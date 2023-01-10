Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Cula Foods

54 Reviews

$

418 North Mcewan Street

Clare, MI 48617

Popular Items

Taco Salad (VG/K/GF)
Crunch Wrap (V/GF)
Latte

SMOOTHIES

Amazing flavors made while you wait!
Bermuda (V/GF)

$5.50

strawberry, mango, pineapple, banana & coconut water

Birthday Shake (V/GF)

$5.50

choice of non-dairy milk, pure maple syrup, vegan vanilla protein, banana and SPRINKLES

Blueberry Bliss (V/GF/K)

$6.00

coconut milk, avocado, blueberries, coconut, greens, and vegan protein

Mango Walnut (V/GF)

$6.00

mango, walnut, vegan protein, blue agave and choice of milk

PB Dreamer (V/GF)

$5.50

peanut butter, banana, vegan protein, cacao, chia and ground flax seeds, and choice of milk (formerly our Chunky Monkey)

Straw-Vocado (V/GF/K)

$6.50

coconut milk, avocado, strawberries, greens, chia, lime & vegan protein

Triple Berry (V/GF)

$6.00

mixed berries, chia and ground flax seeds, cinnamon, vegan protein and choice of non-dairy milk

ENERGY BOWLS

Energy Bowls and Salad Bowls made fresh to order. Delicious.
"Chxn" Teriyaki Bowl

$9.50

sauteed plant-based "chicken" breast, brown rice, broccoli, and pineapple chunks topped with sesame seeds, and house teriyaki sauce

Break-Fast Bowl (V/GF)

$7.00

baked sweet potato topped with banana, blueberries, house made granola, and peanut butter

Buddha Power Bowl (V/GF)

$8.00

broccoli, chickpeas, garlic, chili flakes, tahini, and lemon tossed with spices and served over brown rice; topped with avocado

Buffalo "Chxn" Salad (VG/K)

$9.00

mixed greens topped with grilled plant-based "chicken", black olives, feta cheese, and tomato; served with house clean ranch dressing

Burrito Bowl (VG/GF)

$9.00

vegan chorizo, sauteed bell peppers, onions & russet potatoes, avocado, spinach, and black beans; served over brown rice with sides of salsa and sour cream

Chili Mac Attack (V/GF)

$9.00

our creamy vegan gluten free mac topped with our house vegan chili and pickled jalapenos

Cula Scramble (VG/K)

$6.50

scrambled eggs, vegan bacon crumbles, avocado, feta cheese, and house-made vegan ranch

Diablos Scramble (V/GF)

$7.00

baked tofu, black beans, bell pepper, tomato, garlic & spinach sauteed with our signature spice blend

Fiesta Bowl (V/GF)

$7.00

mixed greens topped with black beans, corn, bell pepper, tomato and avocado; served with salsa

Loaded Sweet Potato (V/GF)

$7.00

house vegan cheese, black beans, tomato, and spinach loaded on a baked sweet potato and served with our signature sauce

PB & J Oat Bowl (V/GF)

$5.75

mixed berries, peanut butter, steel cut oats, ground flax, chia seeds and almond milk

Saul Green Man (V/GF)

$8.50

mixed greens, edamame, pepitas, cucumber, green beans, and avocado; served with our house vegan ranch dressing

Soul Good Grain Bowl (V/GF)

$9.00

tri-color quinoa topped with chickpeas, cranberries, spinach & slivered almonds; served with house mustard curry dressing

Taco Salad (VG/K/GF)

$8.50

mixed greens, vegan chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomato and red onion; served with salsa and sour cream

Teriyaki Bowl (V/GF)

$7.00

brown rice, broccoli, and pineapple chunks topped with sesame seeds, and house teriyaki sauce.

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & TOASTS

Fresh & Fantastic!
Classic Avocado Toast (VG)

$8.00

toasted house vegan gluten free bread topped with avocado, vegan bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese

Avocado Chickpea Toast (V/GF)

$7.50

toasted house vegan gluten free bread topped with mashed avocado and garlic chickpeas, sprinkled with sesame seeds and chili flakes

Berry Much Toast (VG/GF)

$8.00

toasted house vegan gluten free bread topped with cream cheese, mashed mixed berries, chia & ground flax seed, and drizzled with blue agave

Breakfast Quesadilla (VG/GF)

$7.00

scrambled eggs or tofu, vegan chorizo, avocado, and cheese of choice, grilled in our V/GF tortilla; served with salsa.

Buffalo "Chicken" Wrap (V/GF)

$9.00

roasted vegan "chicken", wing sauce, spring mix, red onion, tomato & vegan ranch wrapped in a V/GF tortilla

The Chaffle (VG/K)

$10.00

avocado, tomato, red onion and vegan bacon crumbles and cheddar cheese sandwiched in our house chaffles

Crunch Wrap (V/GF)

$8.00

V/GF tortilla filled with house vegan queso, brown rice, black beans, tomato, bell pepper, avocado, tomato, and red onion grilled and served with a side of salsa

Grilled Cheez (V)

$7.00

vegan cheeses and bacon crumbles and sliced tomato grilled in our house V/GF bread

Quesadilla Burger (V/GF)

$8.00

house black bean burger, vegan cheese, tomato and red onion grilled in corn tortillas and served with salsa and dill pickle chips

Spring Wrap (V/GF)

$7.00

house garlic hummus, topped with celery, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion, our signature sauce and mixed greens wrapped in a vegan/gluten free tortilla; served with applesauce

