Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
CUCINA urbana - Bankers Hill
10,772 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
dining and design form the perfect union at san diego’s highly acclaimed CUCINA urbana, a california-inspired italian kitchen and wine shop, located in the heart of bankers hill since 2009. the restaurant boasts comfort and familiarity, welcoming diners to a country farmhouse with the added whimsy of a contemporary art installation.
Location
505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101-1634
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole - The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
4.5 • 965
1065 4th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant