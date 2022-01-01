Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuisine City Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1016 MADISON ST

PALATKA, FL 32177

Dinners

2 Whiting

$11.59

Fried or Steamed. Comes with choice of two sides.

8 Shrimp

$13.59

Fried or Steamed. Comes with choice of two sides.

12 Shrimp

$16.59

Fried or Steamed. Comes with choice of two sides.

1 Whiting Fried 1 Catfish 1 Talapia

$16.59

Comes with two sides

8 Wings

$14.59

Comes with two sides

Bowl of Love

$17.59

Yellow rice, broccoli with chicken, steak, shrimp, pork or beef sausage, pineapple teriyaki glaze, and two sides

Steak & Shrimp Rice

$15.59

With peppers and onions and two sides

Shrimp & Grits

$12.59

with beef sausage

Grilled Salmon & Rice

$15.59

Grilled salmon over seasoned yellow rice

Grilled Salmon / 6 Shrimp

$18.59

Grilled salmon, 6 shrimp, and choice of one side

Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak & Fries

Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak & Fries

$12.59

Steak, grilled or fried shrimp, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and/or mayo upon request. Served with fries

50 Wings

$47.95

2 Talapia

$12.59

4 Lamb Chops

$18.59

Shrimp Chicken Philly

$12.59

10 Wings Only

$12.59

Fried Combos

4 Wings 8 Shrimp

$15.59

Comes with two sides

4 Wings 1 Fried Fish

$15.59

Comes with two sides

8 Shrimp 1 Fried Fish

$15.59

Comes with two sides

6 Shrimp 8 Oysters

$17.59

Comes with two sides

4 Wings 8 Oysters

$16.59

Comes with two sides

4 Wings 6 Shrimp 6 Oysters 1 Fish

$21.59

Comes with two sides

Fries

$2.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

2 Garlic Eggs

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Fried Broccoli

$4.00

Garlic Potatoes

$4.00

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$3.00

Fully Loaded Potatoes

$4.00

2 Garlic Corn

$3.00

Fried Corn

$3.00

Soul Food Sunday

Baked Turkey Wing

$15.59

Smothered Chicken wings

$15.59

Fried Chicken wings

$15.59

Fried Pork Chop

$15.59

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.59

Fried Catfish

$15.59

Kids Meals

4 Wings and fries

$4.99

6 Shrimp and fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenders & fries

$4.99

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad 6 Wings

$13.59

Turkey Cobb Salad 6 wings

$13.59

Ham Cobb Salad 6 Wings

$13.59

Shrimp Cobb Salad 6 Wings

$13.59

8 Shrimp Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.59

8 Shrimp Turkey Cobb Salad

$15.59

8 Shrimp Ham Cobb Salad

$15.59

8 Shrimp Shrimp Cobb Salad

$15.59

Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Mango Pineapple Lemonade - Medium

$3.00

Pineapple Mango Lemonade - Jumbo

$3.00

Pink Lemonade Medium

$2.00

Lemonade Strawberry - Jumbo

$4.00

DESSERT

Cake Slice

$3.00

Cupcake

$2.00

Lunch Specials

8 Shrimp 1side

$10.00

6 Wings 1 Sides

$10.00

Fish One Side

$10.00

4 wings 6 shrimp 2sides

$12.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1016 MADISON ST, PALATKA, FL 32177

