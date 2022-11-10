Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

CUCINA urbana - Bankers Hill

10,772 Reviews

$$

505 Laurel St

San Diego, CA 92101-1634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

pepperoni + sausage pizza
italian chopped
short rib pappardelle

Garden + Small Plates

burnt brussels sprouts

burnt brussels sprouts

$10.00

ivan's hot sauce

italian chopped

italian chopped

$14.50

escarole + radicchio + green bean + tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb

heirloom tomato

$15.00

ceci bean + basil + castelvetrano + ela olive oil vinaigrette

persimmon + baby red beet

$17.00

treviso + calabrian pomegranate vinaigrette + crumbled pistachio + tahini emulsion

giant meatball

giant meatball

$13.50

marinara + mozzarella + polenta

hummus

hummus

$16.00

charred green onion + dukka pepita crunch + vegetable crudité + rosemary cracker

polenta board

polenta board

$18.00Out of stock

creamy mascarpone polenta + chef's whim ragu

potato gnocchi

potato gnocchi

$18.00

lamb sausage + bloomsdale spinach + pecorino cream + herb pesto

fig + proscuitto

$17.00Out of stock

stracciatella + green tomato + golden raisin chutney + belgian endive + radicchio + pea green

side GF crackers

$4.00

Pizza + Pasta

pepperoni + sausage pizza

pepperoni + sausage pizza

$21.00

ricotta + fresh mozzarella + tomato + garlic + basil (gluten free not available)

mushroom + goat cheese pizza

mushroom + goat cheese pizza

$19.00

caramelized onion + truffle oil (gluten free not available)

margherita pizza

margherita pizza

$18.50

tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (gluten free not available)

potato + mushroom n'duja pizza

$19.00

cashew besciamella + melted onion + spinach

calabrese salami + pineapple habanero jam pizza

$20.00

provolone dolce + red onion + arugula

cheese pizza

cheese pizza

$17.00
bucatini amatriciana

bucatini amatriciana

$22.00

guanciale + tomato + chili + pecorino

short rib pappardelle

short rib pappardelle

$24.50

cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan

rigatoni bolognese

rigatoni bolognese

$23.00

veal + pork + grana padano

shrimp fioretti

$26.00

shellfish panna + calabrian chili + snap pea + cherry tomato + basil + bread crumb

pumpkin + taleggio triangoli

$21.00

winter squash + kale + brandy pumpkin butter+ hazelnut

Large Plates

half chicken fra diavolo

half chicken fra diavolo

$27.00

mascarpone polenta + charred broccolini + preserved garlic + lemon

cucina burger

cucina burger

$22.00

fontal + calabrese salami + pickle aioli + brioche bun + parmesan fries

pork chop

$35.00

pancetta + cipollini onion + grilled radicchio + escarole + marsala jus

Sides + Sweets + Kids

creamy polenta

creamy polenta

$8.00

side marinara

$4.00
truffle parmesan fries

truffle parmesan fries

$8.50
traditional tiramisu for two

traditional tiramisu for two

$14.00

toasted hazelnut, serves 2

gianduja chocolate torta

$12.00

almond hazelnut croccantte +amaretto whip

Chocolate Scoop

$4.00

Dulce De Leche

$4.00
kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan

kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan

$9.50
kid spaghetti + butter + parmesan

kid spaghetti + butter + parmesan

$9.00

kids bolognese

$11.00

kids chicken fingers + fries

$13.00
kid mac + cheese

kid mac + cheese

$10.00

kids ice cream

$8.00

Pantry

virgils root beer (4 pack)

$9.00
dassi farms cherry tomatoes (1 pint)

dassi farms cherry tomatoes (1 pint)

$5.50
fresh pasta by the pound

fresh pasta by the pound

$8.00
san marzano tomato sauce (1 pint)

san marzano tomato sauce (1 pint)

$8.00
bolognese sauce (1 pint)

bolognese sauce (1 pint)

$13.00

veal + pork + soffrito + white wine + tomato

braised short rib sugo (1 pint)

braised short rib sugo (1 pint)

$19.00

red wine braised short rib + cremini mushroom + carrot.... CUCINA's most popular pasta sauce!

ivans hot sauce (1/2 pint)

ivans hot sauce (1/2 pint)

$6.00
oregano vinaigrette (1/2 pint)

oregano vinaigrette (1/2 pint)

$4.00

house italian dressing

half dozen eggs

half dozen eggs

$4.00
full dozen eggs

full dozen eggs

$6.00
small parmesan

small parmesan

$1.75
large parmesan

large parmesan

$4.00

Wine

BTL CUCINA WHITE

BTL CUCINA WHITE

$32.00

Chardonnay | 2017 | Veneto, Italy

BTL HARTFORD COURT

BTL HARTFORD COURT

$50.00

Chardonnay | 2018 | Russian River Valley, California

BTL CHATEAU LAULERIE

BTL CHATEAU LAULERIE

$26.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc | 2019 | Bergerac, France

BTL SCARPETTA

BTL SCARPETTA

$32.00

Pinot Grigio | 2019 | Friuli, Italy

BTL TASI PROSECCO

BTL TASI PROSECCO

$33.00

Glera | 2019 | Veneto, Italy

BTL FONTSAINTE

BTL FONTSAINTE

$33.00

Grenache Blend | 2019 | Languedoc, France

AUSTIN HOPE

AUSTIN HOPE

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | 2019 | Paso Robles, California

BTL CUCINA RED

BTL CUCINA RED

$39.00

Cabernet Merlot Blend | 2014 | Veneto, Italy

BTL DE FORVILLE

BTL DE FORVILLE

$36.00

Nebbiolo | 2019 | Piemonte, Italy

FINCA DECERO

FINCA DECERO

$25.00Out of stock

Malbec | 2017 | Mendoza, Argentina

BTL ODDERO BARBERA

BTL ODDERO BARBERA

$27.00

Barbera | 2018 | Piemonte, Italy

SUN SPRING FARMS

SUN SPRING FARMS

$30.00

Pinot Noir | 2017 | Santa Cruz Mountains, California

TALAMONTI

TALAMONTI

$24.00

Montepulciano | 2019 | Abruzzo, Italy

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

dining and design form the perfect union at san diego’s highly acclaimed CUCINA urbana, a california-inspired italian kitchen and wine shop, located in the heart of bankers hill since 2009. the restaurant boasts comfort and familiarity, welcoming diners to a country farmhouse with the added whimsy of a contemporary art installation.

Website

Location

505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101-1634

Directions

Gallery
CUCINA urbana image
CUCINA urbana image
CUCINA urbana image
CUCINA urbana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Stock - Hillcrest
orange star4.9 • 1,127
3805 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Corner Drafthouse
orange star4.7 • 289
495 Laurel st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barrio Star
orange star4.2 • 3,900
2706 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Crab Hut Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole - The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
orange star4.5 • 965
1065 4th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Sole Luna
orange star4.1 • 1,302
702 Ash St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston