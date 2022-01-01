Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Cugini Pizzeria

19 Reviews

$$

385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105

Lafayette, CO 80026

Order Again

Popular Items

Made to Order Calzone
Sausage Roll
Meatball Roll

Hot Deals

Large Cheese Pizza and 2 Ltr

Large Cheese Pizza and 2 Ltr

$17.95

18in cheese and 2 Ltr additional items extra

Cugini Family meal Deal

$24.99

16in Cugini Special Family Salad with choice of dressing and two cannoli's

Classic Pizza

14in Cheese or build your own

14in Cheese or build your own

$13.95

Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese

16in Cheese or Build your own

16in Cheese or Build your own

$16.95

Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese

18 in Cheese or Build your own

18 in Cheese or Build your own

$19.95

Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese

14in Cugini Special

14in Cugini Special

$17.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese & gluten free)

16in Cugini Special

16in Cugini Special

$20.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)

18in Cugini Special

18in Cugini Special

$23.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)

14in Cugini Combo

$16.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese & gluten free)

16in Cugini Combo

$19.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)

18in Cugini Combo

$22.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)

14in Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, choice of any three vegetable items

16in Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, choice of any three vegetable items

18in Veggie Pizza

$21.95

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, choice of any three vegetable items

14in White

14in White

$15.95

Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)

16in White

16in White

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)

18in White

18in White

$21.95

Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)

14in Cugini Supreme

14in Cugini Supreme

$21.95

Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese & gluten free)

16in Cugini Supreme

16in Cugini Supreme

$24.95

Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese)

18in Cugini Supreme

18in Cugini Supreme

$27.95

Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese)

Gourmet Pizza

14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)

16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)

18in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

18in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)

14in Philly Steak Pizza

$23.95

Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese

16in Philly Steak Pizza

$26.95

Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese

18in Philly Steak Pizza

$29.95

Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese

14in Italian Meat Pizza

$23.95

Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

16in Italian Meat Pizza

$26.95

Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

18in Italian Meat Pizza

$29.95

Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

14in Margherita Pizza

14in Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil

16in Margherita Pizza

16in Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil

18in Margherita Pizza

18in Margherita Pizza

$22.95

Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil

10in Pizza

10in Cheese or Build your own

10in Cheese or Build your own

$8.25

Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese and one topping of your choice

10in Cugini Special

10in Cugini Special

$8.75

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese & gluten free)

10in Cugini Combo

$8.50

Homemade tomato sauce mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms (no substitutions except vegan cheese)

10in Cugini White

10in Cugini White

$8.50

Mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes ona garlic olive oil base and spices (no tomato sauce)

10in Cugini Supreme

$8.95

Homemade tomato sauce, peppperoni, italian sausage, black olives, bell pepper and onion (no Substitutions except for vegan cheese & gluten free)

10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing (no tomato sauce)

10in Philly Steak Pizza

$9.00

Homemade tomato sauce, sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese

10in Italian Meat Pizza

$9.00

Homemade tomato sauce, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

10in Margherita Pizza

$8.50

Homemade tomato sauce, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil

Calzones

Made to Order Calzone

Made to Order Calzone

$12.95

Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce

Made to Order Giant Calzone

Made to Order Giant Calzone

$24.09

Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce

Breadless Calzone

$12.95

Its everything the but the bread

Giant Breadless Calzone

$21.90

Its everything the but the bread

Italian Meat Calzone

Italian Meat Calzone

$16.95

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, and Italian sausage. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Italian Meat Calzone

Giant Italian Meat Calzone

$29.90

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata, and Italian sausage. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheese Lovers Calzone

Cheese Lovers Calzone

$14.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta and Cream Cheese All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Cheese Lovers Calzone

$25.90

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta and Cream Cheese All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Vegetarian Calzone

$15.95

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, Sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Vegetarian Calzone

$27.90

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, Sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella cheese, chicken covered in buffalo sauce, onion and a drizzle ranch dressing. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$27.90

Mozzarella cheese, chicken covered in buffalo sauce, onion and a drizzle ranch dressing. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Philly Steak Calzone

$16.95

Sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Giant Philly Steak Calzone

$29.90

Sautéed Philly steak meat, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce.

Extra 8oz Sauce

$1.50

Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce

32oz Sauce

32oz Sauce

$6.50

Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce

Rolls

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$3.75

Sausage Link wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.

Meatball Roll

Meatball Roll

$3.75

Meatball wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$3.75

Pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$4.25

Green Chile strips, Onion, Black olives, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Grinder Roll

Grinder Roll

$5.25

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone cheese with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Savory meatballs in homemade marinara, topped with Provolone and baked until crispy.

