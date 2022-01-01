Restaurant header imageView gallery

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥 A BBQ Concept

330 S 4th St

Richmond, VA 23219

Popular Items

Shake & Hip Drop
Signature Pulled Pork
Smoked Chopped Chicken

Funky

Shake & Hip Drop

$16.00

- Smoked Brisket, Pimento Cheese Whiz, Roasted Red Peppers, & Caramelized Onions on a toasted Hoagie Roll

RamRod

$14.00

- Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, & Jack & Coke BBQ Sauce on a toasted Hoagie Roll

Briscuits

Smoked Brisket, Egg, & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Brisket & Raspberry Jam

$8.00

Classics

Signature Pulled Pork

Signature Pulled Pork

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich served with slaw on a potato roll

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$14.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich served with slaw on a potato roll

Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich ( Vegetarian)

Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich ( Vegetarian)

$10.00

Smoked Shredded Jackfruit Sandwich served with slaw on a potato roll (Vegan if ordered w/o bun or slaw)

Smoked Chopped Chicken

Smoked Chopped Chicken

$11.00

Smoked Chopped Chicken Thighs sauced and served on a potato roll w/ Cole Slaw

Sides & Spreads

Loaded BBQ Chips

$12.00

Homemade Potato Chips loaded up with your choice of Smoked Pork, Jackfruit, or Chopped Brisket (+$2), Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, & house made Pimento Cheese Whiz!

Spicy Cucumber Salad (8oz)

Spicy Cucumber Salad (8oz)

$5.00

A spicy, tangy take on a southern classic! Thinly sliced cucumbers, red onions, & julienne carrots tossed in a spicy gochujang vinaigrette.

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Homemade BBQ Chips

Homemade BBQ Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

1 Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie

BBQ by the Pound

Signature Pulled Pork

$18.00

Smoked Beef Brisket

$28.00

Smoked Jackfruit

$12.00

Smoked Chopped Chicken

$18.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cucumbersonfire@gmail.com

Location

330 S 4th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥 image
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥 image
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥 image

