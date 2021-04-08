- Home
Cuginis Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
19616 Fisher Ave Suite H
Poolesvillle, MD 20837
Popular Items
Appetizer
10 Chicken Wings
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
20 Chicken Wings
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
30 Chicken Wings
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
Fried Pickles
Deep fried dill pickle spears. Served with Ranch
SouthWest Egg Rolls
Hand rolled egg rolls filled with roasted chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese and spinach. Served with Ranch
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Hand rolled egg rolls filled with sirloin steak, fresh onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and cheddar cheese
7 Mozzarella sticks
Served with marinara
15 Mozzarella sticks
Served with marinara
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno and cheddar cheese breaded and fried to perfection
Macaroni & Cheese wedges
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs served with honey mustard
Quesadilla
A warm herb & garlic tortilla filled with cheese, green peppers & onions. Add your choice of chicken or steak, sour cream and salsa
Chicken Tenders
4 breaded and deep fried chicken tenders
Cheese Fries
Curly or regular fries topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend
Cheese Bread
Cuginis housemade dough topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend
Pesto Flat Bread
Flat bread topped with our signature pesto, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes.
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Served with a beer cheese dipping Sauce
Small Cheese Bread
Double Decker Cheese bread
Chili
Pizza
Submarines
6 inch Steak & Cheese
Sirloin steak & provolone cheese
12 inch Steak & Cheese
Sirloin steak & provolone cheese
6 inch Grand Slam
Sirloin steak, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese
12 inch Grand Slam
Sirloin steak, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese
6 inch Chicken steak & cheese
Chicken steak & provolone cheese
12 inch Chicken steak & cheese
Chicken steak & provolone cheese
6 inch Chicken Tender BLT
Golden fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
12 inch Chicken Tender BLT
Golden fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
6 inch Chicken parmigiano
Chicken breast, breaded and fried golden topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
12 inch Chicken parmigiano
Chicken breast, breaded and fried golden topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
Gyro
Your choice of chicken or lamb served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta & tzatiki
6 inch Meatball sub
House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
12 inch Meatball sub
House made meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll
6 inch Pizza steak
Sirloin steak, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
12 inch Pizza steak
Sirloin steak, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
6 inch Grilled chicken sub
Grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese
12 inch Grilled chicken sub
Grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese
Cheeseburger
House made ground sirloin burger grilled to perfection and topped with provolone cheese on an artisan bun
Crispy Chicken
Chicken breast, breaded and fried to perfection on an artisan bun with your choice of toppings. Ask us to make it buffalo
12" Cheeseburger Sub
6 inch Coldcut sub
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
12 inch Coldcut sub
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese
6 inch Ham & cheese sub
Ham and provolone
12 inch Ham & cheese sub
Ham and provolone
6 inch Turkey & cheese sub
Turkey and provolone
12 inch Turkey & cheese sub
Turkey and provolone
6 inch Club sub
Turkey, ham, bacon & provolone
12 inch Club sub
Turkey, ham, bacon & provolone
6 inch veggie
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
12 inch veggie
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
6 inch BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
12 inch BLT
Crispy bacon, and ask for lettuce, tomato, mayo
Salad
Small Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & carrots
Regular Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & carrots
Small Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese, carrots, stuffed grape leaves and pepperoncini
Regular Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese, carrots, stuffed grape leaves and pepperoncini
Small Antipasta Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomates, black olives, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, provolone, ham, genoa salami & pepperoni
Regular Antipasta Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with roma tomates, black olives, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, provolone, ham, genoa salami & pepperoni
Small Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & carrots
Regular Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & carrots
Small Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, roma tomatoes, carrots & onions
Regular Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, roma tomatoes, carrots & onions
Small Chicken Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce topped grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, carrots, croutons & shredded parmesan
Regular Chicken Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce topped grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, carrots, croutons & shredded parmesan
Small Island Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, grilled pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese
Regular Island Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, grilled pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese
Pasta / Calzone
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - Small
Chicken, broccoli and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baked garlic bread
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo - Large
Chicken, broccoli and penne pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce topped melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baked garlic bread
Baked ziti - Build Your Own - Small
Choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce and your choice of toppings topped with melted mozzarella
Baked ziti - Build Your Own - Large
Choice of Alfredo or tomato sauce and your choice of toppings topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken parmesan ziti - small
Penne pasta, tomato sauce and crispy fried chicken parmesan topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken parmesan ziti - large
Penne pasta, tomato sauce and crispy fried chicken parmesan topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Calzone
Cuginis house made pizza sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and your choice of 2 toppings encased in our house made dough baked golden
Stromboli
Our house made sauce and mozzarella cheese encased on our house made dough with your choice of 2 pizza toppings.
Spaghetti - Small
Spaghetti - Large
Small Mac & Cheese
Large Mac & Cheese
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
19616 Fisher Ave Suite H, Poolesvillle, MD 20837