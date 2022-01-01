Cugini Pizzeria
Popular Items
Classic Pizza
14in Cheese or build your own
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
16in Cheese or Build your own
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
18 in Cheese or Build your own
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
14in Cugini Special
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese & gluten free)
16in Cugini Special
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)
18in Cugini Special
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)
14in Cugini Combo
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese & gluten free)
16in Cugini Combo
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)
18in Cugini Combo
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)
14in Veggie Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, choice of any three vegetable items
16in Veggie Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, choice of any three vegetable items
18in Veggie Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, choice of any three vegetable items
14in White
Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)
16in White
Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)
18in White
Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)
14in Cugini Supreme
Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese & gluten free)
16in Cugini Supreme
Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese)
18in Cugini Supreme
Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese)
Gourmet Pizza
14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)
16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)
18in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)
14in Philly Steak Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese
16in Philly Steak Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese
18in Philly Steak Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese
14in Italian Meat Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese
16in Italian Meat Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese
18in Italian Meat Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese
14in Margherita Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil
16in Margherita Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil
18in Margherita Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil
10in Pizza
10in Cheese or Build your own
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese and one topping of your choice
10in Cugini Special
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese & gluten free)
10in Cugini Combo
Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)
10in Cugini White
Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)
10in Cugini Supreme
Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese & gluten free)
10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)
10in Philly Steak Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese
10in Italian Meat Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese
10in Margherita Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil
Calzones
Made to Order Calzone
Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce
Made to Order Giant Calzone
Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce
Breadless Calzone
Its everything the but the bread
Giant Breadless Calzone
Its everything the but the bread
Italian Meat Calzone
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, and Italian sausage. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Italian Meat Calzone
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, and Italian sausage. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Cheese Lovers Calzone
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta and Cream Cheese All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Cheese Lovers Calzone
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta and Cream Cheese All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Vegetarian Calzone
Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, Sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Vegetarian Calzone
Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, Sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, chicken covered in buffalo sauce, onion and a drizzle ranch dressing. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, chicken covered in buffalo sauce, onion and a drizzle ranch dressing. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Philly Steak Calzone
Sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Giant Philly Steak Calzone
Sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.
Extra 8oz Sauce
Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce
32oz Sauce
Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce
Rolls
Sausage Roll
Sausage Link wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Meatball Roll
Meatball wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Veggie Roll
Green Chile strips, Onion, Black olives, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese
Grinder Roll
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone cheese with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Savory meatballs in homemade marinara, topped with Provolone and baked until crispy.
Sausage Sandwich
Sausage Links in homemade marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked until crispy
Torpedo
Grilled sausage patty topped with mozzarella and baked until crispy.
Grinder Sandwich
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone cheese with italian dressing tomato and letuce served hot or cold
Pasta Specialties
Homemade Spaghetti
Nona's Homemade Spaghetti with marinara sauce with choice of meatballs, sausage or one of each! (Yes its Bova's Spaghetti)
Stuffed Rigatoni
Duram semolina flour dough formed in a tubular shape filled with ricotta and Romano cheese blend. Served with marinara sauce choice of meatballs, sausages or one of each
Homemade Lasagna
Our lasagna is made pasta sheets, homemade marinara, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses layered with seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage.
Penne Rigatente
Penne Rigatente homemade marinara with choice of meatballs, sausage or one of each
Fresh Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce croutons hand tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Cugini House Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, cherry pepper, black olives, and choice of dressing.
Cugini Family Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, cherry pepper, black olives, and choice of dressing (feeds up to 4)
Cugini Caesar Family Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, cherry pepper, black olives, and choice of dressing (feeds up to 4)
Desserts
New York Style Cheesecake
Rich and creamy, with a graham cracker crust. Topped with a strawberry sauce.
Tiramisu
An Italian classic incorporating layers of indulgent mascarpone cheese and lady-fingers dipped in espresso, all topped with cocoa.
Cannoli
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
Limoncello Cream Cake
Sicilian lemon infused ladyfingers imported from Italy , layered with Italian mascarpone and topped with European white chocolate curls. A refreshingly light creamy dessert with the perfect combination of sweet and tart
Chocolate Mousse
This velvety smooth chocolate Mousse. Comes with a dab of cream and chocolate shavings to make this dessert one of a kind.
Toasted Almond Cream Cake
Layers of sponge cake are delicately soaked in amaretto syrup, then layered with imported mascarpone cream and topped with italian Amarettini cookies and roasted California almonds
Pizza by the Slice
Sides
Garlic Bread
Four slices of a Milano roll, garlic and oil toasted
One meatball
Nona's famous homemade meatballs
One Sausage
Paisano's famous sausage
8oz Sauce
Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce
32oz Sauce
Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce
Blue Cheese
Ranch
Buffalo Ranch
Jalapeño Ranch
Meals ready to cook
Beverages
2L Coca Cola
2 Liter Bottle
2L Diet Coke
2 Liter Bottle
2L Sprite
2 Liter Bottle
2L Barg's Rootbeer
2 Liter Bottle
20oz Coca Cola
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Vanilla Coke
20oz Dasani Water Bottle
Mexicoke
355ml bottle made from real cane sugar
Fanta De Mexico Orange
355ml bottle made from real cane sugar
Fanta De Mexico Pineapple
355ml bottle made from real cane sugar
Fanta De Mexico Strawberry
355ml bottle made from real cane sugar
Monster
Various Flavor
Sanpellegrino Blood Orange (12oz can)
Sanpellegrino Orange (12oz can)
Sanpellegrino Lemon (12oz can)
Sanpellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral water (500ml)
