Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cucinella's Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

214 East 5th Street

Greenville, NC 27858

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BUILD YOUR OWN PIE

12” NY Style

$11.00

marinara, mozzarella

18” NY Style

$16.00

marinara, mozzarella

SPECIALTY PIES

Aloha 12"

$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, bacon, ham, fresh pineapple

Aloha 18"

$23.50

marinara, mozzarella, bacon, ham, fresh pineapple

Bianca White 12"

$14.50

garlic and olive oil, parmesan, romano, ricotta, mozzarella (no red sauce)

Bianca White 18"

$20.00

garlic and olive oil, parmesan, romano, ricotta, mozzarella (no red sauce)

Buffalo Chicken 12"

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$14.50

garlic and olive oil, parmesan, romano, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, your choice of blue cheese or ranch (no red sauce)

Buffalo Chicken 18"

Buffalo Chicken 18"

$20.00

garlic and olive oil, parmesan, romano, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, your choice of blue cheese or ranch (no red sauce)

Carolina Pie 12"

Carolina Pie 12"

$13.25

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ranch

Carolina Pie 18"

Carolina Pie 18"

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ranch

Cucinella's House Pie 12"

$18.75

marinara, pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, side of balsamic glaze

Cucinella's House Pie 18"

$25.00

marinara, pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, side of balsamic glaze

Flamethrower 12"

$16.00

marinara, mozzarella, bacon, hot cherry peppers, fresh jalapeno, hot honey, red pepper

Flamethrower 18"

$22.00

marinara, mozzarella, bacon, hot cherry peppers, fresh jalapeno, hot honey, red pepper

Margherita 12"

$14.25

garlic and olive oil, marinara, parmesan, romano, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Margherita 18"

$20.00

garlic and olive oil, marinara, parmesan, romano, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Meat Lovers 12"

$19.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon

Meat Lovers 18"

$26.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon

Pie of the Week 12"

$18.25

call in, stop by, or check our social media pages to find out what our pie of the week is!

Pie of the Week 18"

$24.50

call in, stop by, or check our social media pages to find out what our pie of the week is!

Pig and Fig 12"

$18.75

garlic and olive oil, parmesan, romano, mozzarella, prosciutto, dried figs, fresh mozzarella, arugula, side of balsamic glaze (no red sauce)

Pig and Fig 18"

$25.75

garlic and olive oil, parmesan, romano, mozzarella, prosciutto, dried figs, fresh mozzarella, arugula, side of balsamic glaze (no red sauce)

The Spartan 12"

$23.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, mushrooms (a portion of all proceeds will be donated to ccs athletics)

The Spartan 18"

$32.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, mushrooms (a portion of all proceeds will be donated to ccs athletics)

Uncle Paulie 12"

$16.00

marinara, mozzarella, sliced meatballs, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, hot honey

Uncle Paulie 18"

$22.00

marinara, mozzarella, sliced meatballs, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, hot honey

Veggie Lovers 12"

$19.00

red onion, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers

Veggie Lovers 18"

$26.00

red onion, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers

STUFFED FAVORITES

Giant Calzone

Giant Calzone

$13.00

ricotta, mozzarella, and your choice of 2 toppings, side of marinara

Giant Stromboli

Giant Stromboli

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella, and your choice of 2 toppings, side of marinara

SALADS

House Salad Large

House Salad Large

$9.00

spring mix, romaine, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, parmesan, romano, asiago, red onion, salami, house made italian vinaigrette dressing

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$7.00

spring mix, romaine, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, parmesan, romano, asiago, red onion, salami, house made italian vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad Large

Garden Salad Large

$9.00

spring mix, romaine, roma tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, green bell peppers, choice of dressing

Garden Salad Small

Garden Salad Small

$7.00

spring mix, romaine, roma tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, green bell peppers, choice of dressing

Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$9.00

spring mix, kalamata olives, feta, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, greek dressing

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$7.00

spring mix, kalamata olives, feta, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, greek dressing

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$8.00

romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, romano, asiago, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, romano, asiago, caesar dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00

basil, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic glaze, cracked black pepper, cracked sea salt

GRINDERS

Italian Grinder Small

Italian Grinder Small

$6.00

salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, mayo, house italian vinaigrette, shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes

Italian Grinder Large

Italian Grinder Large

$12.00

salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, mayo, house italian vinaigrette, shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes

Meatball Grinder Small

Meatball Grinder Small

$6.00

meatballs, provolone, house marinara

Meatball Grinder Large

Meatball Grinder Large

$12.00

meatballs, provolone, house marinara

Chicken Pesto Grinder Small

$6.00

sliced chicken, provolone, pesto, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes

Chicken Pesto Grinder Large

$12.00

sliced chicken, provolone, pesto, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes

KNOTS

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.25

olive oil, garlic, parmesan, romano

Cheesy Knots

Cheesy Knots

$6.25

garlic knots covered in melted mozzarella

Topped Knots

Topped Knots

$8.25

cheesy knots covered in 1 topping of your choice

DESSERTS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

hand made to order

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$6.25

layers of yellow cake filled with mascarpone lemon cream

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$6.50

a NY classic, shipped in weekly

Giant Fudge Brownie

Giant Fudge Brownie

$6.75

chocolate fudge brownie, chocolate drizzle

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

$2.25

EXTRAS

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

4 oz House Italian Vinaigrette

$1.00

4 oz Caesar

$1.00

4 oz Greek

$1.00

4 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

4 oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Meatballs (6)

$7.00

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

2 oz Hot Honey

$1.00

4 oz Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

4 oz Garlic Aioli

$1.00

12" Dough Ball

$4.00

18" Dough Ball

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

214 East 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27858

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kings Deli
orange starNo Reviews
201 East 5th Street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Fifth Street GREENVILLE, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Starlight Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th st greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Smashed Waffles - Greenville, NC
orange starNo Reviews
718 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Quarters Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1011 S Charles Blvd, STE F Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
MPOURIUM
orange starNo Reviews
814 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Greenville
orange star4.2 • 610
1400 Charles Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 120
2247 W Arlington Blvd Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston