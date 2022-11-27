Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Mediterranean
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.

333 Reviews

$$

143 Beach 116th St

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Pastries and Desserts (116)

Check Out Our Variety of Claudette Made Desserts (V) = Vegan (GF) = Gluten Free
-Banana Bread

$4.00

Claudette's famous banana bread baked daily.

-Banana Pudding

$6.00

A luscious vanilla pudding layered with bananas and wafer cookies.

-Carrot Cake

$5.00
-Chocolate Buttercream Cake

$5.00
-Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.

-Chocolate Coconut Cupcake

$4.00

-Chocolate Cream Cheese Cake

$5.00

-Chocolate Rocky Road Balls

$3.00
-Coconut Rice Pudding (GF)(V)

$6.00

Coconut Milk Rice Pudding topped with toasted coconut.

-Cranberry Lemon Pie Slice

$5.00
-Disco Biscuit (GF)(V)

$5.00

A gluten-free cookie made with oats, banana, chocolate chips, all dipped in dark chocolate.

-Peanut Butter & Jam Cookies (GF)

$4.00
-Pumpkin Bread (V)

$4.00
-Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00
-Pumpkin Slice

$5.00
-Rocky Road Brownie

$5.00
-Vanilla Cake w/ Macadamia Nuts & White Chocolate

$5.00

-Vanilla Sprinkle Cake Slice

$5.00
-Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)

$4.00

-Walnut Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Harney & Sons Teas (V)

Celebration (Black Tea with Fruit & Nut Flavors)

$2.75
Ceylon and India (Mellow Black Tea)

$2.75Out of stock
Citron Green (Green Tea w/ Citrus)

$2.75Out of stock
Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong)

$2.75Out of stock
Japanese Sencha (Japanese Green Tea Hand-Picked in Spring)

$2.75
Paris (Fruity Black Tea with Bergamot)

$2.75
Peppermint (Herbal, noncaffeinated)

$2.75Out of stock
Strawberry Kiwi (Herbal, noncaffeinated)

$2.75
Yellow & Blue (Chamomile and Lavender, noncaffeinated)

$2.75

Favor Wellness Shots

Wellness- Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Lemon & Cayenne

$4.00

Ingredients: Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon, Ginger, Capsicum. Gut Health & Digestion, Blood Sugar Regulation, Immunity Boost