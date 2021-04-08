Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Cuginis Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

19616 Fisher Ave Suite H

Poolesvillle, MD 20837

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
10 Chicken Wings
Extra Large Pizza

Appetizer

10 Chicken Wings

$10.59

chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection

20 Chicken Wings

$16.59

chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection

30 Chicken Wings

$22.59

chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep fried dill pickle spears. Served with Ranch

SouthWest Egg Rolls

$8.99

Hand rolled egg rolls filled with roasted chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese and spinach. Served with Ranch

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$8.99

Hand rolled egg rolls filled with sirloin steak, fresh onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and cheddar cheese

7 Mozzarella sticks

$8.99

Served with marinara

15 Mozzarella sticks

$15.99

Served with marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Jalapeno and cheddar cheese breaded and fried to perfection

Macaroni & Cheese wedges

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Mini corn dogs served with honey mustard

Quesadilla

$9.99

A warm herb & garlic tortilla filled with cheese, green peppers & onions. Add your choice of chicken or steak, sour cream and salsa

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

4 breaded and deep fried chicken tenders

Cheese Fries

$5.59

Curly or regular fries topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Cuginis housemade dough topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend

Pesto Flat Bread

$8.99

Flat bread topped with our signature pesto, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$6.99

Served with a beer cheese dipping Sauce

Small Cheese Bread

$4.99

Double Decker Cheese bread

$5.99

Chili

$6.99

Pizza

Mini Pizza

$6.25

6" - 4 slices

Personal Pizza

$9.50

10" - 4 slices

Medium Pizza

$11.50

12" - 6 slices

Large Pizza

$13.75

14” - 8 slices

Extra Large Pizza

$15.75

16" - 10 slices

Giant Pizza

$17.75

18" - 12 slices

Submarines

6 inch Steak & Cheese

$7.99

Sirloin steak & provolone cheese

12 inch Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Sirloin steak & provolone cheese

6 inch Grand Slam

$8.49

Sirloin steak, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese

12 inch Grand Slam

$11.99

Sirloin steak, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese

6 inch Chicken steak & cheese

$7.99

Chicken steak & provolone cheese

12 inch Chicken steak & cheese

$11.99

Chicken steak & provolone cheese

6 inch Chicken Tender BLT

$7.99

Golden fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

12 inch Chicken Tender BLT

$11.99

Golden fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

6 inch Chicken parmigiano

$7.99

Chicken breast, breaded and fried golden topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll

12 inch Chicken parmigiano

$11.99

Chicken breast, breaded and fried golden topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll

Gyro

$9.99

Your choice of chicken or lamb served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta & tzatiki

6 inch Meatball sub

$7.99

House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll

12 inch Meatball sub

$11.99

House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll

6 inch Pizza steak

$7.99

Sirloin steak, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

12 inch Pizza steak

$11.99

Sirloin steak, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

6 inch Grilled chicken sub

$7.99

Grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese

12 inch Grilled chicken sub

$11.99

Grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese

Cheeseburger

$8.99

House made ground sirloin burger grilled to perfection and topped with provolone cheese on an artisan bun

Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Chicken breast, breaded and fried to perfection on an artisan bun with your choice of toppings. Ask us to make it buffalo

12" Cheeseburger Sub

$14.99

6 inch Coldcut sub

$7.99

Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese

12 inch Coldcut sub

$11.99

Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese

6 inch Ham & cheese sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone

12 inch Ham & cheese sub

$11.99

Ham and provolone

6 inch Turkey & cheese sub

$7.99

Turkey and provolone

12 inch Turkey & cheese sub

$11.99

Turkey and provolone

6 inch Club sub

$7.99

Turkey, ham, bacon & provolone

12 inch Club sub

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon & provolone

6 inch veggie

$7.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives

12 inch veggie

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives

6 inch BLT

$7.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

12 inch BLT

$11.99

Crispy bacon, and ask for lettuce, tomato, mayo

Salad

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & carrots

Regular Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & carrots

Small Greek Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese, carrots, stuffed grape leaves and pepperoncini

Regular Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese, carrots, stuffed grape leaves and pepperoncini

Small Antipasta Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomates, black olives, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, provolone, ham, genoa salami & pepperoni

Regular Antipasta Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomates, black olives, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, provolone, ham, genoa salami & pepperoni

Small Steak Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce topped with sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & carrots

Regular Steak Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & carrots

Small Chicken Tender Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, roma tomatoes, carrots & onions

Regular Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, roma tomatoes, carrots & onions

Small Chicken Caeser Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce topped grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, carrots, croutons & shredded parmesan

Regular Chicken Caeser Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, carrots, croutons & shredded parmesan

Small Island Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, grilled pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese

Regular Island Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, grilled pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese

Pasta / Calzone

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - Small

$8.99

Chicken, broccoli and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baked garlic bread

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - Large

$11.99

Chicken, broccoli and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baked garlic bread

Baked ziti - Build Your Own - Small

$8.99

Choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce and your choice of toppings topped with melted mozzarella

Baked ziti - Build Your Own - Large

$11.99

Choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce and your choice of toppings topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken parmesan ziti - small

$8.99

Penne pasta, tomato sauce and crispy fried chicken parmesan topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken parmesan ziti - large

$11.99

Penne pasta, tomato sauce and crispy fried chicken parmesan topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Calzone

$12.99

Cuginis house made pizza sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and your choice of 2 toppings encased in our house made dough baked golden

Stromboli

$12.99

Our house made sauce and mozzarella cheese encased on our house made dough with your choice of 2 pizza toppings.

Spaghetti - Small

$8.99

Spaghetti - Large

$12.99

Small Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Large Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Sides

Natural cut french fries

$3.99

Curly fries

$3.99

Sweet potato waffle fries

$4.59

Onion rings

$5.99

Bag of chips

$1.09

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Specials

STREET TACOS

$8.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Ravioli

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Pizza

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog Mini

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Mac - N - Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

19616 Fisher Ave Suite H, Poolesvillle, MD 20837

Directions

Gallery
Cuginis Restaurant and Bar image
Cuginis Restaurant and Bar image
Cuginis Restaurant and Bar image

Map
