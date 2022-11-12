Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Mediterranean
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cuisine By Claudette - Burn Fitness

333 Reviews

$$

103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juice/Smoothie/ Protein Shakes/ Acai Bowls/ Iced Coffee Inside Burn Fitness Gym! (Open to the public)

Website

Location

103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Directions

Gallery
Cuisine By Claudette image
Cuisine By Claudette image
Cuisine By Claudette image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY - @Rockaway Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
orange star4.6 • 333
143 Beach 116th St Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Cuisine By Claudette - Arverne
orange star4.6 • 61
190 Beach 69th St Unit 117 ("C") Arverne, NY 11692
View restaurantnext
Ahuva’s Grill Express
orange starNo Reviews
480 Rockaway Turnpike Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext
Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
orange star4.7 • 649
1825 Emmons Ave Brooklyn, NY 11235
View restaurantnext
Coffee Redefined
orange starNo Reviews
2771 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockaway Park

Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
orange star4.6 • 333
143 Beach 116th St Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
The Meat Up Grill
orange star4.2 • 44
165 Beach 116th Street Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston