Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuckoo's Chicken House Cuckoo's Chicken

472 Reviews

$$

128 E College Dr

Durango, CO 81301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (Bone-In) - Full Order (8)
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)
Chicken Finger Dinner

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Basket of Chips & Salsa

Lge Onion Rings

$8.00

Fresh Cut & Deep Fried

Loaded Potato Wedges

$12.00

1/2 Loaded Potato Wedges

$7.00

Nachos

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers. Served wtih Salsa

1/2 Order of Nachos

$9.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers. Served wtih Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$10.00

6 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)

$9.00

10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.

Southwest Munchers - 10 Pieces

$6.00Out of stock

10 Breaded rounds stuffed with potato, jalapenos and cheese. Choice of salsa or ranch dressing.

Southwest Munchers - 25 Pieces

$10.00Out of stock

Breaded rounds stuffed with potato, jalapenos and cheese. Choice of salsa or ranch dressing.

Breaded Shrimp App

$14.00

10 Large Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce

Small Onion Rings

$3.00

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Basket of Fried Okra with choice of dipping sauce.

Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Mixed green salad-Romaine Lettuce, cucumber slice, tomato wedge, celery stick, topped with croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

A traditonal Cuckoo's Caesar Salad-Romaine lettuce, cucumber slice, tomato wedge, celery stick, Cheddar-Jack and Parmesan Cheeses, Croutons

Chicken Caeser Salad

$16.00

Our Caesar Salad topped with your choice of a Cuckoo's Style, Blackened (GF), or Grilled (GF) chicken Breast

Buffalo Finger Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Style chicken Fingers served on a large salad, tossed in your choice of dressing

Award Winning Wings

Wings (Bone-In) - 1/2 Order (4)

$9.50

Half a pound with choice of one sauce. Not your average wings. Jumbo wings 2-3 oz. each, marinated, lightly breaded, and cooked to perfection. *Premium Sauces additional $1

Wings (Bone-In) - Full Order (8)

$18.00

Over a pound with choice of one or two sauces. Not your average wings. Jumbo wings 2-3 oz. each, marinated, lightly breaded, and cooked to perfection. Choose 2 Sauces. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.

Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - 1/2 Order (4)

$9.50

Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.

Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)

$18.00

Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.

5# Order of Wings

$85.00

Choice of 2 Wing Sauces / Pint of Ranch or Blue Cheese

5# Order of Chicken Fingers

$85.00

Choice of 2 Wing Sauces / Pint of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Sandwiches

Outback Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast, smothered in BBQ Sauce & topped with melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fingers covered in Marinara and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Hoagie

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Shaved steak with American Cheese & onions on a hoagie

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Huge 8 oz. battered cod fillet on a hoagie

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Cuckoo's Style, Blackened, or Grilled to Perfection

BBQ Chicken Finger Sandwich

$12.00

Fingers with BBQ Sauce, topped with green chili and bacon

Cuckoo's Burger

$11.00

A delicious half pound burger - Choose your additions to have it your way!

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

A grilled balck bean pattyer (Vegan) served on a burger bun

Dinner Baskets

Breaded Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

10 Jumbo Guinness Battered Shrimp, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw, and Cocktail Sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

A huge 8 oz Battered Cod Fillet, with French Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce

Chicken & Biscuits

$15.00

A Breast, Thigh, Leg & Whole Wing, served with 2 Biscuits, Chicken Gravy

Entrees

1/4 Chicken Dinner

$14.00

A Breast and a Thigh or a Leg, served with potato, vegetable and a Buttermilk Biscuit

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$16.00

A Breast, Thigh, Leg, and Whole Wing, served with potato, vegetable and a Buttermilk Biscuit

Chicken Finger Dinner

$22.00

A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's

Chicken Wing Dinner

$22.00

A pound of wings, with choice of sauce and all the dinner fixin's

Chicken

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Thigh

$5.00

Chicken Leg

$5.00

Whole Wing

$3.00

4 Pieces of Chicken

$13.00

Breast, Thigh, Leg, Whole Wing

8 Pieces of Chicken

$26.00

2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Whole Wings

Banquet Dinner for 4

$44.00

10 Pieces of Chicken - 2 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Legs, 2 Whole Wings, Large Mashed Potatoes, Pint of Veggies & 4 Biscuits - NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Boneless Breast

$4.00

ala carte

Small Fry

$3.00

Large Fry

$5.00

Small Potato Wedges (4)

$3.00

Large Potato Wedges (8)

