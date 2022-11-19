Cuckoo's Chicken House Cuckoo's Chicken
472 Reviews
$$
128 E College Dr
Durango, CO 81301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Basket of Chips & Salsa
Lge Onion Rings
Fresh Cut & Deep Fried
Loaded Potato Wedges
1/2 Loaded Potato Wedges
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers. Served wtih Salsa
1/2 Order of Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers. Served wtih Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)
10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.
Southwest Munchers - 10 Pieces
10 Breaded rounds stuffed with potato, jalapenos and cheese. Choice of salsa or ranch dressing.
Southwest Munchers - 25 Pieces
Breaded rounds stuffed with potato, jalapenos and cheese. Choice of salsa or ranch dressing.
Breaded Shrimp App
10 Large Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce
Small Onion Rings
Cheesy Fries
Fried Okra
Basket of Fried Okra with choice of dipping sauce.
Salad
House Salad
Mixed green salad-Romaine Lettuce, cucumber slice, tomato wedge, celery stick, topped with croutons
Caesar Salad
A traditonal Cuckoo's Caesar Salad-Romaine lettuce, cucumber slice, tomato wedge, celery stick, Cheddar-Jack and Parmesan Cheeses, Croutons
Chicken Caeser Salad
Our Caesar Salad topped with your choice of a Cuckoo's Style, Blackened (GF), or Grilled (GF) chicken Breast
Buffalo Finger Salad
Buffalo Style chicken Fingers served on a large salad, tossed in your choice of dressing
Award Winning Wings
Wings (Bone-In) - 1/2 Order (4)
Half a pound with choice of one sauce. Not your average wings. Jumbo wings 2-3 oz. each, marinated, lightly breaded, and cooked to perfection. *Premium Sauces additional $1
Wings (Bone-In) - Full Order (8)
Over a pound with choice of one or two sauces. Not your average wings. Jumbo wings 2-3 oz. each, marinated, lightly breaded, and cooked to perfection. Choose 2 Sauces. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - 1/2 Order (4)
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
5# Order of Wings
Choice of 2 Wing Sauces / Pint of Ranch or Blue Cheese
5# Order of Chicken Fingers
Choice of 2 Wing Sauces / Pint of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Sandwiches
Outback Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast, smothered in BBQ Sauce & topped with melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken Fingers covered in Marinara and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Hoagie
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved steak with American Cheese & onions on a hoagie
Fish Sandwich
Huge 8 oz. battered cod fillet on a hoagie
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Cuckoo's Style, Blackened, or Grilled to Perfection
BBQ Chicken Finger Sandwich
Fingers with BBQ Sauce, topped with green chili and bacon
Cuckoo's Burger
A delicious half pound burger - Choose your additions to have it your way!
Black Bean Burger
A grilled balck bean pattyer (Vegan) served on a burger bun
Dinner Baskets
Breaded Shrimp & Chips
10 Jumbo Guinness Battered Shrimp, served with French Fries, Cole Slaw, and Cocktail Sauce
Fish & Chips
A huge 8 oz Battered Cod Fillet, with French Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce
Chicken & Biscuits
A Breast, Thigh, Leg & Whole Wing, served with 2 Biscuits, Chicken Gravy
Entrees
1/4 Chicken Dinner
A Breast and a Thigh or a Leg, served with potato, vegetable and a Buttermilk Biscuit
1/2 Chicken Dinner
A Breast, Thigh, Leg, and Whole Wing, served with potato, vegetable and a Buttermilk Biscuit
Chicken Finger Dinner
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
Chicken Wing Dinner
A pound of wings, with choice of sauce and all the dinner fixin's
Chicken
Chicken Breast
Chicken Thigh
Chicken Leg
Whole Wing
4 Pieces of Chicken
Breast, Thigh, Leg, Whole Wing
8 Pieces of Chicken
2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Whole Wings
Banquet Dinner for 4
10 Pieces of Chicken - 2 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Legs, 2 Whole Wings, Large Mashed Potatoes, Pint of Veggies & 4 Biscuits - NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Boneless Breast
ala carte
Small Fry
Large Fry
Small Potato Wedges (4)
Large Potato Wedges (8)
Small Onion Rings
Lge Onion Rings
Fresh Cut & Deep Fried
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Celery Sticks
Side of Veggies
Side of Cole Slaw
Wing Sauce
Extra Ranch Dressing
Extra Blue Cheese Dressing
Pint of Ranch Dressing
Pint of Blue Cheese Dressing
Extra Salsa
Extra Gravy
Boneless Breast
Sour Cream - Side
Kid Ranch
Buttermilk Biscuit
Pint Of Wing Sauce
Kid's Meals
Kid Wings Meal
3 Wings with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink
Kid Chicken Fingers Meal
3 Chicken Fingers with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink
Kid Mac & Cheese Bites Meal
4 Mach & Cheese Bites with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & a drink
Kid Hot Dog
Hot Dog with Fries, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & a drink
Kid Drumstick
Hot Dog with Fries, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & a drink
Soup
Specials
Liquor
Well Vodka-Finlandia
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Vanil
Absolut Wild Tea
Absolut Wild Tea
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Effen Cucumber
