Cucina Woodstock
No reviews yet
109 Mill Hill Road
Woodstock, NY 12498
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers & Soup
Baked Marinated Olives
chunks of parmesan, aged balsamic
Grass Fed Beef Meatballs
tomato sauce, parmesan polenta
Crispy Squid
arrabbiata sauce & herb-cornichon aioli
Eggplant Parmigiana
tomato sauce, basil
Stracciatella Soup
chicken broth, kale, eggs, parmesan cheese
Soup of the Day
black bean, chipotle lime, cilantro, creme fraiche
Appetizer Special
hummus, toasted pita, house marinated artichoke, grilled eggplant, parmesan, olives, prosciutto
Salads
Baby Greens
radish, sherry shallot vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
roasted beets, pistachio gremolata
Caesar BLT
anchovy dressing, bacon, olives, tomato, croutons
Organic Lacinato Kale Salad
tuscan pecorino, parmesan, currants, pine nuts, lemon olive oil, balsamic
Mozzarella Salad
avocado, prosciutto, baby greens, balsamic
Pizza
Margherita
mozzarella, tomato, oregano, basil sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread
Caprina
fig-rosemary jam, goat cheese, mozzarella, pear, arugula, truffle oil sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread
Cipolla
natural bacon, red onion, olives, tomato, mozzarella sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread
Panuozzo
sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread
Pizza Special
chorizo, arugula pesto, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread
Pasta & Risotto
Penne Puttanesca
olives, capers, garlic, parsley, spicy tomato
Rigatoni
sausage, peas, cream, spicy tomato
Potato Gnocchi Bava
four cheeses, kale, toasted walnuts
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli
local mushrooms, parmesan cream, pistachio gremolata
Fusilli Bolognese
ricotta, olive oil
Linguine
wild gulf shrimp, garlic, jalapeño, tomato sauce
Kid's Pasta
Pasta Special-Fettucine
fettucine, pork ragu, maitake mushrooms, spicy breadcrumbs
Risotto
sea scallops, roasted squash, sage, pepitas
Main Dishes
Slow Roasted Salmon
potato purée, shaved brussels sprouts, black truffle vinaigrette
Classic Chicken Parm
linguine, tomato, basil
Pork Chop
parmesan polenta, mushroom trifolati, broccoli rabe
Grass Fed Aged Rib Eye Steak
14 oz, rosemary fries, herb aioli
Quinoa
shiitake mushrooms, roasted winter vegetables, tahini
Entree Special- Bouillabaisse
snapper, cod, mussles, shrimp, squid, tomato, saffron broth, frilled baguette, rouille
Entree Special- Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib
red wine braised beef short rib, smashed fingerling potato, crispy brussel sprouts, pomegranate
Sides
Dessert
Butterscotch Budino
caramel, toasted coconut, whipped cream, sea salt
Salted Caramel Sundae
peanuts, caramel popcorn, hot fudge
Chocolate Molten Cake
vanilla gelato, caramel sauce
Italian Ricotta Cheesecake
fruit compote
Tiramisu
coffee-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cream
Affogato
espresso, vanilla gelato
Biscotti
1 Scoop Gelati or Sorbetti
vanilla, salted caramel, coconut or mango
2 Scoops Gelati or Sorbetti
vanilla, salted caramel, coconut or mango
3 Scoops Gelati or Sorbetti
vanilla, salted caramel, coconut or mango
Dessert Special-Ricotta Cannoli
ricotta cannoli, chocolate chip, orange, pistachio
Champagne & Sparkling
Brut, Dom Perignon
Champagne, France 2012
Brut, Cristal Louis Roederer
Champagne, France 2007
Brut Rosé, Billecart Salmon
Champagne, France NV
Brut, Laurent Perrier
Champagne, France NV
Brut, Yellow Label Veuve Clicquot
Champagne, France NV
Brut, Grande Reserve Baron-Fuente
France NV
Vouvray Troglodyte Brut, Alain Robert
France NV
Lambrusco Grasparossa, Cleto Chiarli
Emilia Romagna, Italy NV
Brut Rosé Cava, Raventos i Blanc de nit Rosé