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Sausage Links in homemade marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked until crispy

Torpedo

$10.95Out of stock

Grilled sausage patty topped with mozzarella and baked until crispy.

Grinder Sandwich

$13.95

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone cheese with italian dressing tomato and letuce served hot or cold

Pasta Specialties

Homemade Spaghetti

Homemade Spaghetti

$14.95Out of stock

Nona's Homemade Spaghetti with marinara sauce with choice of meatballs, sausage or one of each! (Yes its Bova's Spaghetti)

Stuffed Rigatoni

Stuffed Rigatoni

$12.95

Duram semolina flour dough formed in a tubular shape filled with ricotta and Romano cheese blend. Served with marinara sauce choice of meatballs, sausages or one of each

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$12.95

Our lasagna is made pasta sheets, homemade marinara, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheeses layered with seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage.

Penne Rigatente

Penne Rigatente

$10.95

Penne Rigatente homemade marinara with choice of meatballs, sausage or one of each

Fresh Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce croutons hand tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.

Cugini House Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, cherry pepper, black olives, and choice of dressing.

Cugini Family Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, cherry pepper, black olives, and choice of dressing (feeds up to 4)

Cugini Caesar Family Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, cherry pepper, black olives, and choice of dressing (feeds up to 4)

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Rich and creamy, with a graham cracker crust. Topped with a strawberry sauce.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50Out of stock

An Italian classic incorporating layers of indulgent mascarpone cheese and lady-fingers dipped in espresso, all topped with cocoa.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.25

Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.

Limoncello Cream Cake

Limoncello Cream Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Sicilian lemon infused ladyfingers imported from Italy , layered with Italian mascarpone and topped with European white chocolate curls. A refreshingly light creamy dessert with the perfect combination of sweet and tart

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50Out of stock

This velvety smooth chocolate Mousse. Comes with a dab of cream and chocolate shavings to make this dessert one of a kind.

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$5.50

Layers of sponge cake are delicately soaked in amaretto syrup, then layered with imported mascarpone cream and topped with italian Amarettini cookies and roasted California almonds

Pizza by the Slice

Classic Cheese Slice

$3.50

One slice of cheese pizza with homemade pizza sauce add toppings

Sides

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Four slices of a Milano roll, garlic and oil toasted

One meatball

One meatball

$1.99

Nona's famous homemade meatballs

One Sausage

$1.99

Paisano's famous sausage

8oz Sauce

8oz Sauce

$1.50

Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce

32oz Sauce

32oz Sauce

$6.50

Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.75

Meals ready to cook

Now available take and bake Dinners Nona's Famous Homemade Ravioli Nona's Famous Lasagna Nona's Meatballs Pan's of Salad Please order in advance we need 24hr know to prepare most of these items
Frozen Ravioli by the Dozen

Frozen Ravioli by the Dozen

$25.00Out of stock

Nona's Famous Homemade Raviolis Frozen ready to cook Limited quanites get them before there gone

One gallon of Sauce

One gallon of Sauce

$20.00

Nona's famous homemade marinara sauce

2Lb Frozen Cavatelli

2Lb Frozen Cavatelli

$12.00Out of stock

Beverages

2L Coca Cola

2L Coca Cola

$3.50

2 Liter Bottle

2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Bottle

2L Sprite

2L Sprite

$3.50

2 Liter Bottle

2L Barg's Rootbeer

2L Barg's Rootbeer

$3.50

2 Liter Bottle

20oz Coca Cola

20oz Coca Cola

$2.49
20oz Coke Zero

20oz Coke Zero

$2.49Out of stock
20oz Cherry Coke

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.49
20oz Vanilla Coke

20oz Vanilla Coke

$2.49
20oz Dasani Water Bottle

20oz Dasani Water Bottle

$2.49
Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$2.79Out of stock

355ml bottle made from real cane sugar

Fanta De Mexico Orange

$2.79

355ml bottle made from real cane sugar

Fanta De Mexico Pineapple

$2.79

355ml bottle made from real cane sugar

Fanta De Mexico Strawberry

$2.79

355ml bottle made from real cane sugar

Monster

Monster

$2.99

Various Flavor

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange (12oz can)

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange (12oz can)

$2.49
Sanpellegrino Orange (12oz can)

Sanpellegrino Orange (12oz can)

$2.49
Sanpellegrino Lemon (12oz can)

Sanpellegrino Lemon (12oz can)

$2.49
Sanpellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral water (500ml)

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral water (500ml)

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Try A Gaint Calzone Or One Of Our Homemade Pastas!

Website

Location

385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105, Lafayette, CO 80026

Directions