The Green Meanie (VG/GF)

$8.00

avocado, herbed goat cheese, spring mix, red onion, sliced tomato, and agave mustard grilled in our house V/GF bread

Ugly Egg Salad (K/GF)

$7.25

chopped hard boiled egg, jalapeno, and vegan mayo topped with red onion, tomato, spring mix, and avocado in a V/GF tortilla

VLAT (V)

$9.00

vegan bacon crumbles, spring mix, avocado, sliced tomato and vegan mayo grilled in our grilled V/GF bread

SHAREABLES (V/GF)

Kurt Brussel

$9.00

roasted brussel sprouts and apple chunks sprinkled with vegan parmesan cheese and served with house maple dressing

Mexican Pizza

$7.00

grilled corn tortillas filled with refried beans and vegan cheddar cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, diced tomato and black olives

Nachos

$10.00

corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, vegan chorizo, guacamole, and vegan cashew queso; served with salsa

Notorious D.I.P.

$7.00

our garlic hummus, roasted eggplant, carrots, and chipotle spices blended until creamy; served with Have'A Chips

ACAI (ah-sigh-ee) BOWLS

Acai superfood - delish & noutrish!
Drifter (V/GF)

$7.50

superfood acai (ah-sigh-ee) puree topped with banana, house granola, natural peanut butter, hemp seeds, blueberries & dark chocolate chips

Grande (V/GF)

$9.50

superfood acai (ah-sigh-ee) puree topped with banana, house granola, strawberry, pineapple, natural peanut butter & shredded coconut then drizzled with agave

Tropical Acai (V/GF)

$8.00

superfood acai (ah-sigh-ee) puree topped with banana, mango, pineapple, house granola & shredded coconut then drizzled with agave

Goin' Nuts (V/GF)

$7.50

acai puree, house-made granola, frozen banana, natural peanut butter, hemp seeds, slivered almonds, pecans & coconut; drizzled with agave

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V/GF)

$5.00

decadent vegan gluten free chocolate layer cake

OATMEAL CREME PIE (V/GF)

$4.25

house baked vegan gluten free oatmeal cookies with our delicious vegan sweet cream filling

GRAB & GO

Black Bean Brownie (GF)

$2.25

Breakfast Oat Bar (V/GF)

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie (V/GF)

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Protein Bars (V/GF)

$2.75

Cinnamon Chickpea Blondie (V/GF)

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll Protein Bars (V/GF)

$2.50

COCOA PEBBLES POP (GF/V)

$3.00

COOLA Ice Cream Bar (V/GF)

$2.00

COOLA Ice Cream Bar w/ Nuts (V/GF)

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$5.25

Date Coconut Energy Balls (V/GF)

$2.75

Energy Balls (V/GF)

$2.50

Fat Bombs - PB (K/GF)

$3.00

Fat Bombs - Plain (K/GF)

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

FUNFETTI POP (GF)

$3.00

Lemon Bar (K/GF)

$2.75

Peanut Cream Protein Bars (V/GF)

$2.50

Reeses Protein Bars

$3.25

Snickers Bites (V/GF)

$2.00

Sweet Potato Brownie (V/GF)

$2.50

Twix (K/GF)

$3.25

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Coffee, Tea, etc.

CULA CLASSIC

$4.50

double shot of our classic espresso shaken with a pinch of brown sugar and poured over ice with almond milk

CULA CLASSIC - ICED

$4.75
BULLETPROOF COFFEE

$5.00

Fresh-brewed coffee, unsweetened almond milk, coconut oil, vanilla protein powder and cinnamon.

AUDREY HEPBURN

$4.75

GOLDEN MILK

$5.00

coconut milk, almond milk, ground ginger & turmeric, MCT oil, dash of black pepper, and blue agave blended until creamy; served with a whole cinnamon

GOLDEN MILK - ICED

$5.25

coconut milk, almond milk, ground ginger & turmeric, MCT oil, dash of black pepper, and blue agave blended until creamy; served with a whole cinnamon

DIRTY CHAI

$4.75

a blend of two favorites - our classic chai latte and double espresso

DIRTY CHAI - ICED

$5.00

a blend of two favorites - our classic chai latte and double espresso

THE PERFECT MATCHA

$4.75

soft and creamy matcha combined with steamed milk, Skinny vanilla syrup, cinnamon, agave and steamed milk

THE PERFECT MATCHA - ICED

$5.00

soft and creamy matcha combined with steamed milk, Skinny vanilla syrup, cinnamon, agave and steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

Americano - ICED

$3.75

Black/Green Tea

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino - ICED

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.25

a classic spice treat with steamed milk

Chai Latte - ICED

$4.50
Detox Tea

$4.25

green tea, lemon slice, ginger & turmeric

Detox Tea - ICED

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso - ICED

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$3.75

Flat White - ICED

$4.00

FRAPPE

$5.75

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Latte - ICED

$4.75

Macchiato

$4.50

Macchiato - ICED

$4.75

Pink Lemonade

$1.25

Protein Coffee

$4.00

fresh brewed coffee with choice of protein and almond milk

Grab & Go

Bottled Water

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Cold Brew CBD Energy Shot

$3.99

Simple Berry CBD Energy Shot

$3.99

Gatorade Zero

$1.25
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
CULA cafe offers an ever-evolving menu from a scratch kitchen with all food items, cheeses, sauces, etc. made in house. Vegan, gluten free, vegetarian, dairy free, and keto options everyday!

418 North Mcewan Street, Clare, MI 48617

