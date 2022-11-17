Cucina s|a imageView gallery

510 San Anselmo Ave.

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Order Again

Popular Items

Insalata di Cavolo
Carpaccio di Zucchini
Kids Pizza

Specials

Sopressata, butternut squash, red onions, mozzarella, roasted garlic

Burata with Persimmon

$15.00

Burrata with roasted pear, prosciutto, arugula, bzlsamic

Fig salad

$14.00Out of stock

Arugula, black mission figs, goat cheese, prosciutto, and balsamic dressing

Halibut Sardegna

$28.00Out of stock

Halibut in a tomato sauce with capers and olives, served with fregola and vegetables

Ravioli Di Quatro formaggio

$24.00Out of stock

Spinach ravioli with a four cheese blend, light emulsion butter sauce

Halibut Ceviche

$14.00Out of stock

Halibut ceviche with mango, red onion, cucumber, jalapeno

mini calzones

$14.00

three mini calzones stuffed with mozzarella and fried, served with marinara sauce

Grilled Artichoke

$15.00

grilled artichoke with lemon aioli

Salmon cakes

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon cakes with breadcrumbs, onion, and a saffron aioli

Corn Ravioli

$24.00Out of stock

Housemade ravioli filled with fresh corn and ricotta cheese, in a light butter and herb emulsion, with fresh tomatoes

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Pizza with black mission figs, Gorgonzola cream, prosciutto, and arugula

Fettuccine with short rib ragu

$24.00Out of stock

housemade fettuccine with a Short rib ravgu

Rock cod fra diavolo

$26.00

Snapper in a spicy tomato sure, with vegetables

Pizza Sopressata

$24.00Out of stock

Antipasto

Arancini

Arancini

$16.00

Risotto balls stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese, lightly fried, served with marinara sauce and salsa verde

Brussel Sprout Chips

Brussel Sprout Chips

$14.00

Brussel sprout leaves lightly fried, served with a sriracha, lime, and honey dressing

Carpaccio di Zucchini

Carpaccio di Zucchini

$15.00

Thinly julienned zucchini with toasted almonds and pecorino cheese

Crostini di Burrata

Crostini di Burrata

$14.00

Buratta cheese on country toast, frisee, olive oil, and sea salt

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$17.00

Fresh calamari, small prawns, lemons and red onions tempura battered and fried, served with a spicy aioli

Funghi Ripieni

Funghi Ripieni

$14.00

Crimini mushrooms stuffed with Calabrese sausage and fontina cheese, baked in the pizza oven

Polpettini

Polpettini

$16.00

Our housemade beef and pork meatballs with parmesan cheese and herbs, served in our marinara sauce

Tartare di Tonno

Tartare di Tonno

$17.50

Raw ahi tuna diced and tossed with a spicy aioli, layered with avocado, with a miso-soy-citrus dressing and housemade potato chips

Healthy Fries

Healthy Fries

$14.50

Green beans tempura battered and fried, served with a spicy aioli

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Eggplant breaded and fried, served over our house marinara sauce, topped with pecorino cheese and basil

Stuffed Artichoke

$15.00Out of stock

Globe artichoke stuffed with breadcrumbs, prosciutto, and parmesan

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.00

MHBB rustic bread toasted and topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil- 1 piece per order

Insalata

Romaine lettuce, Pt. Reyes blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, and croutons
Insalata alla Verdura

Insalata alla Verdura

$13.50

Mixed green salad with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, tomatoes, and our house creamy garlic dressing

Insalata con Bettole

Insalata con Bettole

$15.00

Arugula, roasted beets, avocado, toasted almonds and goat cheese, shallot-dijon vinaigrette

Insalata di Cavolo

Insalata di Cavolo

$15.00

Shredded kale and shaved brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and a citrus vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled peaches, arugula, crises, pickled onions, candied walnuts, burata cheese

Insalata Panzanella

$14.00Out of stock

Tuscan bread salad with cucumber, red onion, heirloom tomato, and goat cheeze

Pizza

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$20.00

Fresh buffala di buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil

Pizza Bianco

Pizza Bianco

$23.00

Assorted wild and cultivated mushrooms, fontina cheese, and truffle oil

Pizza con Salsicce

Pizza con Salsicce

$24.00

Calabrese sausage, portobello mushrooms, tomato sauce, and fontina cheese

Pizza al Pesto

$23.00

Pizza with potatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce

Calzone

Calzone

$26.00

Pizza dough folded over ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and sausage