$5.00

Small Onion Rings

$3.00

Lge Onion Rings

$8.00

Fresh Cut & Deep Fried

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Celery Sticks

$2.00

Side of Veggies

$1.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Pint of Ranch Dressing

$4.00

Pint of Blue Cheese Dressing

$4.00

Extra Salsa

$2.00

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Boneless Breast

$4.00

Sour Cream - Side

$1.00

Kid Ranch

$0.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.00

Pint Of Wing Sauce

$5.00

Kid's Meals

Kid Wings Meal

$7.00

3 Wings with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink

Kid Chicken Fingers Meal

$7.00

3 Chicken Fingers with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink

Kid Mac & Cheese Bites Meal

$7.00

4 Mach & Cheese Bites with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & a drink

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Hot Dog with Fries, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & a drink

Kid Drumstick

$7.00

Hot Dog with Fries, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & a drink

Soup

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Ask your server for today's selection, served with crackers

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Ask your server for today's selection, served with crackers

Specials

Open Food

Open Drink

3 Leg Dinner Special

$14.00

5 Whole Wing Special

$14.00Out of stock

2 Breast Special

$15.00

$5 Mexi

$5.00

BBQ Bacon burger

$15.00

Liquor

Well Vodka-Finlandia

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Mandrin

$6.50

Absolut Peppar

$6.50

Absolut Vanil

$6.50

Absolut Wild Tea

$6.50

Absolut Wild Tea

$6.50

Belvedere

$8.50

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Effen Cucumber

$7.50

Fugu

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Cherry Noir

$9.50

Grey Goose Citron

$9.50

Grey Goose Le Poir

$9.50

Marble Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry Rose

$6.00

Tito's

$6.50

Woody

$8.00

Well Vodka-Finlandia DBL

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$13.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$13.00

Absolut Mandrin DBL

$13.00

Absolut Peppar DBL

$13.00

Absolut Vanil DBL

$13.00

Absolut Wild Tea DBL

$13.00

Absolut Wild Tea DBL

$13.00

Belvedere DBL

$17.00

Chopin DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$12.00

Effen Cucumber DBL

$13.00

Fugu DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose DBL

$19.00

Grey Goose Cherry Noir DBL

$19.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$19.00

Grey Goose Le Poir DBL

$19.00

Marble Vodka DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff Cherry DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff Strawberry Rose DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$13.00

Woody DBL

$16.00

Well-New Amsterdam

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Dry Town

$8.50

Gunpowder Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Jackalope

$8.00

Suntory Roku

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well-New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$16.00

Dry Town DBL

$17.00

Gunpowder Gin DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Jackalope DBL

$16.00

Suntory Roku DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Well Rum-Bacardi

$6.00

61 Cachaca

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kracken Rum

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$6.50

Well Rum-Bacardi DBL

$12.00

61 Cachaca DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Kracken Rum DBL

$14.00

Malibu Rum DBL

$13.00

Well Tequila-El Jimador

$6.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.50

Espolón Anejo

$12.00

Espolón Reposado

$10.00

Espolón Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$7.50

Hussong's Silver

$7.00

Hussong's Reposado

$9.00

Hussong's Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Costa Tequila Rep

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Well Tequila-El Jimador DBL

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$26.00

Casamigos Silver DBL

$22.00

Corzo Anejo DBL

$24.00

Corzo Reposado DBL

$22.00

Corzo Silver DBL

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$20.00

Herradora Reposado DBL

$18.00

Herradora Silver DBL

$13.00

Hussong's Silver DBL

$14.00

Hussong's Reposado DBL

$18.00

Hussong's Anejo DBL

$10.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$22.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$24.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$14.00

Well Whiskey-Old Forester

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jamesons

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$13.00

Dewars Honey

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.00Out of stock

Grant's

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Pendleton

$7.00

Pendleton 1910 (rye)

$9.00

Revelstoke Pecan

$8.00

Stanahans

$9.50

Toki

$8.50

The Arran

$9.50

The Balvenie

$10.00

The Macallan

$13.00

Well Whiskey-Old Forester DBL

$12.00

Bulliet DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$13.00

Jim Beam DBL

$13.00

Jack Fire DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniel's Honey DBL

$13.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$13.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$24.00

