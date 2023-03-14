Cucinella's Pizzeria and Italian Ice - Winterville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4125 Old Tar Road Ste L, Winterville, NC 28590
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marabella Winterville - 781 W Fire Tower Rd.
No Reviews
781 West Firetower Road Winterville, NC 28590
View restaurant
EL AZADOR - TAQUERIA
No Reviews
109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurant