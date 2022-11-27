- Home
Juice & Smoothies
Mediterranean
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
333 Reviews
$$
143 Beach 116th St
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
Buy Either a Purple Haze or Rockabowl Get One 50% Off!
Pastries and Desserts (116)
Check Out Our Variety of Claudette Made Desserts (V) = Vegan (GF) = Gluten Free
-Banana Bread
$4.00
Claudette's famous banana bread baked daily.
-Banana Pudding
$6.00
A luscious vanilla pudding layered with bananas and wafer cookies.
-Carrot Cake
$5.00
-Chocolate Buttercream Cake
$5.00
-Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
-Chocolate Coconut Cupcake
$4.00
-Chocolate Cream Cheese Cake
$5.00
-Chocolate Rocky Road Balls
$3.00
-Coconut Rice Pudding (GF)(V)
$6.00
Coconut Milk Rice Pudding topped with toasted coconut.
-Cranberry Lemon Pie Slice
$5.00
-Disco Biscuit (GF)(V)
$5.00
A gluten-free cookie made with oats, banana, chocolate chips, all dipped in dark chocolate.
-Peanut Butter & Jam Cookies (GF)
$4.00
-Pumpkin Bread (V)
$4.00
-Pumpkin Pie Slice
$5.00
-Pumpkin Slice
$5.00
-Rocky Road Brownie
$5.00
-Vanilla Cake w/ Macadamia Nuts & White Chocolate
$5.00
-Vanilla Sprinkle Cake Slice
$5.00
-Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)
$4.00
-Walnut Pie Slice
$5.00Out of stock
Harney & Sons Teas (V)
Celebration (Black Tea with Fruit & Nut Flavors)
$2.75
Ceylon and India (Mellow Black Tea)
$2.75Out of stock
Citron Green (Green Tea w/ Citrus)
$2.75Out of stock
Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong)
$2.75Out of stock
Japanese Sencha (Japanese Green Tea Hand-Picked in Spring)
$2.75
Paris (Fruity Black Tea with Bergamot)
$2.75
Peppermint (Herbal, noncaffeinated)
$2.75Out of stock
Strawberry Kiwi (Herbal, noncaffeinated)
$2.75
Yellow & Blue (Chamomile and Lavender, noncaffeinated)
$2.75