Well Scotch DBL

$12.00

Jamesons DBL

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL

$26.00

Dewars Honey DBL

$13.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$14.00

Grant's DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$17.00

Pendleton DBL

$14.00

Pendleton 1910 (rye) DBL

$18.00

Revelstoke Pecan DBL

$16.00

Stanahans DBL

$19.00

Toki DBL

$17.00

The Arran DBL

$19.00

The Balvenie DBL

$20.00

The Macallan DBL

$26.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Applepucker

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.50

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Blue Cucaco

$6.00

Bourbon Ball

$6.50

Buttershots

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Drambuie

$7.00

E & J

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Gingercello

$8.00

Goldschlarger

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lychee

$6.00

Midori

$8.00

Moonlight Expresso

$8.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Solerno

$9.50

St Germain

$8.50

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$14.00

Aperol DBL

$14.00

Applepucker DBL

$12.00

Bailey's DBL

$15.00

Black Raspberry DBL

$12.00

Blue Cucaco DBL

$12.00

Bourbon Ball DBL

$13.00

Buttershots DBL

$12.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Chartreuse DBL

$24.00

Drambuie DBL

$14.00

E & J DBL

$14.00

Fernet DBL

$14.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Frangelico DBL

$17.00

Gingercello DBL

$16.00

Goldschlarger DBL

$14.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$19.00

Hennessy DBL

$18.00

Jagermeister DBL

$14.00

Kahlua DBL

$14.00

Lychee DBL

$12.00

Midori DBL

$16.00

Moonlight Expresso DBL

$16.00

Peachtree DBL

$12.00

Pimm's DBL

$16.00

Solerno DBL

$19.00

St Germain DBL

$17.00

Triple Sec DBL

$12.00

Tuaca DBL

$13.00

Beer

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Euphoria

$6.00

16oz Blue Moon

$6.00

16oz PBR

$4.00

16oz Pinstripe

$6.00

16oz Crank Yanker IPA

$6.00

Pitch Coors Light

$14.00

Pitch Euphoria

$20.00

Pitch Blue Moon

$20.00

Pitch PBR

$13.00

Pitch Pinstripe

$20.00

Pitch Crank Yanker IPA

$20.00

60 oz Coors Light Tower

$18.00Out of stock

60 oz Crank Yanker IPA Tower

$24.00Out of stock

60 oz SKA Pinstripe Tower

$24.00Out of stock

60 oz Euphoria Tower

$24.00Out of stock

60 oz Blue Moon Tower

$24.00Out of stock

60oz PBR

$17.00Out of stock

100 oz Coors Light Tower

$25.00Out of stock

100 oz Crank Yanker IPA Tower

$35.00Out of stock

100 oz SKA Pinstripe Tower

$35.00Out of stock

100 oz Euphoria Tower

$35.00Out of stock

100 oz PBR

$23.00Out of stock

100 oz Blue Moon

$35.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Dos XX

$4.50

Fat Tire

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$5.00

Nitro Cream Ale

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

TRULY

$5.00

Voodo IPA

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.00

Barefoot Merlot

$6.00

Canon Road Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$6.00

Hahn Rose

$9.00

Hahn Rose BTL

$35.00

Lunnetta

$8.00

Red Blend

$6.00

Cocktail

White Russian

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Caramel Apple Shot

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

LIT

$10.00

N/a Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mist Twist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer - 1/2 Tea/1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade NA

$4.00

Peach Lemonade NA

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Flavored Margarita

$10.00

Flavored Mule

$10.00

Cuckoos Chiller

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Very Cherry Tanqueray

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Peachy John Daly

$9.00

Watermelon Splash

$10.00

Lori’s Luau

$9.00

Clouds In My Coffee

$9.00

Flavored Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Yellow Goose

$10.00Out of stock

$5 Mexi

$5.00Out of stock

Watermelon Citrus Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Mile High Old Fashion

$7.00

WOMEN'S V NECK

Kelly Green

$22.00+

Worn Grey

$22.00+

Tank Tops

Kelly Green

$22.00+

UNISEX TEES

Ath Heather

$22.00+

Kelly Green

$22.00+

Hats

Green

$35.00

Mustard

$35.00

Dk Grey

$35.00+

BASEBALL TEE

Grey/Green

$25.00+

Hoodie

Grey

$45.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole has been serving our award winning wings since 1999. With over 25 Wing Sauces your sure to find your favorite!

Location

128 E College Dr, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Gallery
Cuckoo's Chicken House image
Cuckoo's Chicken House image
Cuckoo's Chicken House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
HomeSlice Pizza College - College Drive
orange star4.3 • 139
441 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
The Roost
orange star4.3 • 136
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Grassburger-Durango
orange starNo Reviews
726 1/2 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Carver Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durango

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Ore House
orange star4.4 • 1,822
147 E COLLEGE DR Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
James Ranch Grill
orange star4.7 • 767
33846 Highway 550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
11th Street Station - Ernies - 1101 Main Ave
orange star4.5 • 613
1101 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Durango Joes - Drive Thru North - 3455 Main Ave
orange star4.6 • 339
3455 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durango
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston