Cucina Woodstock

review star

No reviews yet

109 Mill Hill Road

Woodstock, NY 12498

Appetizers & Soup

Baked Marinated Olives

$10.00

chunks of parmesan, aged balsamic

Grass Fed Beef Meatballs

$16.00

tomato sauce, parmesan polenta

Crispy Squid

$18.00

arrabbiata sauce & herb-cornichon aioli

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

tomato sauce, basil

Stracciatella Soup

$11.00

chicken broth, kale, eggs, parmesan cheese

Soup of the Day

$13.00

black bean, chipotle lime, cilantro, creme fraiche

Appetizer Special

$20.00

hummus, toasted pita, house marinated artichoke, grilled eggplant, parmesan, olives, prosciutto

Salads

Baby Greens

$12.00

radish, sherry shallot vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$18.00

roasted beets, pistachio gremolata

Caesar BLT

$16.00

anchovy dressing, bacon, olives, tomato, croutons

Organic Lacinato Kale Salad

$17.00

tuscan pecorino, parmesan, currants, pine nuts, lemon olive oil, balsamic

Mozzarella Salad

$17.00

avocado, prosciutto, baby greens, balsamic

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato, oregano, basil sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread

Caprina

$19.00

fig-rosemary jam, goat cheese, mozzarella, pear, arugula, truffle oil sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread

Cipolla

$18.00

natural bacon, red onion, olives, tomato, mozzarella sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread

Panuozzo

$18.00

sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread

Pizza Special

$19.00

chorizo, arugula pesto, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato sausage, tomato, chili flakes, mozzarella *normal flatbread style: personal size, 8"x10" oval, thin & crispy *gluten free: 10" round shape, thicker than normal flatbread

Pasta & Risotto

Penne Puttanesca

$22.00

olives, capers, garlic, parsley, spicy tomato

Rigatoni

$26.00

sausage, peas, cream, spicy tomato

Potato Gnocchi Bava

$25.00

four cheeses, kale, toasted walnuts

Spinach Ricotta Ravioli

$25.00

local mushrooms, parmesan cream, pistachio gremolata

Fusilli Bolognese

$26.00

ricotta, olive oil

Linguine

$27.00

wild gulf shrimp, garlic, jalapeño, tomato sauce

Kid's Pasta

$14.00

Pasta Special-Fettucine

$26.00

fettucine, pork ragu, maitake mushrooms, spicy breadcrumbs

Risotto

$29.00

sea scallops, roasted squash, sage, pepitas

Main Dishes

Slow Roasted Salmon

$34.00

potato purée, shaved brussels sprouts, black truffle vinaigrette

Classic Chicken Parm

$29.00

linguine, tomato, basil

Pork Chop

$32.00

parmesan polenta, mushroom trifolati, broccoli rabe

Grass Fed Aged Rib Eye Steak

$45.00

14 oz, rosemary fries, herb aioli

Quinoa

$21.00

shiitake mushrooms, roasted winter vegetables, tahini

Entree Special- Bouillabaisse

$42.00

snapper, cod, mussles, shrimp, squid, tomato, saffron broth, frilled baguette, rouille

Entree Special- Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib

$42.00

red wine braised beef short rib, smashed fingerling potato, crispy brussel sprouts, pomegranate

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Rosemary Fries

$9.00

Potato Purée

$9.00

Roasted Winter Vegetables

$9.00

roasted winter vegetables

Dessert

Butterscotch Budino

$13.00

caramel, toasted coconut, whipped cream, sea salt

Salted Caramel Sundae

$12.00

peanuts, caramel popcorn, hot fudge

Chocolate Molten Cake

$14.00

vanilla gelato, caramel sauce

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

$12.00

fruit compote

Tiramisu

$12.00

coffee-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cream

Affogato

$6.00

espresso, vanilla gelato

Biscotti

$5.00

1 Scoop Gelati or Sorbetti

$2.50

vanilla, salted caramel, coconut or mango

2 Scoops Gelati or Sorbetti

$5.00

vanilla, salted caramel, coconut or mango

3 Scoops Gelati or Sorbetti

$8.00

vanilla, salted caramel, coconut or mango

Dessert Special-Ricotta Cannoli

$14.00

ricotta cannoli, chocolate chip, orange, pistachio

Champagne & Sparkling

Brut, Dom Perignon

$498.00

Champagne, France 2012

Brut, Cristal Louis Roederer

$428.00

Champagne, France 2007

Brut Rosé, Billecart Salmon

$178.00

Champagne, France NV

Brut, Laurent Perrier

$172.00

Champagne, France NV

Brut, Yellow Label Veuve Clicquot

$138.00

Champagne, France NV

Brut, Grande Reserve Baron-Fuente

$98.00

France NV

Vouvray Troglodyte Brut, Alain Robert

$54.00

France NV

Lambrusco Grasparossa, Cleto Chiarli

$48.00

Emilia Romagna, Italy NV

Brut Rosé Cava, Raventos i Blanc de nit Rosé

$64.00

Catalonia, Spain 2018

Brut Rosé, Tullia

$46.00

Veneto, Italy NV

Brut Prosecco Superiore, Bortolotti Valdobbiadene

$58.00

Veneto, Italy NV

Brut Prosecco , “fagher” Le Culture

$52.00

Veneto, Italy NV

Champagne, Nicolas Feuillatte , Reserve Exclusive Brut

$108.00

Veneto, Italy NV

Italian White

Sauvignon Blanc, Lis Neris

$80.00

Friuli 2016

Orvieto Classico, Terre Veneate

$46.00

Palazzone, Umbria 2020

Kerner, Abbazia di Novacella

$54.00

Trentino-Alto Adige 2019

Riesling, St Michael Eppan

$60.00

Trentino-Alto Adige 2019

Grillo, 'U Marusu

$48.00

Fazio, Sicily 2018

Greco di Tufo, Alexandros Clelia Romano

$60.00

Campania 2019

Vermentino, Argiolas

$58.00

Sardinia 2020

Ribolla Gialla, Zuani

$56.00

Friuli Venezia Giulia 2020

Falanghina, Antica Hirpinia

$58.00

Campania 2020

Verdicchio, Sartarelli

$42.00

Marche 2019

Lugana, Feliciana

$38.00

Lombardia 2018

Gavi, Picollo Ernesto

$48.00

Piedmont 2021

Pigato, Punta Crena

$72.00

Liguria 2018

Pinot Grigio, Vigneti del Sole

$46.00

Abruzzo 2020

International Whites

Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, Domaine Pierre Andre

$96.00Out of stock

Rhone, France 2017

Orange (Vermintino), Vichingo

$60.00

Costa Toscana 2020

Chablis, Domaine Daniel Dampt, 1er Cru

$76.00

Burgundy, France 2018

Chardonnay, Domaine Bernard Moreau

$68.00

Burgundy, France 2019

Viognier, Cinquante Cinq

$42.00

Languedoc, France 2020

Rioja Blanco, Cvne Monopole

$40.00

Rioja, Spain 2020

Tocai Friulano, Millbrook Vineyard

$46.00

Millbrook, New York 2019

Gruner Veltliner, Illahe

$54.00

Willamette Valley 2019

Sauvignon Blanc, ZD

$82.00

Napa Valley, California 2019

Cortese, "Tendu" Matthiason

$64.00

Clarksburg, California 2019

Italian Red Northern

Sangiovese Appassimento, Tenuta Santodeno

$56.00

Emilia-Romagna 2020

Amarone Della Valpolicella "Antonio Castagnedi" Tenuta Sant'Antonio

$124.00

Veneto 2016

Ruche di Castagnole Monferrato, Gatto Pierfrancesco

$62.00

Piedmont 2015

Dolcetto d'Alba, Monte Aribaldo

$60.00

Piedmont 2019

Barbera d'Alba, Gianfranco Alessandria

$46.00

Piedmont 2020

Nebbiolo "Perbacco", Vietti

$78.00

Piedmont 2020

Barbaresco, Villadoria

$82.00

Piedmont 2018

Barolo, "Dagromis" Gaja

$272.00

Piedmont 2016

Barolo, Mauro Molino

$84.00

Piedmont 2018

Pinot Nero, Erste + Neue

$50.00

Alto Adige 2019

Italian Red Central

Brunello, Castiglion del Bosco

$140.00

Tuscany, 2016

Borgoforte, Villa Pillo

$42.00

Tuscany 2018

Magari, Gaja

$196.00

Bolgheri 2018

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Dei

$76.00

Tuscany 2017

Guidalberto, Tenuta San Guido

$114.00

Tuscany 2018

Montepulciano, Cantina Zaccagnini

$58.00

Abruzzo 2019

Modus Toscana, Ruffino

$76.00

Tuscany 2017

Chianti, "Retromarcia" Monte Bernardi

$64.00

Tuscany 2019

Syrah Blend, "Taneto" Badia di Morrona

$50.00

Tuscany 2018

Italian Red Southern

Taurasi, Antica Hirpinia

$82.00

Campagnia 2015

Primitivo, Masseria li Veli

$46.00Out of stock

Puglia 2020

Etna Rosso, Tenuta Delle Terre Nere

$56.00

Sicily 2020

Aglianico, Di Majo Norante

$54.00

Molise 2016

International Reds

Syrah, "Holus Bolus" Black Sheep Finds

$104.00Out of stock

Santa Maria Valley, California 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon, Omen

$68.00

Paso Robles, California 2018

Pinot Noir, Robert Sinskey

$126.00

Los Carneros, Napa Valley, California 2016

Pinot Noir, Bench

$64.00

Sonoma Coast, California 2019

Chateauneuf du Pape, Domaine de L'Harmas

$98.00

Rhone, France 2019

Sancerre Rouge, Domaine Hubert Brochard

$72.00

Loire Valley, France 2017

Bandol Rouge, Domaine le Galantin

$68.00

Provence, France 2016

Bordeaux, La Sacristie, de la Vieille Cure

$58.00

Fronsac, France 2015

Cotes-du-Rhone, Pic & Chapoutier

$50.00

Rhone, France 2020

Tempranillo, Pinuaga "Nature" La Tierra de Castilla

$44.00

Spain 2019

Malbec, "Roble" Valle las Acequias

$38.00

Mendoza, Argentina 2017

To Go

To Go Ginger Margarita 16 oz

$44.00

To Go Ginger Margarita 8 oz

$23.00

To Go Negroni 16 oz

$44.00

To Go Negroni 8 oz

$23.00

To Go Zenzero 16 oz

$44.00

To Go Zenzero 8 oz

$23.00

Beer

Sloop Juice Bomb IPA

$8.00

Peekskill Brewery Eastern Standard IPA

$8.00

Arrowood Farms Dragonfly Double IPA

$13.00

Crossroads Outrage IPA

$12.00

Catskill Brewery Grass Wagon

$12.00

Woodstock Brewery Endless Cycle IPA

$12.00

Woodstock Brewery Baby Dragon Pale Ale

$12.00

Von Trapp Helles Golden Lager

$8.00

Menabrea Bionda Lager

$7.00

Catskill Brewery Ball Lightning Pilsner

$12.00

Stella Artois Pilsner

$6.00

Keegan Ales Mother's Milk, Milk Stout

$8.00

Crossroads Black Rock Stout

$12.00

Bad Seed Hard Apple Cider

$8.00

N/A Beck's

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome!

Location

109 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock, NY 12498

Directions