Fugu
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Cherry Noir
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Le Poir
Marble Vodka
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Strawberry Rose
Tito's
Woody
Well Vodka-Finlandia DBL
Absolut DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolut Mandrin DBL
Absolut Peppar DBL
Absolut Vanil DBL
Absolut Wild Tea DBL
Absolut Wild Tea DBL
Belvedere DBL
Chopin DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL
Deep Eddy Peach DBL
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL
Effen Cucumber DBL
Fugu DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Cherry Noir DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Grey Goose Le Poir DBL
Marble Vodka DBL
Smirnoff Cherry DBL
Smirnoff Strawberry Rose DBL
Tito's DBL
Woody DBL
Well-New Amsterdam
Bombay Sapphire
Dry Town
Gunpowder Gin
Hendricks
Jackalope
Suntory Roku
Tanqueray
Well-New Amsterdam DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Dry Town DBL
Gunpowder Gin DBL
Hendricks DBL
Jackalope DBL
Suntory Roku DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum-Bacardi
61 Cachaca
Captain Morgan
Kracken Rum
Malibu Rum
Well Rum-Bacardi DBL
61 Cachaca DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Kracken Rum DBL
Malibu Rum DBL
Well Tequila-El Jimador
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Espolón Anejo
Espolón Reposado
Espolón Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Hussong's Silver
Hussong's Reposado
Hussong's Anejo
Patron Silver
Costa Tequila Rep
Hornitos Reposado
Well Tequila-El Jimador DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Silver DBL
Corzo Anejo DBL
Corzo Reposado DBL
Corzo Silver DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Herradora Reposado DBL
Herradora Silver DBL
Hussong's Silver DBL
Hussong's Reposado DBL
Hussong's Anejo DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Hornitos Reposado DBL
Well Whiskey-Old Forester
Well Scotch
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniel's
Jack Fire
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Jamesons
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Dewars Honey
Buffalo Trace
Grant's
Johnnie Walker Black
Pendleton
Pendleton 1910 (rye)
Revelstoke Pecan
Stanahans
Toki
The Arran
The Balvenie
The Macallan
Well Whiskey-Old Forester DBL
Bulliet DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Jack Daniel's DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jack Fire DBL
Jack Daniel's Honey DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Well Scotch DBL
Jamesons DBL
Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL
Dewars Honey DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Grant's DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Pendleton DBL
Pendleton 1910 (rye) DBL
Revelstoke Pecan DBL
Stanahans DBL
Toki DBL
The Arran DBL
The Balvenie DBL
The Macallan DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Applepucker
Bailey's
Black Raspberry
Blue Cucaco
Bourbon Ball
Buttershots
Campari
Chartreuse
Drambuie
E & J
Fernet
Fireball
Frangelico
Gingercello
Goldschlarger
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lychee
Midori
Moonlight Expresso
Peachtree
Pimm's
Solerno
St Germain
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Applepucker DBL
Bailey's DBL
Black Raspberry DBL
Blue Cucaco DBL
Bourbon Ball DBL
Buttershots DBL
Campari DBL
Chartreuse DBL
Drambuie DBL
E & J DBL
Fernet DBL
Fireball DBL
Frangelico DBL
Gingercello DBL
Goldschlarger DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Hennessy DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lychee DBL
Midori DBL
Moonlight Expresso DBL
Peachtree DBL
Pimm's DBL
Solerno DBL
St Germain DBL
Triple Sec DBL
Tuaca DBL
Beer
16oz Coors Light
16oz Euphoria
16oz Blue Moon
16oz PBR
16oz Pinstripe
16oz Crank Yanker IPA
Pitch Coors Light
Pitch Euphoria
Pitch Blue Moon
Pitch PBR
Pitch Pinstripe
Pitch Crank Yanker IPA
60 oz Coors Light Tower
60 oz Crank Yanker IPA Tower
60 oz SKA Pinstripe Tower
60 oz Euphoria Tower
60 oz Blue Moon Tower
60oz PBR
100 oz Coors Light Tower
100 oz Crank Yanker IPA Tower
100 oz SKA Pinstripe Tower
100 oz Euphoria Tower
100 oz PBR
100 oz Blue Moon
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Dos XX
Fat Tire
Guinness
Heineken 0.0
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Nitro Cream Ale
PBR Coffee
Stella
TRULY
Voodo IPA
Topo Chico
Wine
Cocktail
N/a Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist Twist
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Mountain Dew
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer - 1/2 Tea/1/2 Lemonade
Milk
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Bottle Water
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade NA
Peach Lemonade NA
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Cider
Hot Chocolate
Specialty Cocktails
Flavored Margarita
Flavored Mule
Cuckoos Chiller
Lynchburg Lemonade
Very Cherry Tanqueray
Strawberry Lemonade
Peachy John Daly
Watermelon Splash
Lori’s Luau
Clouds In My Coffee
Flavored Mojito
Yellow Goose
$5 Mexi
Watermelon Citrus Mimosa
Mile High Old Fashion
WOMEN'S V NECK
Tank Tops
UNISEX TEES
BASEBALL TEE
Hoodie
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole has been serving our award winning wings since 1999. With over 25 Wing Sauces your sure to find your favorite!
128 E College Dr, Durango, CO 81301