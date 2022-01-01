Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuckoo’s Nest

881 Reviews

$$

1712 Boston Post Rd

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Original Nachos
Grilled Quesadilla
#13 Burrito Grande

Mexican Dinner Plates

#1 Tacos (3)

$17.00

#2 Enchiladas

$18.00

#3 Tostadas

$17.00

#4 Tamales

$19.00

#5 Burritos

$18.00

#6 Empanadas

$19.00

#7 Hot Salad

$17.00

#8 Street Tacos (3)

$17.00

#9 Chicken & Rice

$19.00

#10 Chimichanga Grande

$20.00

#11 Shrimp Tamales

$21.00

#12 (2) Dinner Combinations

$19.00

#12 (3) Dinner Combinations

$21.00

#13 Burrito Grande

$19.00

#14 Enchiladas Mole Verde

$19.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$20.00

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajita RYO

$22.00

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Shrimp & Asparagus Fajita RYO

$28.00

Shrimp & Scallops, Asparagus Fajita RYO

$30.00

Steak Fajita RYO

$22.00

Veggie Fajita RYO

$19.00

Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$20.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$20.00

Tequila Lime Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Surf & Turf Tacos

$23.00

House Specialties

18 Oz Cajun Prime Rib

$30.00

Blackened Whitefish

$23.00

Cajun Chicken W/ Penne Pasta

$21.00

Cajun Garlic Shrimp & Scallops

$28.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$21.00

Pasta Jambalaya

$22.00

Tuna Chimichurri

$24.00

Shrimp Ranchera Enchiladas

$21.00

Vegetarian Dishes

Veggie & Cheese Tamale

$19.00

Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas (2)

$19.00

Vegetarian Hot Salad

$17.00

Veggie Burrito Verde

$19.00

Wraps

Steak Bomb Wrap

$14.00

Bta Wrap

$14.00

Taco Truck Burrito Wrap

$14.00

Shredded Beef Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Pulled Pork Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Verde Wrap

$14.00

A La Carte

Burrito

$8.00

Burrito Grande

$14.00

Angus Burger

$13.00

Angus Cheese Burger

$13.00

Chicken Fajita

$11.00

Chicken Fajita W/Cheese

$12.00

Chili Burrito

$12.00

Empanada

$8.00

Enchilada

$6.00

Fish Taco

$9.00

Hummel Hot Dog

$7.00

Shrimp Taco

$9.00

Steak Fajita

$11.00

Steak Fajita W/Cheese

$12.00

Street Taco (1)

$4.00

Taco

$6.00

Tamale

$8.00

Tostada

$7.00

Veggie Fajita

$9.00

Veggie Fajita w/cheese

$10.00

Soups

Bowl Cajun Gumbo

$8.00Out of stock

Cup Cajun Gumbo

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Rockefeller Soup

$8.00

Cup Rockefeller Soup

$6.00

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Cup Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Appetizers

2oz Guacamole Garnish

$3.00

All Beef Chili

$11.00

Bowl Chili Con Carne

$10.00

Bowl Guacamole w/chips

$9.00

Cajun-Style Catfish Fingers

$14.00

Queso

$9.00

Connecticut Nachos

$17.00

Cup Chili Con Carne

$6.00

Cup Guacamole w/chips

$7.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp (12)

$17.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp (7)

$12.00

Grilled Quesadilla

$12.00

Mexskins

$11.00Out of stock

Original Nachos

$13.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Table Guac

$12.00

Wild Chilies

$13.00

Wings

$12.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Salads

Acapulco Taco Salad

$13.00

Baja Salad

$10.00

Ensalada Chicken

$19.00

Ensalada Shrimp

$21.00

Ensalada Steak

$20.00

Ensalada Veg

$13.00

House Salad

$6.00

Lg Primavera Salad

$11.00

Monterrey Salad

$10.00

Sm Primavera Salad

$6.00

Southwestern Caesar Salad

$12.00

SW Spinach Salad

$14.00

Side Orders

2 Oz. Sour Cream Side

$2.00

2oz Guacamole Garnish

$3.00

3 oz Salad Dressing

$0.75

Avocado

$4.50

Bread Stick

$1.00

Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.00

Chips Bag - Corn

$3.00

Chips Bag - Flour

$3.00

Cole Slaw side

$2.50

Corn Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Fresh Jalapeños side

$2.00

Grilled Shrimp 5

$8.00

Guacamole Bowl w/Chips

$9.00

Guacamole Cup w/Chips

$7.00

Guacamole Pint

$15.00

Guacamole Quart

$21.00

Jambalaya Rice

$10.00

Lettuce/Tomato

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Salad Dressing Cup

$2.00

Salad Dressing Pint

$4.00

Salad Dressing Qt

$8.00

Salsa Cup

$3.00

Salsa Pint

$5.00

Salsa Quart

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Side Black beans

$4.00

Side Black Refries

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side Cajun Chicken

$6.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Fajita Chicken

$4.00

Side Fajita Steak

$7.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Jerk Beans

$4.00

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Plantains

$4.00

Side Refries

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Rice & Refry

$5.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Scallops 5

$12.00

Side Spanish Rice

$4.00

Side Spicy Fries

$6.00

Side Spinach

$4.50

Side Taco Beef

$2.50

Side Taco Chicken

$2.50

Side White Rice

$4.00

Sw. Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Veggie Side

$4.00

Side Hard Taco Shell

$0.50

Side Yellow Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Cup Mole Sauce

$6.00

3 Oz Salsa

$1.50

Childrens

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Nachos

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Kids Taco

$7.95

Kids Enchilada

$7.95

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Penne

$7.95

Kids Sloppy Jose

$7.95

Kid Quesadilla

$7.95

Kid Sundae

$2.00

Worms in Dirt

$3.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Mexican Jarritos Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Saratoga

$2.75

Soda

$2.50

Qt. Lime mix

$10.00

Dessert

A la mode

$1.00

Bananas Foster

$8.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Flan

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Mudslide Pie

$8.95

Sopapillas

$5.00

Tollhouse Pie

$6.95

Margaritas

1 Margarita To Go

$8.75

1 Qt. Margaritas

$35.00

3L. Margarita Kit.

$55.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Sangria

Glass Red Sangria

$8.00

Qt. Red Sangria

$23.00

Glass White Sangria (Beso Del Sol)

$8.50

Bottle White Sangria (Beso del Sol)

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Connecticut Shoreline for over 40 years. Voted "Best Mexican", Connecticut Magazine & Shoreline Times. Voted Best Bartender" Connecticut Magazine! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

