Food Menu

Appetizers

Stuffed Meatballs

$12.00

three giant meatballs stuffed with provel, deep fried and topped with red sauce and parmesan (contains pork)

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$15.00

fried wonton chips, blackened chicken breast, cream sauce, tomato, green onion, black olive

Chicken Nuggs

$12.00

hand battered and tossed in your choice of sauce

Korean Nuggs

$12.00

hand battered, Korean Pepper sauce, green onion, sesame seeds

Pub Pretzels

$9.00

cheese sauce, honey butter

Cheese Garlic Bread

$9.50

jumbo garlic bread, melted provel, paprika

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

beef and sausage ravioli, parmesan, red sauce

Cugino's Chicken Wings 6pc

$12.00

six jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Cugino's Chicken Wings 10pc

$18.00

ten jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Focaccia Bread Board

$7.00

rosemary and garlic, balsamic oil, whipped butter

Brown Bread Board

$7.00

sweet brown bread, honey butter, whipped butter

Bread Board Combo

$12.00

rosemary and garlic focaccia, sweet brown bread, balsamic oil, whipped butter, honey butter

Roasted Broccolini

$9.00

seasoned broccolini, whipped ricotta, calabrian chili paste

Soup & Salad

Chef

$14.00

greens, provel, bacon, pepperoni, banana pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, croutons, hard boiled egg

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken, buffalo sauce

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, blackened chicken, caesar dressing

Combination Salad

$11.00

greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper

Side Salad

$5.00

greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper

Side Caesar

$5.00

romaine, parmesan, black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Potato Soup - Bowl

$6.00

peppered potato cream soup, chicken, celery, carrots, spices, cheddar, green onion

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

cheddar and onion

Salmon Caesar Salad

$22.00

caesar salad topped with blackened salmon

Pint of Dressing

$6.00

Pint of House Dressing To-go

Large Caesar

$11.00

Chicken Potato Soup - Cup

$3.50

Chili - Cup

$2.75

Sandwiches

Honey Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, honey hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, toasted bun

The Missing Link

$16.00

roast beef, italian sausage, sauteed onion, provel cheese, banana pepper, toasted roll

The Whaler

$16.00

breaded cod, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, toasted roll

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

blackened chicken, sauteed onion, provel cheese, toasted bun

Italian Grinder

$13.00

capicola, salami, pepperoni, roast beef, mozzarella, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian vinaigrette, toasted roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

breaded chicken breast, parmesan, vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, toased roll. side of vodk cream sauce.

French Drip Sandwich

$14.00

roast beef, provel, sauteed onion, toasted roll, pan drip gravy

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Smash Burgers

Luigi Burger

$11.00

single patty, cheddar, swiss, provel, american, bacon, toasted bun

Bay City Smash

$11.00

single patty, swiss, sauteed onion, frisco sauce, toasted bun

Cheval Burger

$11.00

single patty, cheddar, swiss, spicy mayo, bacon, onion straws, fried egg, toasted bun

PB & JJ Burger

$11.00

single patty, swiss, bacon, salted chipotle peanut butter, jalapeno blackberry jam, toasted bun

Diner Smash

$11.00

single patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, burger sauce, toasted bun

House Double

$14.00

double patty, american, swiss, cheddar, pickle, thin sliced red onion, house burger sauce, toasted bun

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00

blackened chicken, cream sauce, penne noodles

Blackened Salmon

$23.00

blackened seasoning, veggie, starch

Frenched Pork Chop

$21.00

breaded bone-in pork chop, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, veggie, starch

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

battered fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, white bread, pickle slices, fries, mac n' cheese

Beef Spedini

$20.00

pounded and breaded sirloin, provel, parmesan, onion, tomato, spices, white wine sauce, mushroom, veggie, starch

Chicken Modiga

$19.00

breaded chicken breast, white wine sauce, mushroom, provel, veggie, starch

Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

bacon mac n' cheese, buffalo fried chicken, green onion, choice of sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$18.00

potato gnocchi, italian sausage, mushroom, sun dried tomato, vodka cream sauce

Fish Fry Platter

$18.00

breaded cod, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, tartar

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Red Sauce Pasta

$4.00

Fresh Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Starch of the Day

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Sauce Pasta

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Roasted Broccolini

$5.00

White Pasta

$5.00

Desserts

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Home-made french vanilla ice cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Sharable cake with cream cheese icing

S'more Custard

$6.00

Chocolate mousse, graham cracker crumble, toasted marshmallow meringue

Childrens Menu

Red Sauce Pasta

$7.00

White Sauce Pasta

$7.00

Toasted Ravioli w/ Fries

$7.00

Chicken Bites w/ Fries

$7.00

Cheese Burger w/ Fries

$7.00

Hamburger w/ Fries

$7.00

Children's Drink

$1.00

Ice Cream - French Vanilla

$3.00

Ice Cream - Specialty Flavors

$4.00

Extra Dressing/Sauces

Spicy

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Extra Mac Cheese Sauce

$2.25

Extra Nacho Cheese

$2.25

White Sauce

$2.25

Vodka Sauce

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.00

Korean

$1.00

Original Hot

$1.00

Honey Hot

$1.00

Nashville

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

French

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Monster Can

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Water