Cuckoo’s Nest
881 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving the Connecticut Shoreline for over 40 years. Voted "Best Mexican", Connecticut Magazine & Shoreline Times. Voted Best Bartender" Connecticut Magazine! Come in and enjoy!
Location
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Old Saybrook
More near Old Saybrook