Cula Foods

418 North Mcewan Street
Clare, MI 48617
Popular Items
SMOOTHIES
Bermuda (V/GF)
strawberry, mango, pineapple, banana & coconut water
Birthday Shake (V/GF)
choice of non-dairy milk, pure maple syrup, vegan vanilla protein, banana and SPRINKLES
Blueberry Bliss (V/GF/K)
coconut milk, avocado, blueberries, coconut, greens, and vegan protein
Mango Walnut (V/GF)
mango, walnut, vegan protein, blue agave and choice of milk
PB Dreamer (V/GF)
peanut butter, banana, vegan protein, cacao, chia and ground flax seeds, and choice of milk (formerly our Chunky Monkey)
Straw-Vocado (V/GF/K)
coconut milk, avocado, strawberries, greens, chia, lime & vegan protein
Triple Berry (V/GF)
mixed berries, chia and ground flax seeds, cinnamon, vegan protein and choice of non-dairy milk
ENERGY BOWLS
"Chxn" Teriyaki Bowl
sauteed plant-based "chicken" breast, brown rice, broccoli, and pineapple chunks topped with sesame seeds, and house teriyaki sauce
Break-Fast Bowl (V/GF)
baked sweet potato topped with banana, blueberries, house made granola, and peanut butter
Buddha Power Bowl (V/GF)
broccoli, chickpeas, garlic, chili flakes, tahini, and lemon tossed with spices and served over brown rice; topped with avocado
Buffalo "Chxn" Salad (VG/K)
mixed greens topped with grilled plant-based "chicken", black olives, feta cheese, and tomato; served with house clean ranch dressing
Burrito Bowl (VG/GF)
vegan chorizo, sauteed bell peppers, onions & russet potatoes, avocado, spinach, and black beans; served over brown rice with sides of salsa and sour cream
Chili Mac Attack (V/GF)
our creamy vegan gluten free mac topped with our house vegan chili and pickled jalapenos
Cula Scramble (VG/K)
scrambled eggs, vegan bacon crumbles, avocado, feta cheese, and house-made vegan ranch
Diablos Scramble (V/GF)
baked tofu, black beans, bell pepper, tomato, garlic & spinach sauteed with our signature spice blend
Fiesta Bowl (V/GF)
mixed greens topped with black beans, corn, bell pepper, tomato and avocado; served with salsa
Loaded Sweet Potato (V/GF)
house vegan cheese, black beans, tomato, and spinach loaded on a baked sweet potato and served with our signature sauce
PB & J Oat Bowl (V/GF)
mixed berries, peanut butter, steel cut oats, ground flax, chia seeds and almond milk
Saul Green Man (V/GF)
mixed greens, edamame, pepitas, cucumber, green beans, and avocado; served with our house vegan ranch dressing
Soul Good Grain Bowl (V/GF)
tri-color quinoa topped with chickpeas, cranberries, spinach & slivered almonds; served with house mustard curry dressing
Taco Salad (VG/K/GF)
mixed greens, vegan chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomato and red onion; served with salsa and sour cream
Teriyaki Bowl (V/GF)
brown rice, broccoli, and pineapple chunks topped with sesame seeds, and house teriyaki sauce.
SANDWICHES, WRAPS & TOASTS
Classic Avocado Toast (VG)
toasted house vegan gluten free bread topped with avocado, vegan bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese
Avocado Chickpea Toast (V/GF)
toasted house vegan gluten free bread topped with mashed avocado and garlic chickpeas, sprinkled with sesame seeds and chili flakes
Berry Much Toast (VG/GF)
toasted house vegan gluten free bread topped with cream cheese, mashed mixed berries, chia & ground flax seed, and drizzled with blue agave
Breakfast Quesadilla (VG/GF)
scrambled eggs or tofu, vegan chorizo, avocado, and cheese of choice, grilled in our V/GF tortilla; served with salsa.
