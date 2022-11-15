Cuisine by Claudette HIT
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 2:00 pm
Smoothie Bar and Meal Prep Service for pickup for gym members and the public. Online ordering available 7 days a week. Schedule your order for faster pick up.
79-14 3rd Avenue 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11209
