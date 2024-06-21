This restaurant does not have any images
FOOD
APPYS
- Mediterranean Cioppino
A tasty combination of fresh local mussels, clams, shrimp, prawns & scallops sautéed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and tomato in a white wine sauce$28.00
- Spicy Meat Balls
The traditional southern Italian recipe, handmade with beef and sausage meat, fresh herbs & spices and slowly braised in our pomodoro sauce.$23.00
- Spicy Prawns
South Pacific tiger prawns sautéed with fresh chili, garlic butter, white wine and pomodoro sauce.$23.00
SALAD
- Garden Salad
Seasonal greens, carrots, arugula, tomatoes & cucumber with homemade roasted shallot dijon vinaigrette.$16.00
- Caesar Salad
The classic, with roasted garlic croutons, parmesan cheese & homemade dressing.$16.00
- Spinach Salad
With goat cheese, sundried cranberries, toasted honey pecans & balsamic reduction.$16.00
- Tomato & Onion Caprese
With fresh bocconcini cheese, capers, balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil$16.00
PASTA
- Chicken Cannelloni
Hand rolled with asiago cheese, roasted chicken, parmesan and sautéed spinach & baked in a creamy tomato and Homemade Specialty Pasta basil sauce.$28.00
- Lasagna
Homemade classic recipe of fresh pasta sheets layered with béchamel sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese and the original Bolognese meat sauce.$28.00
- Conchiglioni
Homemade fresh pasta shells, stuffed with organic spinach, fresh ricotta & asiago cheese, baked in a creamy tomato and basil sauce.$28.00
- Linguine Pescatora
A simple “fisherman's style” dish of fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, prawns & scallops tossed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh tomatoes$32.00
- Linguine Gamberoni
South Pacific prawns, sautéed with fresh tomatoes, garlic, butter and white wine in a spicy pomodoro sauce.$32.00
- Spaghetti & Meat Balls
This southern Italian recipe blends the richness of our spiced pomodoro sauce with the tender flavour of our handmade spicy meat balls.$28.00
- Fettuccine Salmone
The Italian spin on a West Coast classic, with wild B.C. smoked salmon, garlic, capers, dill and a touch of white wine in a light cream sauce.$27.00
- Maccheroni Ragu Bolognese
An authentic sauce made with slow braised ground beef, plump tomatoes & red wine, best enjoyed with fresh parmesan cheese.$25.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara
An Italian classic with crisp home-made pancetta, fresh cream, parmesan cheese and egg yolk.$25.00
- Linguine Creamy Pesto
Home made linguine tossed with cream, fresh basil & pine nut pesto sauce topped with grilled chicken breast and parmesan cheese.$27.00
- Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi
Handmade potato and spinach dumplings tossed with gorgonzola, asiago, mozzarella and parmesan cheese in a velvety cream sauce.$26.00
PIZZA
- Margherita
The authentic Italian pizza since 1889, topped with crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil, simply delicious!$20.00
- Vesuvio
This is a spicy one… pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, spicy salame, hot capicollo, chili garlic Inferno sauce & mozzarella cheese$24.00
- Capricciosa
This “capricious” pizza is an all time favourite, topped with crushed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, ham, artichoke hearts, black olives & field mushrooms.$24.00
- Vegetarian
With artichoke hearts, red onions, grilled eggplant & zucchini, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese and crushed tomatoes, it makes a great choice for any palate.$24.00
- Del Mare
Fresh basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, garlic and white wine sauteed prawns, red onions and mushrooms.$24.00
- All Cheese Bianca
Our special blend of mozzarella, aged gouda, asiago, gorgonzola, parmesan and mascarpone cream cheese, make this the ultimate in stringy cheesiness.$24.00
- The Cuckoo
Roasted chicken breast, artichoke hearts, creamy goat cheese & roasted peppers, with crushed tomatoes and mozzarella.$24.00
- Verde
Fresh basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast and goat cheese, topped with arugula and balsamic reduction.$24.00
- Boscaiola
Flavours of the forest, with local wild chanterelles (as available) and a medley of seasonal mushrooms sautéed with garlic & thyme, topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy mascarpone cheese base, drizzled with Italian truffle's oil.$24.00
- Peperoni Pizza
Your kid's favourite with pomodoro, mozzarella and tons of pepperoni!$22.00
- Hawaiian Pizza$24.00
- Mediterranean Pizza
Savoury thick crust with a base of plum tomatoes, fresh spinach, mozzarella, roasted peppers, black olives and goat cheese.$28.00
- Meat Ball Pizza
A meatlover's dream, savoury thick crust topped with spicy tomato sauce, plump meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.$30.00
REGIONAL DISHES
- Risotto Cinque Terre
The creamy texture of Italian Carnaroli Rice, with a medley of fresh mussels & clams, shrimp, prawns & scallops with white wine and fresh tomato broth$32.00
- Pollo alla Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast baked with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti pomodoro.$35.00
- Risotto Piemontese
Local chanterelles & wild mushrooms (as available), slowly braised with rich beef stock and parmesan cheese for a traditional Piedmont Risotto, drizzled with truffle oil.$30.00
TAKE OUT
- Mac & Cheese
A decadent favourite for the kid in all of us... our house made maccheroni in a creamy cheese sauce.$24.00
- Frozen Lasagna
Our delicious homemade lasagna ready to take from the freezer and bake at home to enjoy!$22.00
- Frozen Canneloni
Our delicious homemade cannelloni available frozen to take home and bake to enjoy anytime!$22.00
- Side Focaccia To Go
House baked in our wood burning forno oven.$5.00
- Full Focaccia To Go
House baked in our wood burning forno oven.$7.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
2310 Alberni Highway, Coombs, CN V0R 1M0