Buffalo "Chicken" Wrap (V/GF)
roasted vegan "chicken", wing sauce, spring mix, red onion, tomato & vegan ranch wrapped in a V/GF tortilla
The Chaffle (VG/K)
avocado, tomato, red onion and vegan bacon crumbles and cheddar cheese sandwiched in our house chaffles
Crunch Wrap (V/GF)
V/GF tortilla filled with house vegan queso, brown rice, black beans, tomato, bell pepper, avocado, tomato, and red onion grilled and served with a side of salsa
Grilled Cheez (V)
vegan cheeses and bacon crumbles and sliced tomato grilled in our house V/GF bread
Quesadilla Burger (V/GF)
house black bean burger, vegan cheese, tomato and red onion grilled in corn tortillas and served with salsa and dill pickle chips
Spring Wrap (V/GF)
house garlic hummus, topped with celery, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion, our signature sauce and mixed greens wrapped in a vegan/gluten free tortilla; served with applesauce
The Green Meanie (VG/GF)
avocado, herbed goat cheese, spring mix, red onion, sliced tomato, and agave mustard grilled in our house V/GF bread
Ugly Egg Salad (K/GF)
chopped hard boiled egg, jalapeno, and vegan mayo topped with red onion, tomato, spring mix, and avocado in a V/GF tortilla
VLAT (V)
vegan bacon crumbles, spring mix, avocado, sliced tomato and vegan mayo grilled in our grilled V/GF bread
SHAREABLES (V/GF)
Kurt Brussel
roasted brussel sprouts and apple chunks sprinkled with vegan parmesan cheese and served with house maple dressing
Mexican Pizza
grilled corn tortillas filled with refried beans and vegan cheddar cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, diced tomato and black olives
Nachos
corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, vegan chorizo, guacamole, and vegan cashew queso; served with salsa
Notorious D.I.P.
our garlic hummus, roasted eggplant, carrots, and chipotle spices blended until creamy; served with Have'A Chips
ACAI (ah-sigh-ee) BOWLS
Drifter (V/GF)
superfood acai (ah-sigh-ee) puree topped with banana, house granola, natural peanut butter, hemp seeds, blueberries & dark chocolate chips
Grande (V/GF)
superfood acai (ah-sigh-ee) puree topped with banana, house granola, strawberry, pineapple, natural peanut butter & shredded coconut then drizzled with agave
Tropical Acai (V/GF)
superfood acai (ah-sigh-ee) puree topped with banana, mango, pineapple, house granola & shredded coconut then drizzled with agave
Goin' Nuts (V/GF)
acai puree, house-made granola, frozen banana, natural peanut butter, hemp seeds, slivered almonds, pecans & coconut; drizzled with agave
DESSERTS
GRAB & GO
Black Bean Brownie (GF)
Breakfast Oat Bar (V/GF)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V/GF)
Chocolate Protein Bars (V/GF)
Cinnamon Chickpea Blondie (V/GF)
Cinnamon Roll Protein Bars (V/GF)
COCOA PEBBLES POP (GF/V)
COOLA Ice Cream Bar (V/GF)
COOLA Ice Cream Bar w/ Nuts (V/GF)
Cottage Cheese
Date Coconut Energy Balls (V/GF)
Energy Balls (V/GF)
Fat Bombs - PB (K/GF)
Fat Bombs - Plain (K/GF)
Fresh Fruit
FUNFETTI POP (GF)
Lemon Bar (K/GF)
Peanut Cream Protein Bars (V/GF)
Reeses Protein Bars
Snickers Bites (V/GF)
Sweet Potato Brownie (V/GF)
Twix (K/GF)
Yogurt Parfait
Coffee, Tea, etc.
CULA CLASSIC
double shot of our classic espresso shaken with a pinch of brown sugar and poured over ice with almond milk
CULA CLASSIC - ICED
BULLETPROOF COFFEE
Fresh-brewed coffee, unsweetened almond milk, coconut oil, vanilla protein powder and cinnamon.
AUDREY HEPBURN
GOLDEN MILK
coconut milk, almond milk, ground ginger & turmeric, MCT oil, dash of black pepper, and blue agave blended until creamy; served with a whole cinnamon
GOLDEN MILK - ICED
coconut milk, almond milk, ground ginger & turmeric, MCT oil, dash of black pepper, and blue agave blended until creamy; served with a whole cinnamon
DIRTY CHAI
a blend of two favorites - our classic chai latte and double espresso
DIRTY CHAI - ICED
a blend of two favorites - our classic chai latte and double espresso
THE PERFECT MATCHA
soft and creamy matcha combined with steamed milk, Skinny vanilla syrup, cinnamon, agave and steamed milk
THE PERFECT MATCHA - ICED
soft and creamy matcha combined with steamed milk, Skinny vanilla syrup, cinnamon, agave and steamed milk
Americano
Americano - ICED
Black/Green Tea
Cappuccino
Cappuccino - ICED
Chai Latte
a classic spice treat with steamed milk
Chai Latte - ICED
Detox Tea
green tea, lemon slice, ginger & turmeric
Detox Tea - ICED
Double Espresso
Double Espresso - ICED
Espresso
Flat White
Flat White - ICED
FRAPPE
Iced Coffee
Latte
Latte - ICED
Macchiato
Macchiato - ICED
Pink Lemonade
Protein Coffee
fresh brewed coffee with choice of protein and almond milk
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
CULA cafe offers an ever-evolving menu from a scratch kitchen with all food items, cheeses, sauces, etc. made in house. Vegan, gluten free, vegetarian, dairy free, and keto options everyday!
