for gluten free
Mezzaluna di Funghi
Housemade moon shaped ravioli filled with mushrooms, ricotta cheese, and herbs, served in a light mushroom and tomato sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with pancetta, shallots, parmesan cheese, and an egg yolk
Ravioli di Pollo
Housemade ravioli filled with chicken and ricotta cheese, in a creamy chicken Bolognese sauce Cannot be made gluten free
Spaghetti al’Amatriciana
Spaghetti with a tomato sauce of sauteed pancetta and onions, with garlic and chili flakes
Gnocchi alla Bava
Housemade potato dumplings with fontina cheese, assorted wild and cultivated mushrooms, touch of tomato, and truffle oil
Linguine Fra Diavolo
Linguine with prawns in a spicy tomato sauce with garlic and chili flakes
Linguine G.O.A.
Linguine with prawns, garlic, olive oil, and anchovies
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti with our housemade meatballs in marinara sauce
Ravioli di Mais
Housemade corn and ricotta ravioli in a light butter and herb emulsion, with fresh tomatoes
Secondi
Bistecca
Marinated skirt steak served with smashed potatoes and green beans
Contadino Misto
Calabrese sausage and chicken pan roasted with potatoes, garlic cloves, bell peppers, mushrooms, and rosemary
Gamberi Agrigento
Prawns baked in the pizza oven with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, finished with arugula and marinated tomatoes
Salmone Agrigento
Salmon baked in the pizza oven with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan, finished with arugula and marinated tomatoes
Salmone al Agro
Salmon sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, olives, and white wine
Pollo alla Sardegna
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a tomato sauce with olives and capers
Orecchiette d'Elefante
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and lightly fried, served over mixed greens, topped with gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar
Petrale Sole Piccata with Risotto
Petrale sole sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, served with a light risotto
Pollo Saltimboca
Boneless breast of chicken topped with prosciutto, Gorgonzola cheese, and sage
Pork chop
16 oz bone in pork chop brined and pan seared, served with mashed potatoes, red cabbage slaw, and a smoked pineapple chutney
Pollo alla noci
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with mushrooms, walnuts, pinenuts, and cream
Sides
Bread
Bruschetta
MHBB country bread toasted and topped with chopped tomatoes marinated with garlic, basil, and olive oil- one piece per order
Side Brocolli
broccoli sauteed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Carrots w/ Maple Syrup
Side Polenta Fries
Side Smashed
Dolci
Warm Pear Red Wine Reduction Vanilla Gelato
Banana and chocolate bread pudding with whipped cream and caramel sauce
Donna’s Amazing Almond Cake
A light and fluffy almond cake served with whipped cream and strawberries
Fantasia di Cioccolato
A flourless chocolate torte served over a bed of cold zabaglione and a cherry sauce
Tartuffo Nero
Chocolate gelato rolled around Italian Morena cherries, then rolled in chocolate chunks
Tiramisu
Lady finger cookies soaked in rum and espresso, layered with a mascarpone and ricotta cream, and shaved chocolate
Family Dishes
Family Bombolotti al Sugo
Large format dish for families- feeds 4-6. Bombolotti with a tomato sauce with steak and pork, portobello mushrooms, Topped with mascarpone cheese
Family Chicken Parmigiano
Large format dish for families. Breaded chicken cutlets lightly fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta
Family Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad
Large format for groups- our popular shaved brussel sprout and lacinato kale salad. With parmesan, toasted almonds, and a citrus vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side
Kids' Menu
Kids Meatballs
Kids Pasta with Butter & Cheese
Kids Rigatoni Marinara
Kids Chicken Cutlets
Kids Pizza
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs
Kids Linguine Pesto
Kids Penne Side Marinara
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
Kids Pasta Alfredo
Kids Penne Butter
Kids Penne Marinara
Kids Penne Meatballs
Bottle Cocktails
Cucina Cosmo (Bottled)
St. George citrus vodka, Aperol, lemon juice, and simple syrup
S.S.B. (Bottled)
St. George green chile vodka, grapefruit juice, lillet blanc, splash of simple syrup
Margarita (bottled)
herradura silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, cointreau, simple syrup
Manhattan (Bottled)
Sonoma Rye Bourbon, Carpano Antica Vermouth, and a dash of Angostura bitter
Negroni (Bottled)
Campari, Carpano Antica Vermouth, and City of London Gin
Boulevardier (Bottled)
Bourbon, Campari, and Carpano Antica Vermouth
Four for forty
Lemon Drop
Bianchi
Chardonnay 2014 La Source, Evening Land, Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon
Chardonnay 2015 Bastianich, Vini Orsone, Friuli, Italy
Chardonnay 2015 Seven Springs, Evening Land, Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon
Chardonnay 2018 William Selyem
Chardonnay 2017 Emblem, Petaluma Gap, Rodgers Creek, Marin County
Chardonnay 2017 MacIntyre
Chardonnay 2018 Ellen Redding, Stubbs Vineyard
Chardonnay blend 2016 Blindfold, Prisoner Wine Co, (Chard, Grenache, Chenin) Napa
Chenin Blanc 2016 Maison d’Amis, Clarksburg
Friulano 2017 Bastianich, Vini Orsone, Fruili, Italy
Gavi 2017 Fontannafredda, (Cortese), Piemonte, Italy
Grillo 2016 Donnafugata, Sur Sur, Sicily, Italy
Muller Thurgau 2017 Kettmeier, Alto Adige, Italy (organic)
Pinot Bianco 2018 Elena Walch, Alto Adige, Italy (organic)
Pinot Grigio 2018 Riff, Alto Adige
Regaleali Bianco 2018 Tasca d’Almerita, (Inzolia, Grecanico, Cataratto) Sicily, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Lieu Dit, Santa Ynez Valley
Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Matthew Fritz
Soave 2018 Gini, Veneto, Italy (organic)
Spumante
Rosso Americano
Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 Maison d’Amis, Napa Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 Carte Blanche, Napa Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Esoterica by Kent Rasmussen, North Coast
Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Austin Hope, Paso Robles
Grenache 2015 Ballard Canyon, Penville Vineyards, Santa Ynez
Oublie 2015 Booker Vineyards (Mouvedre, Grenache, Syrah), Paso Robles
Pinot Noir 2016 Kendric Vineyards, Marin County
Pinot Noir 2017 Kistler, Russian River Valley
Pinot Noir 2018 Ellen Redding, Stubbs Vineyard, Marin County
Sangiovese 2015 Kendric Vineyard, Shenandoah Valley
Trilogy 2016 Flora Springs Winery, Cabernet blend, Napa Valley
Zinfandel 2016 Ledge, Dante Dusi Vineyard, Paso Robles
Zinfandel 2018 Saldo, Prisoner Wine Co., Napa Valley
Rosso Italiano
Barbaresco 2016 Moccagatta, Piemonte, Italy
Barbera d’Asti 2017 Boeri, Piemonte
Barolo 2014 Fontannafredda, Piemonte, Italy
Barolo 2015 Paolo Conterno, Riva del Bric, Piemonte
Barolo 2015 Borgogno, Cannubi, Piemonte, Italy
Brunello di Montalcino 2013 La Serena, Toscana, Italy
Carmignano 2015 Riserva Elzana, Fattoria Ambra, Toscana, Italy (organic)
Chianti 2017 Cetamura, Toscana, Italy
Chianti Classico Riserva 2011 San Vincenti, Toscana, Italy
Frappato 2017 Bell’Assai, Donnafugata, Sicily, Italy
Modus 2016 Super Tuscan, Ruffino, Toscana, Italy
Nebbiolo di Langhe 2017 Filippo Gallino, Canale, Italy
Nero d’Avola 2015 Baglio di Grisi, Sicily, Italy
Nero d’Avola 2016 Sherazade, Donnafugata, Sicily, Italy (organic)
Nero d’Avola 2018 Colosi, Sicily, Italy
Pinot Nero 2017 Red Angel, Silvio Jermann, Friuli
Regaleali Rosso 2016 Tasca d’Almerita, (Nero d’Avola, Perricone) Sicily, Italy
Rosso di Montalcino 2014 Amore e Magia, Podere Le Ripi, Toscana, Italy
Rosso di Montalcino 2014 Col d’Orcia, Toscana
Rosso di Montepulciano 2017 Corte alla Flora, Toscana
Salina Rosso 2016 Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Virgon, Salina, Italy
Sogno Mediterraneo 2017 Casadei, (Syrah, Grenache, Mouvedre) Toscana Italy
Valpolicella Ripasso 2016 Ca del Laito, Bussola, Veneto
Veronese Rosso 2015 Palazzo della Torre, Allegrini (Corina & Rondinella) Verona, Italy
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016 Polizziano, Toscana
Retail
Meyer Lemon Olive Oil
Bacon Olive Oil
Chili Olive Oil
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Aged Balsamic Vinegar
Cali Candle
Cali Diffuser
Cali Travel Candle
Bottle of Wine To Go
Constantly changing selection of various red and white varietals, all at a wonderful price! Please inquire as to which wines are available
Cali large Candle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