Pizza quattro stagione

$24.00

Four sections for the four seasons- prosciutto, olives, mushrooms and red onions, and artichokes

Pizza con Maiale

$24.00

Pizza with shredded zhortribs, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, fontina cheese and cLabrian chiles

Pepperoni pizza

$22.00

Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Pasta

Bombolotti al Sugo

Bombolotti al Sugo

$23.00

Rigatoni with a tomato sauce of veal, sausage, mushrooms, and mascarpone cheese please note- this is a slow cooked sauce- we cannot take out any ingredients!

Linguine con Vongole

Linguine con Vongole

$25.00Out of stock

Linguine with fresh manila clams, garlic, tomatoes, and chili flakes, dash white wine

Butternut squash ravioli

$24.00

Housemade ravioli filled with butternut squash, ricotta cheese, and served with a sage-brown butter sauce

Tortellini al Forno

Tortellini al Forno

$24.00

Pork and mortadella filled tortellini with mushrooms, prosciutto, cream, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, baked in the pizza oven please note- this is a stuffed pasta and therfore no option for gluten free

Mezzaluna di Funghi

Mezzaluna di Funghi

$24.00

Housemade moon shaped ravioli filled with mushrooms, ricotta cheese, and herbs, served in a light mushroom and tomato sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Spaghetti with pancetta, shallots, parmesan cheese, and an egg yolk

Ravioli di Pollo

Ravioli di Pollo

$23.00

Housemade ravioli filled with chicken and ricotta cheese, in a creamy chicken Bolognese sauce Cannot be made gluten free

Spaghetti al’Amatriciana

Spaghetti al’Amatriciana

$23.00

Spaghetti with a tomato sauce of sauteed pancetta and onions, with garlic and chili flakes

Gnocchi alla Bava

Gnocchi alla Bava

$24.00

Housemade potato dumplings with fontina cheese, assorted wild and cultivated mushrooms, touch of tomato, and truffle oil

Linguine Fra Diavolo

Linguine Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Linguine with prawns in a spicy tomato sauce with garlic and chili flakes

Linguine G.O.A.

$26.00

Linguine with prawns, garlic, olive oil, and anchovies

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$25.00

Spaghetti with our housemade meatballs in marinara sauce

Ravioli di Mais

$24.00Out of stock

Housemade corn and ricotta ravioli in a light butter and herb emulsion, with fresh tomatoes

Secondi

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a tomato sauce with capers and olives
Bistecca

Bistecca

$31.00

Marinated skirt steak served with smashed potatoes and green beans

Contadino Misto

Contadino Misto

$32.00

Calabrese sausage and chicken pan roasted with potatoes, garlic cloves, bell peppers, mushrooms, and rosemary

Gamberi Agrigento

$28.00

Prawns baked in the pizza oven with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, finished with arugula and marinated tomatoes

Salmone Agrigento

$29.00

Salmon baked in the pizza oven with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan, finished with arugula and marinated tomatoes

Salmone al Agro

Salmone al Agro

$29.00

Salmon sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, olives, and white wine

Pollo alla Sardegna

$28.00

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a tomato sauce with olives and capers

Orecchiette d'Elefante

$29.00

Boneless breast of chicken breaded and lightly fried, served over mixed greens, topped with gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar

Petrale Sole Piccata with Risotto

$29.00

Petrale sole sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, served with a light risotto

Pollo Saltimboca

$29.00

Boneless breast of chicken topped with prosciutto, Gorgonzola cheese, and sage

Pork chop

$30.00

16 oz bone in pork chop brined and pan seared, served with mashed potatoes, red cabbage slaw, and a smoked pineapple chutney

Pollo alla noci

$26.00

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with mushrooms, walnuts, pinenuts, and cream

Sides

Bread

$4.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.00

MHBB country bread toasted and topped with chopped tomatoes marinated with garlic, basil, and olive oil- one piece per order

