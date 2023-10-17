*REGULAR MENU)

*APPETIZERS)

Breadsticks
$6.50
Wings
$9.75+

Deep fryer , tossed in sauce, and served with ranch.

Garlic Knots
$7.50

*SALADS @

Farmer John (L)
$10.25
Caesar (L)
$12.00
Greek (L)
$12.00

*CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

14" Large Custom pizza
$14.50

14" LARGE PIZZAS

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy
14" Artichoke-Spin
14" Artichoke-Spin
$23.50

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

14" Bbq chicken pizza
$23.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, cilantro ,Chicken Breast, and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

14" Big Poppa
$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Meatball crumbles, and Italian Sausage.

14" Blazing Chicken
$23.50

Blazing Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and spicy Chicken Breast.

14" Cheese Pizza
$21.50

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

14" Chicken Chipotle
$23.50

Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.

14" Double Down
$23.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage.

14" Hawaiian
$22.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

14" Margherita
$23.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

14" Mean Greens
$22.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

14" Mediterranean
$22.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Roasted Eggplant, and Feta Cheese.

14" Pepperoni overload
$23.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

14" Smokey & The Bandit
$23.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple, and Jalapeños.

14" Supreme
$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

14" The Juice
$23.50

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, extra Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, and a ranch drizzle.

14" The Shrooms Pizza
$22.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, White Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Portobello Mushrooms.

14" White Pizza
$22.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

100% VEGAN MENU

VEGAN SALADS

Vegan Kale Caesar
$11.00

Baby kale with creamy caesar dressing, herb croutons + parm , Almond ) Garlic,

Conrad's Vegan chopped salad
$14.00

On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, pepperoni , Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Balsamic Vinaigrette served on the side

Vegan Roasted Beets Salad
$13.00

Roasted beets, tricolor salad , walnuts, orange segments balsamic dressing

14" LARGE VEGAN PIZZAS

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy
14" Vegan Artichoke-Spin
$16.50

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

14" Vegan BBQ pizza
$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, cilantro , and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

14" Vegan Cheese Pizza
$15.50

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

14" L Vegan Double Down
$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage.

14" Vegan Hawaiian
$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

14" Vegan Margherita
$15.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

14" Vegan Mean Greens
$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

14" Vegan Mediterranean
$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Roasted Eggplant, and Feta Cheese.

14" Vegan Pepperoni overload
$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

14" Vegan Supreme
$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

14" Vegan Shrooms Pizza
$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, White Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Portobello Mushrooms.

14" Vegan White Pizza
$15.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.