Catalonia, Spain 2018
Brut Rosé, Tullia
Veneto, Italy NV
Brut Prosecco Superiore, Bortolotti Valdobbiadene
Veneto, Italy NV
Brut Prosecco , “fagher” Le Culture
Veneto, Italy NV
Champagne, Nicolas Feuillatte , Reserve Exclusive Brut
Veneto, Italy NV
Italian White
Sauvignon Blanc, Lis Neris
Friuli 2016
Orvieto Classico, Terre Veneate
Palazzone, Umbria 2020
Kerner, Abbazia di Novacella
Trentino-Alto Adige 2019
Riesling, St Michael Eppan
Trentino-Alto Adige 2019
Grillo, 'U Marusu
Fazio, Sicily 2018
Greco di Tufo, Alexandros Clelia Romano
Campania 2019
Vermentino, Argiolas
Sardinia 2020
Ribolla Gialla, Zuani
Friuli Venezia Giulia 2020
Falanghina, Antica Hirpinia
Campania 2020
Verdicchio, Sartarelli
Marche 2019
Lugana, Feliciana
Lombardia 2018
Gavi, Picollo Ernesto
Piedmont 2021
Pigato, Punta Crena
Liguria 2018
Pinot Grigio, Vigneti del Sole
Abruzzo 2020
International Whites
Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, Domaine Pierre Andre
Rhone, France 2017
Orange (Vermintino), Vichingo
Costa Toscana 2020
Chablis, Domaine Daniel Dampt, 1er Cru
Burgundy, France 2018
Chardonnay, Domaine Bernard Moreau
Burgundy, France 2019
Viognier, Cinquante Cinq
Languedoc, France 2020
Rioja Blanco, Cvne Monopole
Rioja, Spain 2020
Tocai Friulano, Millbrook Vineyard
Millbrook, New York 2019
Gruner Veltliner, Illahe
Willamette Valley 2019
Sauvignon Blanc, ZD
Napa Valley, California 2019
Cortese, "Tendu" Matthiason
Clarksburg, California 2019
Italian Red Northern
Sangiovese Appassimento, Tenuta Santodeno
Emilia-Romagna 2020
Amarone Della Valpolicella "Antonio Castagnedi" Tenuta Sant'Antonio
Veneto 2016
Ruche di Castagnole Monferrato, Gatto Pierfrancesco
Piedmont 2015
Dolcetto d'Alba, Monte Aribaldo
Piedmont 2019
Barbera d'Alba, Gianfranco Alessandria
Piedmont 2020
Nebbiolo "Perbacco", Vietti
Piedmont 2020
Barbaresco, Villadoria
Piedmont 2018
Barolo, "Dagromis" Gaja
Piedmont 2016
Barolo, Mauro Molino
Piedmont 2018
Pinot Nero, Erste + Neue
Alto Adige 2019
Italian Red Central
Brunello, Castiglion del Bosco
Tuscany, 2016
Borgoforte, Villa Pillo
Tuscany 2018
Magari, Gaja
Bolgheri 2018
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Dei
Tuscany 2017
Guidalberto, Tenuta San Guido
Tuscany 2018
Montepulciano, Cantina Zaccagnini
Abruzzo 2019
Modus Toscana, Ruffino
Tuscany 2017
Chianti, "Retromarcia" Monte Bernardi
Tuscany 2019
Syrah Blend, "Taneto" Badia di Morrona
Tuscany 2018
Italian Red Southern
International Reds
Syrah, "Holus Bolus" Black Sheep Finds
Santa Maria Valley, California 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon, Omen
Paso Robles, California 2018
Pinot Noir, Robert Sinskey
Los Carneros, Napa Valley, California 2016
Pinot Noir, Bench
Sonoma Coast, California 2019
Chateauneuf du Pape, Domaine de L'Harmas
Rhone, France 2019
Sancerre Rouge, Domaine Hubert Brochard
Loire Valley, France 2017
Bandol Rouge, Domaine le Galantin
Provence, France 2016
Bordeaux, La Sacristie, de la Vieille Cure
Fronsac, France 2015
Cotes-du-Rhone, Pic & Chapoutier
Rhone, France 2020
Tempranillo, Pinuaga "Nature" La Tierra de Castilla
Spain 2019
Malbec, "Roble" Valle las Acequias
Mendoza, Argentina 2017
Beer
Sloop Juice Bomb IPA
Peekskill Brewery Eastern Standard IPA
Arrowood Farms Dragonfly Double IPA
Crossroads Outrage IPA
Catskill Brewery Grass Wagon
Woodstock Brewery Endless Cycle IPA
Woodstock Brewery Baby Dragon Pale Ale
Von Trapp Helles Golden Lager
Menabrea Bionda Lager
Catskill Brewery Ball Lightning Pilsner
Stella Artois Pilsner
Keegan Ales Mother's Milk, Milk Stout
Crossroads Black Rock Stout
Bad Seed Hard Apple Cider
N/A Beck's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome!
109 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock, NY 12498