Side Brocolli

$9.00

broccoli sauteed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Side Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Side Carrots w/ Maple Syrup

$9.00Out of stock

Side Polenta Fries

$13.00

Side Smashed

$12.00

Dolci

Warm Pear Red Wine Reduction Vanilla Gelato

$12.00

Banana and chocolate bread pudding with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Donna’s Amazing Almond Cake

$9.50

A light and fluffy almond cake served with whipped cream and strawberries

Fantasia di Cioccolato

$9.50

A flourless chocolate torte served over a bed of cold zabaglione and a cherry sauce

Tartuffo Nero

$9.50

Chocolate gelato rolled around Italian Morena cherries, then rolled in chocolate chunks

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady finger cookies soaked in rum and espresso, layered with a mascarpone and ricotta cream, and shaved chocolate

Family Dishes

Family Bombolotti al Sugo

$58.00

Large format dish for families- feeds 4-6. Bombolotti with a tomato sauce with steak and pork, portobello mushrooms, Topped with mascarpone cheese

Family Chicken Parmigiano

$68.00

Large format dish for families. Breaded chicken cutlets lightly fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta

Family Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad

$45.00

Large format for groups- our popular shaved brussel sprout and lacinato kale salad. With parmesan, toasted almonds, and a citrus vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side

Kids' Menu

Kids Meatballs

$13.00

Kids Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Rigatoni Marinara

$13.00

Kids Chicken Cutlets

$14.00

Kids Pizza

$15.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.00

Kids Linguine Pesto

$14.00

Kids Penne Side Marinara

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

Kids Penne Butter

$11.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$12.00

Kids Penne Meatballs

$15.00

Bottle Cocktails

Cucina Cosmo (Bottled)

Cucina Cosmo (Bottled)

$13.00

St. George citrus vodka, Aperol, lemon juice, and simple syrup

S.S.B. (Bottled)

S.S.B. (Bottled)

$13.00

St. George green chile vodka, grapefruit juice, lillet blanc, splash of simple syrup

Margarita (bottled)

Margarita (bottled)

$13.00

herradura silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, cointreau, simple syrup

Manhattan (Bottled)

Manhattan (Bottled)

$13.00

Sonoma Rye Bourbon, Carpano Antica Vermouth, and a dash of Angostura bitter

Negroni (Bottled)

Negroni (Bottled)

$13.00

Campari, Carpano Antica Vermouth, and City of London Gin

Boulevardier (Bottled)

Boulevardier (Bottled)

$13.00

Bourbon, Campari, and Carpano Antica Vermouth

Four for forty

$40.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Bianchi

Chardonnay 2014 La Source, Evening Land, Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon

$125.00Out of stock

Chardonnay 2015 Bastianich, Vini Orsone, Friuli, Italy

$48.00

Chardonnay 2015 Seven Springs, Evening Land, Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon

$85.00

Chardonnay 2018 William Selyem

$90.00

Chardonnay 2017 Emblem, Petaluma Gap, Rodgers Creek, Marin County

$56.00Out of stock

Chardonnay 2017 MacIntyre

$60.00

Chardonnay 2018 Ellen Redding, Stubbs Vineyard

$64.00

Chardonnay blend 2016 Blindfold, Prisoner Wine Co, (Chard, Grenache, Chenin) Napa

$48.00

Chenin Blanc 2016 Maison d’Amis, Clarksburg

$52.00Out of stock

Friulano 2017 Bastianich, Vini Orsone, Fruili, Italy

$48.00

Gavi 2017 Fontannafredda, (Cortese), Piemonte, Italy

$50.00Out of stock

Grillo 2016 Donnafugata, Sur Sur, Sicily, Italy

$50.00

Muller Thurgau 2017 Kettmeier, Alto Adige, Italy (organic)

$50.00

Pinot Bianco 2018 Elena Walch, Alto Adige, Italy (organic)

$51.00

Pinot Grigio 2018 Riff, Alto Adige

$46.00

Regaleali Bianco 2018 Tasca d’Almerita, (Inzolia, Grecanico, Cataratto) Sicily, Italy

$50.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Lieu Dit, Santa Ynez Valley

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Matthew Fritz

$48.00

Soave 2018 Gini, Veneto, Italy (organic)

$48.00

Spumante

Brut Rose NV , Cremante de Bourgogne, Victorine de Chastenay, France

$58.00

Champagne NV Lombard, Brut Premier Cru, Epernay, France

$75.00

Prosecco NV Jeio, Alto Adige, Italy

$56.00

Rosso Americano

Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 Maison d’Amis, Napa Valley

$88.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 Carte Blanche, Napa Valley

$92.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley

$125.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Esoterica by Kent Rasmussen, North Coast

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$70.00

Grenache 2015 Ballard Canyon, Penville Vineyards, Santa Ynez

$70.00

Oublie 2015 Booker Vineyards (Mouvedre, Grenache, Syrah), Paso Robles

$135.00

Pinot Noir 2016 Kendric Vineyards, Marin County

$58.00

Pinot Noir 2017 Kistler, Russian River Valley

$90.00

Pinot Noir 2018 Ellen Redding, Stubbs Vineyard, Marin County

$62.00

Sangiovese 2015 Kendric Vineyard, Shenandoah Valley

$50.00

Trilogy 2016 Flora Springs Winery, Cabernet blend, Napa Valley

$125.00

Zinfandel 2016 Ledge, Dante Dusi Vineyard, Paso Robles

$65.00

Zinfandel 2018 Saldo, Prisoner Wine Co., Napa Valley

$58.00

Rosso Italiano

Barbaresco 2016 Moccagatta, Piemonte, Italy

$110.00

Barbera d’Asti 2017 Boeri, Piemonte

$48.00

Barolo 2014 Fontannafredda, Piemonte, Italy

$100.00

Barolo 2015 Paolo Conterno, Riva del Bric, Piemonte

$100.00

Barolo 2015 Borgogno, Cannubi, Piemonte, Italy

$120.00

Brunello di Montalcino 2013 La Serena, Toscana, Italy

$90.00

Carmignano 2015 Riserva Elzana, Fattoria Ambra, Toscana, Italy (organic)

$60.00

Chianti 2017 Cetamura, Toscana, Italy

$48.00

Chianti Classico Riserva 2011 San Vincenti, Toscana, Italy

$60.00

Frappato 2017 Bell’Assai, Donnafugata, Sicily, Italy

$50.00

Modus 2016 Super Tuscan, Ruffino, Toscana, Italy

$56.00

Nebbiolo di Langhe 2017 Filippo Gallino, Canale, Italy

$54.00

Nero d’Avola 2015 Baglio di Grisi, Sicily, Italy

$48.00

Nero d’Avola 2016 Sherazade, Donnafugata, Sicily, Italy (organic)

$50.00

Nero d’Avola 2018 Colosi, Sicily, Italy

$52.00

Pinot Nero 2017 Red Angel, Silvio Jermann, Friuli

$60.00

Regaleali Rosso 2016 Tasca d’Almerita, (Nero d’Avola, Perricone) Sicily, Italy

$50.00

Rosso di Montalcino 2014 Amore e Magia, Podere Le Ripi, Toscana, Italy

$62.00

Rosso di Montalcino 2014 Col d’Orcia, Toscana

$60.00

Rosso di Montepulciano 2017 Corte alla Flora, Toscana

$50.00

Salina Rosso 2016 Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Virgon, Salina, Italy

$52.00

Sogno Mediterraneo 2017 Casadei, (Syrah, Grenache, Mouvedre) Toscana Italy

$70.00

Valpolicella Ripasso 2016 Ca del Laito, Bussola, Veneto

$54.00

Veronese Rosso 2015 Palazzo della Torre, Allegrini (Corina & Rondinella) Verona, Italy

$60.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016 Polizziano, Toscana

$66.00

Retail

Meyer Lemon Olive Oil

$20.00

Bacon Olive Oil

$20.00

Chili Olive Oil

$20.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.00

Aged Balsamic Vinegar

$40.00

Cali Candle

$20.00

Cali Diffuser

$30.00

Cali Travel Candle

$20.00

Bottle of Wine To Go

$15.00

Constantly changing selection of various red and white varietals, all at a wonderful price! Please inquire as to which wines are available

Cali large Candle

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo, CA 94960

Directions

